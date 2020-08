Used 2009 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

AutoPlaza - Manassas / Virginia

***COMPLIMENTARY 3 MONTHS/3,000 MILES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS WARRANTY INCLUDED*** * V6, 3.6 Liter * * BLUETOOTH COMPATIBILITY * * ICE COLD A/C * * AM/FM RADIO * * PASSENGER AIRBAG * * LEATHER INTERRIOR * * POWER SEATS * * AUX INPUT * * STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS * * POWER WINDOWS * * POWER DOOR LOCK *

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 7 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1ZJ577394246561

Stock: 900681

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2019