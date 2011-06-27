electronics are poor rear electronic hatch lock has been replaced twice almost $1000. air conditioner sometimes doesn't work have to pull out fuse & put back in to reset nice ride & ergonomics comfortable seats great sales mans car or great for long trips like a station wagon with hatch average 18/19 miles per gallon in mixed driving & 22/23 miles per gallon 27/28 on interstates 16/17 miles per gallon in city driving. gets 10% better gas mileage w/89 octane. good old engine technology & trans easy to work on trans very good in shifting & down shifting at right time handles great with Micheline tires pilot Exalto's H rated also quieter than & better handling than original equipment Firestones which were terrible had to get rid of them my wife refused to drive the car in slippery conditions. Does not hold wheel alignment since new. Remote had to be repaired twice. Brake pads replaced again after replacement of rotors. Dealer said could not grind them. Never ground before said rotors too thin( I think that was a lie to get the rotors & brake pads rerplaced again after only 14000 miles Cost with discount $597. When things need to be fixed costs are a rip off Bushings & serpentine belt replaced age related Michelines replaced lasted only 31000 miles Going to independent garages now Chev/GM rip offs on repairs

