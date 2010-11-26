Used 2007 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 130,785 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$3,990$1,624 Below Market
Super Car Miami Group - Miami / Florida
Arctic cold a/c, Family friendly, Great first ride, Drives great, Non-smoker ownerWE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF YOUR HISTORY. - EVERYBODY IS APPROVED! - WARRANTY ON EVERY VEHICLE - EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE! - BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? WHO CARES? FOR THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN CALL, TEXT, OR STOP BY TODAY! YOU'LL BE GLAD YOU DID! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL. COMPRE AQUI Y PAGUE AQUI! - NO NECESITA CREDITO! - NO NECESITA SOCIAL! - NO NECESITA PAPELES DE INMIGRACION!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43RX7H738547
Stock: 738547R2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,943 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$6,899$1,157 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram South Columbus - Columbus / Georgia
Convenience Group Ii Pwr Sunroof Electronics Convenience Group Sun/Moonroof Sound Group Ii Leather Seats AM/FM Stereo W/Cassette/6-Disc CD Changer/MP3 Player 29N Rt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 5-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od 5.7L Hemi Multi-Displacement V8 Engine Leather-Trimmed Front Bucket Seats Manufacturer Statement Of Origin P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H47H686572
Stock: 7H686572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 178,478 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$3,490$1,331 Below Market
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43R37H761054
Stock: KT2292
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 90,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,500
Cal Auto Outlet 4 Cars - Rio Linda / California
Get behind the wheel of impressive 2007 Dodge Charger R/T Sedan with Navigation. Powered by a 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 that is coupled with a durable 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive combination helps you secure nearly 25mpg on the highway! This is a muscle car with room for the family! The sleek striking exterior proudly shows off fog lamps, deep tinted glass, prominent sunroof, and sporty alloy wheels. The expertly designed R/T interior is comfortable and roomy and started with heated leather front seats, race-inspired leather-wrapped steering wheel, metallic accents, adjustable pedals, power accessories, navigation, and AM/FM stereo with CD Player and available Satellite radio. Take a look at our photos and features list to see what awaits you in this Charger! Dodge offers traction/stability control, ABS, tire pressure monitor, air bags, and more will keep you safe and secure on the road. If you're looking for a car that is as much at home driving the kids to school as it is on the track, this Dodge Charger R/T is a dream come true. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Our hours have changed We are now open Monday - Saturday from 9AM to 8PM and on Sunday 10AM to 7PM Please call for vehicle delivery outside of these hours Don't make a payment for 90 days! Call for details. This car comes with free oil changes for your first year of ownership! WE BEAT ANY VALID CARMAX OFFER FOR YOUR VEHICLE BY $500!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H87H668365
Stock: 26048
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$12,957
Abby's Autos - North Fort Myers / Florida
Runs and drives as great as it sounds. If you liked this body style, this is a great opportunity to get the SRT8 you always wanted for not a lot of money. Carfax report is clean showing no accidents or damage
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger SRT-8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA73W17H652518
Stock: c88
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 155,030 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,495
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43G17H615430
Stock: 8897
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 80,820 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,991
Choice Auto Center - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger SRT-8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LA73W97H725395
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,203 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$6,500
Phil Long Honda - Glenwood Springs / Colorado
Charger trim. CD Player, Rear Air, Edmunds.com explains "roomy interior, agreeable ride and seats". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDERear Air, CD Player Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com's review says "roomy interior, agreeable ride and seats". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-29.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43G67H879842
Stock: G6010A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 45,127 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,977
Mercedes-Benz of Northlake - Charlotte / North Carolina
Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 45,127! Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, Moonroof, Navigation, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, REAR SEAT VIDEO SYSTEM, SRT OPTION GROUP II, SRT OPTION GROUP I, PWR SUNROOFKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESSRT OPTION GROUP III AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD changer/navigation system w/GPS, integrated display, full screen navigation, UConnect hands-free communication, auto-dimming rearview mirror, SUPER BEE SPECIAL EDITION SRT8 20 x 9.0 ultra-bright aluminum SRT wheels, decklid blackout tape, no bodyside molding, REAR SEAT VIDEO SYSTEM Kicker mobile surround sound system, PWR SUNROOF, SRT OPTION GROUP II AM/FM stereo w/cassette/6-disc CD/MP3 changer, 200-watt Kicker SRT subwoofer, (11) high performance Kicker SRT speakers, 276-watt Kicker SRT amplifier, security alarm, SRT OPTION GROUP I dual zone climate control w/air filtering, heated front seats, auto headlamps, pwr front windows w/one-touch up & down, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD Autostick (STD), 6.1L HEMI SMPI V8 ENGINE (STD). Dodge SRT8 with Detonator Yellow Clear Coat exterior and Dark Slate Gray interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 420 HP at 6000 RPM*. iPod Media InterfaceEXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com's review says "roomy interior, agreeable ride and seats". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER2014 Dealerrater Mercedes-Benz North Carolina Dealer of The Year Award winning dealership! We strive to give you the best purchasing experience that you have ever had! visit us at www.MBNorthlake.com or the Mercedes-Benz of Northlake Facebook, www.facebook.com/MercedesBenzofNorthlakeHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger SRT-8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA73W57H627556
Stock: P4681A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 114,552 miles
$6,991
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
17" X 7.0" Aluminum Machined Wheels 2.7L Dohc Mpi 24-Valve V6 Engine 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Cloth Low-Back Front Bucket Seats Manufacturer Statement Of Origin P215/65R17 All-Season Bsw Tires Standard Paint 23E Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2007 Dodge Charger. This Dodge includes: 2.7L DOHC MPI 24-VALVE V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The Charger is well maintained and has just 114,552mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. More information about the 2007 Dodge Charger: Dodge's Charger aims to satisfy virtually any large sedan buyer for 2007. Engine choices range from an economical 2.7L V6 to a burly 6.1L Hemi V8, and both all- and rear-wheel-drive systems are available. Regardless of the running gear, the Charger's visual presence is striking, and can be made even more so with optional chrome wheels and exterior add-ons. Strengths of this model include Roomy interior, wide variety of engines, available AWD., and modern muscle car style All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43R37H853250
Stock: 7H853250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 57,941 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,995
Carmania - Chesapeake / Virginia
CARMANIA IS BUILT ON HONESTY, INTEGRITY & TRUST. * ONE HASSLE FREE PRICE * EXCELLENT GOOGLE REVIEWS * 100% APPROVAL IS OUR GOAL * 90 DAY DEALER WARRANTY * COMPLETE ONLINE PURCHASE EXPERIENCE VIA DOCUSIGN * HOME DELIVERY (FIRST 50 MILES ARE INCLUSIVE-CALL DEALER FOR DETAILS) * SERVICE FACILITY ON SITE * DEALER PROCESSING FEE, SALES TAX, REGISTRATION, TITLE FEES ARE NOT INCLUDED IN THE SELLING PRICE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43G37H857149
Stock: 857149
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,000 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,900
Crencor Leasing & Sales - Goodlettsville / Tennessee
2007 CHARGER R/T WITH 102K ACTUAL MILES....LOOKING FOR SOME AFFORDABLE FUN....PUT THE SUN ROOF BACK AND LET THE HEMI RIP! 2 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX WITH SOUTHERN HERITAGE.... BRIGHT WHITE SHOW DOG WITH JUST 102K ACTUAL MILES! 2007 DODGE CHARGER R/T..... POLISHED CHROME RIMS.... POWER SUNROOF.... PLUSH LEATHER SEATS.... HEATED SEATS.... POWER SEATS BOTH SIDES..... POWER WINDOWS.... POWER MIRRORS..... POWER LOCKS..... RIDING ON AN EXCELLENT SET OF FALKEN TIRES..... 2-OWNER CLEAN CARFAX WITH A SOUTHERN HERITAGE.... OBVIOUSLY WELL MAINTAINED BY THE PREVIOUS OWNER..... RIDES AND DRIVES JUST AS GOOD AS IT LOOKS..... RIDE AROUND IN A SHARP R/T.... FEEL THE POWER OF THE 5.7L V8 ENGINE.... SHOW OF TO YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY..... OR JUST HAVE SOME FUN MOTORING! HURRY IN OR CALL 615-859-9400 TODAY BEFORE SOMEONE GETS YOUR 2007 DODGE CHARGER R/T! WITH JUST 102K MILES AND ALL THE RIGHT STUFF! - This 2007 Dodge Charger 4dr 4dr Sedan 5-Speed Automatic R/T RWD features a 5.7L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Stone White with a Dark Slate Gray Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Contact DWAYNE BROCK at 615-859-9400 or crencor@yahoo.com for more information. - Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Have original manuals, This Dodge is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Premium Sound, Remote Trunk Lid, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H67H686881
Stock: 686881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 223,024 miles
$5,867
Bob Allen Nissan - Danville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H77H804940
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,906 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,332
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
RTChargerDodge2007 Yes, I am as good as I look***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger RT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LK53H97H840923
Stock: M1636A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 78,137 miles
$10,999
Panama City Toyota - Panama City / Florida
Panama City Toyota is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2007 Dodge Charger, Appointed with the R/T Trim and is finished in Sublime Metallic Clearcoat over Dark Slate Gray w/Leather Trim Bucket Seats w/Preferred Suede inside. Highlight features include HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement and Dark Slate Gray w/Leather Trim Bucket Seats w/Preferred Suede and it is ready for your consideration today!HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement 5-Speed Automatic RWD17/25 City/Highway MPGStop in for a test drive. Thanks for checking out our inventory!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LA53H27H727138
Stock: 293218A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 170,672 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
