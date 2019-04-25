5 star reviews: 14 %

4 star reviews: 28 %

3 star reviews: 30 %

2 star reviews: 14 %

1 star reviews: 14 %

Average user rating: 3.1 stars based on 7 total reviews

4 out of 5 stars, Love Mine!!! No Regrets!

PALT , 04/25/2019

LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

I bought the 2019 LT trim level. Decided there were a few things I could live w/o, for the price differences. Few hybrids available in TX, so I went with the standard engine. NO Acceleration deficiencies! In fact, I have to be Very careful Not to speed! I can easily move in & around traffic on our 70 mph tollways, merging w/ ease, onto a busy highway! I find the interior pleasant, comfortable, and nice enough. I Needed the 8 way adjustable leather seats for a bad back & neck that is ever so much more Complex, re MY issues, than Just lumbar support! I still loved my old Cirrus! It was Only the inevitability of major repairs that forced me to look @ new cars. I'm still in overwhelm, because of the massive data dump in moving from a 19 yr old car to current tech, and Thought I'd be disappointed that this Didn't have the 10 speaker sound system available in the Premier trim. I'm an audiophile, and I'm Not @ all disappointed! This car is very responsive, brakes well, and the rear camera is Wonderful on my Very bad, Very limited range of motion neck! There Are NO Blind spots in this car! With the side view mirrors and rear view mirror properly adjusted, I can see everywhere! I've only had it for less than a week, but, especially w/ the dealer incentives offered rt now, in Apr, on this car, I'm thrilled with my final payment on this! Why Only 4 stars? The One thing available on the Premier trim that would have Really been Usefull for me, given my height, & my back, would have been the memory function on the driver's seat! I'm still working to get everything Perfect for Me, @ 5'3" in ht, & with short legs. Once anyone else drives it, it's going to take alot to get it Back to where it's perfect for ME! I test drove one for 45 mins, to make sure I wouldn't hurt Anywhere, after driving it! The one I bought isn't the one I tested. I'll be back @ the dealership later this week, for help in getting this one adjusted Just right, for Me! And, in figuring out how Not to let Anyone mess MY settings up for Me! My Next Car Will have That Memory feature! And, btw, I Also love the trunk! Both size, still have a spare! And, the height & ease of getting that spare Out. Should I need to! I've had a couple of blow outs on Sundays, when no one is open, to buy a new tire! Thanks, but. I'll Pass on just having that temporary fill & patch kit! We have Really Bad Heat, radiating from TX highwsys, when it's 208 degrees outside, and the roads are even hotter! It doesn't always take a collision on the side of a tire for it to blow like That! Yes, I'm keeping OnStar, because the offset in my insurance Pays for that! But, I Do, frequently travel alone, & still Need to be able to change a tire myself, on occasion. Yes, I Am a woman, & I don't want to be stuck, anywhere, when I Could tske care of something myself, instead of waiting for someone. There's still alot of open soace on roads in TX!

2 out of 5 stars, water in trunk

Kenw , 03/15/2020

LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

Bought a 2019 Malibu LT in October of 2019, felt like I got a good deal. got very good MPG 38 on hwy. In February 2020 got to noticing a musty smell & windows would fog up on inside while driving. Opened trunk to find items in trunk had mold on them, carpet was extremely wet. looked where spare tire was only to find 1" of water in wheel well. took back to dealer, they said they fixed it, it rained a few days later and found more water in trunk. I called dealer where I got car from and worked out a deal to buy a new 2020 Malibu. Went to pick it up, looked in trunk and found water there. Evidently Chevy has a serious problem with the Malibu.

4 out of 5 stars, Great ride and gas saving

Dao , 07/14/2019

LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

I have rented this car for a week and driven both local and high way in Las Vegas and Grand Canyon. The performance is too bad for a little 1.5 liter turbo engine. It has smooth performance and make no difference compared to my 2016 V6 Toyota Avalon. Of course it is not fair to compare the luxury and more leg room and comfortable ride of my Avalon. However, it can easy pass and smooth ride on both in city and highway. There is little engine noise at the high RPM when climbed up the hill with over 70mph but that was acceptable for 1.5 liter. In addition, good gas mileage for my road trip with 4 family members. The Car Play connected to my iPhone for using the GPS has no issue. Since the car is new, so I cannot rate the reliability. In general, it is great car and I consider one for my son for his college.

5 out of 5 stars, Great car thanks

Guillermo Mora , 08/16/2019

LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)

It was the best thing buying this car just what I needed!!! And you guys made it so simple thanks!!!!!

