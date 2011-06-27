Used 2000 Dodge Caravan Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.7 in.
Front shoulder room62.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.1 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room63.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity147 cu.ft.
Length186.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3536 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.5 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width76.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Aquamarine Metallic Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Light Cypress Green Pearlcoat
  • Deep Cranberry Pearlcoat
  • Shale Green Metallic
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Silver Fern
  • Mist Gray
