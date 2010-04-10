Used 2008 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me
- 78,557 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,991$2,015 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Tustin - Tustin / California
26F Se Plus Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Electronic Stability Program 3.5L Mpi 24-Valve Ho V6 Engine 8-Way Pwr Driver Seat 18" X 7.5" Aluminum Wheels Premium Cost Paint 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Cloth Low-Back Front Bucket Seats P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Tustin's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2008 Dodge Charger with 78,557mi. This Dodge includes: 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE High Output V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. You can tell this 2008 Dodge Charger has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 78,557mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2008 Dodge Charger: The 2008 Dodge Charger stands out from other American mid-size and large sedans for its rear-wheel drive layout, near-ideal weight distribution and, with the V8s, muscle-car performance. The Charger is also quite practical, though, with a smooth ride, good interior and trunk space, and decent fuel-efficiency on V8 models due to the included Multi-Displacement System (MDS), which can temporarily shut down half of the engine's cylinders when they're not needed. The SRT8 model is in a higher league as a bona fide performance model, with acceleration and braking times that are competitive with some of the top sport sedans from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. Strengths of this model include better-than-expected fuel efficiency, performance to rival big European sport sedans (SRT8)., Ride and comfort, and trunk space All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43G18H292739
Stock: 8H292739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 64,178 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950
Don's Auto - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H28H266066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,212 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$5,995$530 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
You'll feel like a new person once you get behind the wheel of this 2008 Dodge Charger. This Charger has traveled 156212 miles, and is ready for you to drive it for many more. You may be pleasantly surprised by the many features of this Charger such as: We're happy to help you become this Charger's proud owner. With an affordable price, why wait any longer? This vehicle will sell fast. Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43G18H198621
Stock: G20019A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 85,417 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,495$388 Below Market
Lynch Buick Chevrolet GMC - Burlington / Wisconsin
2008 Dark Titanium Metallic Clearcoat Dodge Charger SE 4-Speed Automatic VLP 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V RWD Odometer is 64583 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG DIAGNOSTIC ALERTS, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Multi-zone Climate Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio, Security System, Premium Wheels, Quick Order Package 23C.At the Lynch GM Super Store in Burlington we believe in "MARKET VALUE PRICING" all vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time Internet price comparisons to constantly adjust prices to provide ALL BUYERS The BEST Value. We do not mark them up, to mark them down. You don't have to win a Negotiation to get a Great Price and a Great Value. We utilize state-of-the-art technology to constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Our entire team is committed to helping you buy a car the way we would want to buy a car! We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Proudly serving these areas of Wisconsin & Illinois & surrounding communities, Burlington, Lake County, Kenosha County, Pleasant Prairie, Racine, Oak Creek, Milwaukee, Mount Pleasant, Sturtevant, Bristol, Kenosha, Waukegan, Antioch, Gurnee, Hales Corners, Grayslake, Libertyville, Zion, Winthrop Harbor, Salem, Paddock Lake, Somers, Wadsworth, Lake Villa, Caledonia and Union Grove.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43R68H131143
Stock: P13346A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 168,964 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Graham Used Car Outlet - Mansfield / Ohio
AWD, Leather. Here at Graham Used Car Outlet we have great prices, great vehicles and great service. All of our trades are fully serviced and go through a full safety inspection. We also have financing for everyone with over 52 banks available. Credit problems are no problem here with Buy Here Pay Here available on vehicles $9,995.00 and under. Starting with $1000.00 down. EVERY ONE RIDES AT GRAHAM USED CAR OUTLET WERE YOUR JUST ONE CLICK AWAY FROM BUYING TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger SXT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LK33GX8H281055
Stock: CSL074B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 93,295 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,988
Serra Chevrolet - Birmingham / Alabama
Clean CARFAX. Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2008 Dodge Charger SE RWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Dark Slate Gray Cloth.Odometer is 40650 miles below market average! 18/26 City/Highway MPG**Must finance with dealer, minimum amount financed is $12,000 to qualify, must have approved credit through one of our lenders to qualify.** To qualify for Trade Assist, your trade must be 2013 or newer from the original in-service date and less than 100,000 miles on odometer. Vehicle traded must be in proper working condition. Trade assistance of $1000 is included in the conditional Serra Deal. Price excludes tax, tag, title, and any other fees associated. See dealer for details." $1,000 - Trade Assist - To qualify must be 2013 or newer with less than 100,000 miles at the time of sale. Must be in operating condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LA43R28H213617
Stock: P213617Z
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 63,697 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,999
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Seattle - Seattle / Washington
CARFAX One-Owner. HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement. Odometer is 51259 miles below market average! Locally Owned and Operated proudly serving Seattle, Bothell, Everett, Lynnwood, Kirkland, Renton, Bellevue, Woodinville, Shoreline and all points in between. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license and are valid for Washington residents only.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H98H118500
Stock: 695054A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- Not Provided
$4,295
Graham Chevrolet - Mansfield / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43G98H333179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,148 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,997
Newberg Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Newberg / Oregon
