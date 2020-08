Used 2002 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Troy / Ohio

For a top driving experience, check out this 2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS with a anti-lock brakes. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $6,998. Drive away with an impeccable 4-star crash test rating and prepare yourself for any situation. The exterior is a classic silver. It has mileage with 18 MPG in the city and 26 MPG on the highway. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away! Contact Information: Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep, 2775 S Co Rd. 25a, Troy, OH, 45373, Phone: (937) 335-5696, E-mail: pat@erwinchrysler.com.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1NE52J82M612316

Stock: U5761

Certified Pre-Owned: No