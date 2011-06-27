2004 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx Review
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback configuration makes for easy loading, spacious interior with adjustable rear seats, plenty of safety and convenience features, innovative remote start feature, standard V6.
- Lackluster interior, less cargo space than true wagons or SUVs.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$929 - $2,143
Edmunds' Expert Review
Spacious and well equipped, the Malibu Maxx is a well-executed design that adds the functionality of a wagon to a sedan's drivability.
2004 Highlights
Based on the 2004 Chevy Malibu, the Malibu Maxx is an all-new vehicle. A cross between a sedan and a wagon, it's designed to give midsize car buyers a little more space so that they don't have to resort to an SUV.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Paul furman,01/27/2016
LS 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
electronics are poor rear electronic hatch lock has been replaced twice almost $1000. air conditioner sometimes doesn't work have to pull out fuse & put back in to reset nice ride & ergonomics comfortable seats great sales mans car or great for long trips like a station wagon with hatch average 18/19 miles per gallon in mixed driving & 22/23 miles per gallon 27/28 on interstates 16/17 miles per gallon in city driving. gets 10% better gas mileage w/89 octane. good old engine technology & trans easy to work on trans very good in shifting & down shifting at right time handles great with Micheline tires pilot Exalto's H rated also quieter than & better handling than original equipment Firestones which were terrible had to get rid of them my wife refused to drive the car in slippery conditions. Does not hold wheel alignment since new. Remote had to be repaired twice. Brake pads replaced again after replacement of rotors. Dealer said could not grind them. Never ground before said rotors too thin( I think that was a lie to get the rotors & brake pads rerplaced again after only 14000 miles Cost with discount $597. When things need to be fixed costs are a rip off Bushings & serpentine belt replaced age related Michelines replaced lasted only 31000 miles Going to independent garages now Chev/GM rip offs on repairs
KJP,10/11/2010
I bought this car used with 8800 miles on it. It now has over 135,000 miles and is still going strong! This is the most reliable car I've ever owned! I get great gas mileage and it is comfortable to drive! I drive 120 miles round trip M-F to work and back. This car is very roomy and practical! I love the hatchback and the fact that the seats fold down. I can haul TONS in this car! This car accelerates quickly and stops fast. Blind spots are limited so seeing out the windows is easy. There is really nothing I can say negatively about this car!
daisydal14,04/03/2014
Bought this car new and only have 93,000 miles on it. I have been hit once in the left rear quarter panel and had it repaired back to new! I was getting 37mpg on the freeway for the first few yeas but I am still getting 35mpg today. In town is not so great. I absolutely love this car! I really enjoy driving it either around town or on the freeway. Still has great acceleration. Have only replaced thermostat, serpentine belt and brakes and a spring. Muffler has a small hole in it which is not surprising - in Wisconsin. Everything still works (knock on wood). The remote fob broke but I am getting it fixed at a jewelers as it needs to be soldered.
christiehall,11/28/2012
Where to start? I bought this car from a used car lot in October 2011, with just over 100,000 miles for $6,500. The seat frame needed to be welded, and the other side did later. The water filter needed replacing, the belt broke in November 2011, left front wheel bearing broke in January 2012, air conditioner broke in May 2012, right front wheel bearing, spindle, hub cap, and others melted together in November 2012, as well as left front wheel bearing breaking again, back seat handle is broke, two remotes, CD player is jammed, shakes when braking, cruise control half works, etc. etc. Bad car, don't buy!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx features & specs
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5400 rpm
