Used 2007 Dodge Charger for Sale Near Me

Get behind the wheel of impressive 2007 Dodge Charger R/T Sedan with Navigation. Powered by a 5.7 Liter HEMI V8 that is coupled with a durable 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This Rear Wheel Drive combination helps you secure nearly 25mpg on the highway! This is a muscle car with room for the family! The sleek striking exterior proudly shows off fog lamps, deep tinted glass, prominent sunroof, and sporty alloy wheels. The expertly designed R/T interior is comfortable and roomy and started with heated leather front seats, race-inspired leather-wrapped steering wheel, metallic accents, adjustable pedals, power accessories, navigation, and AM/FM stereo with CD Player and available Satellite radio. Take a look at our photos and features list to see what awaits you in this Charger! Dodge offers traction/stability control, ABS, tire pressure monitor, air bags, and more will keep you safe and secure on the road. If you're looking for a car that is as much at home driving the kids to school as it is on the track, this Dodge Charger R/T is a dream come true.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2B3KA53H87H668365

Stock: 26048

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-16-2020