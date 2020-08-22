Used 2002 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

8,226 listings
Malibu Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,226 listings
  • 2002 Chevrolet Malibu in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Malibu

    190,743 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,500

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Silver
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    67,861 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,998

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Silver
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    155,069 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,960

    Details
  • 2002 Chevrolet Malibu in White
    used

    2002 Chevrolet Malibu

    130,865 miles
    3 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Malibu in Gray
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu

    124,610 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,470

    $1,385 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Malibu in Gray
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu

    166,332 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $1,684

    $694 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Malibu in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu

    181,093 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,321

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Malibu in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu

    243,265 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $900

    $474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    105,193 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $2,995

    $213 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Malibu in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Malibu

    169,572 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,900

    $257 Below Market
    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Malibu in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu

    128,336 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,996

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Malibu in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu

    245,313 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,750

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    241,300 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $1,990

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Red
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    144,465 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,875

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Malibu in Light Brown
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Malibu

    214,492 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,197

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Malibu in Dark Red
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Malibu

    102,241 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,922

    Details
  • 2003 Chevrolet Malibu in Silver
    used

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu

    123,456 miles

    $2,425

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    222,378 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $1,477

    $951 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Malibu searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Malibu

Overall Consumer Rating
3.8102 Reviews
  • 5
    (35%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (16%)
  • 2
    (15%)
  • 1
    (2%)
A 12 year review
Jason,08/26/2015
4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my Malibu in 2003 when the transmission in my old Grand Prix started to go. It was a rental previously, and I knew this going in. I will say though, despite it's faults, I have a hard time saying the car is complete junk, because my kids (ages 9-11) rode in it when they were babies. I will start with what I believe to be the minor faults, but they can cost: 1. 15 inch tires are getting hard to come by now, and being FWD, it eats up tires quick, if not rotated properly. 2. It only uses the front disc brakes for stopping, thus eats brake pads fast. The drums are only used for parking brake. That said, I will now go into the more expensive repairs I have had: 1. Fuel pump went out 5 years ago, driving down the road. 2. The starter has a safety switch, that will go bad in time, and require replacement, unless yu know how to bypass it, which I did. 3. The biggest....the head gaskets from the factory, are junk and a ticking time bomb. He manifold gaskets are plastic and will crack in time. You will start to lose oil and coolant once they do. I overheated the car 2 winters ago, causing the heads to warp, which required mill work, than changed the gaskets with Fel-Pro gaskets, use regular coolant, and since than, the car drives almost like new. It was a complete PITA to get the top half off and put back together. Just beware that if you have one, and are approaching 150k miles, you have a time bomb on your hands. I recommend flushing the cooling system, to help slow down erosion of the gaskets. Total time and money, we spent 4 days, and around $400 to fix. 4. The fan sensor, which turns the electric fan on and off, went bad, which caused my overheating problem. Would have cost $500 for a new one, but rigged a wire and toggle switch, and it now works. I just have to remember to shut it off, or I will have a dead battery. Interior: Not much, very basic, which I like. Over the years, the arm rest on the drivers door has developed a hole, a couple holes in the driver seat, and the headliner is starting to droop some. All in all, I would have to say that through it all, I should have considered more when buying a car, but I can't complain 100%, because after some work and money put in it, it still runs. Would I recommend it to anyone else? No, especially for anyone wanting a car that lasts a while. The only reason we put money into it, is because we couldn't afford to buy a new vehicle. After the first of the year, the Malibu will be retired to a local driving car only, and one used for a backup, as I will hopefully have a new vehicle.
Report abuse