2008 Dodge Charger R/T Daytona Hemi Orange Pearl Coat The Price you see is the Price you will pay.. Come see us in Newberg because One Person, One Price. No closers, no Finance Managers trying to sell products you do not want. Alloy Wheels, Audio Package, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Premium Audio Package, Premium Wheels, Remote Start, Safety Package, Security Package, Sound Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, Dark Slate Gray w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, 368 Watt Amplifier, 7 Boston Acoustic Speakers w/Subwoofer, Daytona Edition Group, Front & Rear Side Window Curtain Airbags, High Performance Exhaust, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Illuminated Front & Rear Map Pockets, Illuminated Front Cupholders, Instrument Cluster w/Display Screen, MOPAR Rear Air Diffuser w/Daytona Edition, Popular Equipment Group, Remote Start System, Security Alarm, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Supplemental Side Airbags, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Traveler/Mini Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Vehicle Information Center. RWD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement Recent Arrival! Full transparency and market based pricing. We are located at 2809 Portland Rd, Newberg, OR. At Newberg Chrysler Jeep Dodge, you can be confident in knowing that you will always get the best price available in the greater Portland, OR area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LA53HX8H202720
Stock: P2413A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 115,233 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
Seth Wadley Chevrolet Buick of Ada - Ada / Oklahoma
Experience the Difference at Seth Wadley Chevrolet of Ada, home of Engines and Oil changes for life, including Diesels!!! Dark Slate Gray Cloth, 17' Wheel Covers, 18' x 7.5' Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD/MP3 Radio, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Program, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 26F SE Plus, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Standard Duty Engine Cooling, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers, Dark Slate Gray Cloth. Ready to learn more about everything that we have to offer to our friends and family in Ada and surrounding area? Then go ahead and give us a call at (580) 559-2216 today to take the first step towards experiencing the difference at Seth Wadley Chevrolet Buick. 2008 Dodge Charger SE RWD Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43G48H298955
Stock: JH1167A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 139,569 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$6,988
Car Pros Kia of Tacoma - Tacoma / Washington
Everybody Knows Car Pros.2008 Dodge Charger SE RWD 4-Speed Automatic VLP 2.7L V6 MPI DOHC 24VHere at Car Pros Tacoma Kia we take our Internet Business Very Seriously!Shopping at Car Pros is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises:*Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!!*Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff!*In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! They are Great with numbers, and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! We Will Surprise You!* Free Car Washes with any Service!* Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping!* Certified Factory Service Technicians!Car Pros Kia of Tacoma where everyone leaves with the new car that they want, at a price they can afford, from great people that will take care of you after the sale!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43R28H114033
Stock: K43504A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- 130,785 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$3,990$1,624 Below Market
Super Car Miami Group - Miami / Florida
Arctic cold a/c, Family friendly, Great first ride, Drives great, Non-smoker ownerWE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF YOUR HISTORY. - EVERYBODY IS APPROVED! - WARRANTY ON EVERY VEHICLE - EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE! - BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? WHO CARES? FOR THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN CALL, TEXT, OR STOP BY TODAY! YOU'LL BE GLAD YOU DID! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL. COMPRE AQUI Y PAGUE AQUI! - NO NECESITA CREDITO! - NO NECESITA SOCIAL! - NO NECESITA PAPELES DE INMIGRACION!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43RX7H738547
Stock: 738547R2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,943 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,899$1,157 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram South Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
Convenience Group Ii Pwr Sunroof Electronics Convenience Group Sun/Moonroof Sound Group Ii Leather Seats AM/FM Stereo W/Cassette/6-Disc CD Changer/MP3 Player 29N Rt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 5-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od 5.7L Hemi Multi-Displacement V8 Engine Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats Manufacturer Statement Of Origin P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H47H686572
Stock: 7H686572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 60,000 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900
Huffmans Auto Sales - Mount Pleasant / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA33V79H540227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 178,478 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$3,490$1,331 Below Market
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43R37H761054
Stock: KT2292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 126,345 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,321$1,154 Below Market
Serra Buick GMC - Washington / Michigan
17 ALUMINUM WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER WINDOWS, POWER DOOR LOCKS, CRUISE CONTROL, Dark Slate Gray w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats or Heavy Duty Cloth Bucket Seats & Rear Bench or Heavy Duty Cloth Bucket Seats w/Vinyl Rear or Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, 17 x 7.0 Machined Aluminum Wheels, 4 Speakers, AM/FM radio, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Front Bucket Seats, MP3 decoder, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: Media Center 130 CD/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Tilt steering wheel. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Stone White Clearcoat 2009 Dodge Charger SE 4D Sedan 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output 4-Speed Automatic VLP RWDOdometer is 5098 miles below market average!PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL OUR INTERNET TEAM TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT DRIVESERRA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SEE OUR COMPLETE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLE INVENTORY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43V79H630158
Stock: P16144A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 206,648 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2009 Dodge Charger 4dr 4dr Sedan SE RWD features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Blue with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43D79H615697
Stock: AAW-615697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 115,291 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$5,995$411 Below Market
Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln - Winona / Minnesota
CHARGER SXT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Charger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA33V69H584753
Stock: 8901C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