Maximum Auto Search - Englewood / Colorado
Maximum Auto Search is a locally owned, family operated used car and truck dealership near Denver that has been in business since 2004. We specialize in unique, hard to find cars and trucks, and usually have over 400 hand selected units in inventory! Each car undergoes a thorough, rigorous safety inspection by one of our ASE Certified technicians. Because of our volume and our superior customer service, we have developed strong banking relationships with lenders like Wells Fargo, Capital One, ALLY, and USAA as well as local credit unions such as CUDC, Bellco and CUDL. Whether you are paying cash, have good credit, bad credit or no credit at all, we are here to help! Call us now at 720-279-0000 or visit us online at maximumautosearch.com. For a complimentary CARFAX report and additional photos, please visit our web page. Unless otherwise explicitly stated THERE ARE NO WARRANTIES EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED. Tambien hablamos Espanol! Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Charger with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43RX7H843296
Stock: 13299B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 78,557 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,991$2,015 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Tustin - Tustin / California
26F Se Plus Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Electronic Stability Program 3.5L Mpi 24-Valve Ho V6 Engine 8-Way Pwr Driver Seat 18" X 7.5" Aluminum Wheels Premium Cost Paint 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Cloth Low-Back Front Bucket Seats P225/60R18 Touring Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Ford Tustin's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2008 Dodge Charger with 78,557mi. This Dodge includes: 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE High Output V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. You can tell this 2008 Dodge Charger has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 78,557mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2008 Dodge Charger: The 2008 Dodge Charger stands out from other American mid-size and large sedans for its rear-wheel drive layout, near-ideal weight distribution and, with the V8s, muscle-car performance. The Charger is also quite practical, though, with a smooth ride, good interior and trunk space, and decent fuel-efficiency on V8 models due to the included Multi-Displacement System (MDS), which can temporarily shut down half of the engine's cylinders when they're not needed. The SRT8 model is in a higher league as a bona fide performance model, with acceleration and braking times that are competitive with some of the top sport sedans from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi. Strengths of this model include better-than-expected fuel efficiency, performance to rival big European sport sedans (SRT8)., Ride and comfort, and trunk space All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Charger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA43G18H292739
Stock: 8H292739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 134,087 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$5,995$2,432 Below Market
M & M Car Sales - Madison Heights / Michigan
2006 DODGE CHARGER RT - - FULL SIZE FAMILY CAR -- THE HEMI RUNS EXCELLENT - - FULL POWER INTERIOR - - SEY UP A TEST DRIVE TODAY - - M&M Carsales have been in business over 40 years. We specialize in financing vehicles under $10,000. Good or Bad credit we can help. The number one used car dealer in the new Downtown district - Stop in and see why!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Charger RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3KA53H96H234969
Stock: 28864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Charger searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Charger
- 5(72%)
- 4(22%)
- 3(6%)
Related Dodge Charger info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2013
- Used Toyota Yaris 2013
- Used Nissan 370Z 2012
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2016
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 2018
- Used Lexus GS F 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2015
- Used INFINITI Q60 2011
- Used Kia K900 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2012
- Used Audi A3 2012
- Used Cadillac DTS 2010
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2017
- Used Audi RS 7 2017
- Used Cadillac CT4 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Crosstrek
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser
- Used GMC Yukon Hybrid
- Used BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo
- Used Chevrolet SS
- Used GMC Terrain
- Used INFINITI Q60
- Used Hyundai Equus
- Used Volvo XC40
- Used Volkswagen Jetta Hybrid
- Used Chevrolet S-10
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Avenger Boston MA
- Used Dodge Avenger Louisville KY
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Fayetteville NC
- Used Dodge Magnum Los Angeles CA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Akron OH
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Allentown PA
- Used Dodge Nitro Charleston WV
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Baton Rouge LA
- Used Dodge Nitro Washington DC
- Used Dodge Neon Paterson NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2015 Akron OH
- Used Dodge Charger 2018 Miami Beach FL
- Used Dodge Avenger 2010 Arlington TX
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Tundra News
- 2020 Ford F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan Murano News
- 2019 Hyundai Elantra
- 2020 Impreza
- GMC Savana 2019
- 2019 Hyundai Kona
- 2020 Cayenne
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Lexus NX 300 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2021 GR Supra
- Ford F-350 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Acura RDX
- 2019 Pilot
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2021 Toyota Tacoma News
- 2021 Lexus IS 350 News