Used 2002 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me
8,226 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 190,743 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,500
- 67,861 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,998
- 155,069 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,960
- 130,865 miles3 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,995
- 124,610 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,470$1,385 Below Market
- 166,332 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$1,684$694 Below Market
- 181,093 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$1,321
- 243,265 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$900$474 Below Market
- 105,193 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995$213 Below Market
- 169,572 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900$257 Below Market
- 128,336 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,996
- 245,313 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,750
- 241,300 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,990
- 144,465 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,875
- 214,492 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,197
- 102,241 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,922
- 123,456 miles
$2,425
- 222,378 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,477$951 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Malibu searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Malibu
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Malibu
Write a reviewSee all 102 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.8102 Reviews
Report abuse
Jason,08/26/2015
4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my Malibu in 2003 when the transmission in my old Grand Prix started to go. It was a rental previously, and I knew this going in. I will say though, despite it's faults, I have a hard time saying the car is complete junk, because my kids (ages 9-11) rode in it when they were babies. I will start with what I believe to be the minor faults, but they can cost: 1. 15 inch tires are getting hard to come by now, and being FWD, it eats up tires quick, if not rotated properly. 2. It only uses the front disc brakes for stopping, thus eats brake pads fast. The drums are only used for parking brake. That said, I will now go into the more expensive repairs I have had: 1. Fuel pump went out 5 years ago, driving down the road. 2. The starter has a safety switch, that will go bad in time, and require replacement, unless yu know how to bypass it, which I did. 3. The biggest....the head gaskets from the factory, are junk and a ticking time bomb. He manifold gaskets are plastic and will crack in time. You will start to lose oil and coolant once they do. I overheated the car 2 winters ago, causing the heads to warp, which required mill work, than changed the gaskets with Fel-Pro gaskets, use regular coolant, and since than, the car drives almost like new. It was a complete PITA to get the top half off and put back together. Just beware that if you have one, and are approaching 150k miles, you have a time bomb on your hands. I recommend flushing the cooling system, to help slow down erosion of the gaskets. Total time and money, we spent 4 days, and around $400 to fix. 4. The fan sensor, which turns the electric fan on and off, went bad, which caused my overheating problem. Would have cost $500 for a new one, but rigged a wire and toggle switch, and it now works. I just have to remember to shut it off, or I will have a dead battery. Interior: Not much, very basic, which I like. Over the years, the arm rest on the drivers door has developed a hole, a couple holes in the driver seat, and the headliner is starting to droop some. All in all, I would have to say that through it all, I should have considered more when buying a car, but I can't complain 100%, because after some work and money put in it, it still runs. Would I recommend it to anyone else? No, especially for anyone wanting a car that lasts a while. The only reason we put money into it, is because we couldn't afford to buy a new vehicle. After the first of the year, the Malibu will be retired to a local driving car only, and one used for a backup, as I will hopefully have a new vehicle.
Related Chevrolet Malibu info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Bangor ME
- Used Chevrolet S-10 Dayton OH
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Allentown PA
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer Fort Collins CO
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo Murfreesboro TN
- Used Chevrolet Blazer Lynchburg VA
- Used Chevrolet HHR Sarasota FL
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Oklahoma City OK
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV Naperville IL
- Used Chevrolet Traverse Mckinney TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015 Greensboro NC
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2016 Pompano Beach FL
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2015 Norfolk VA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon