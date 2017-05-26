Used 2017 BMW M2 for Sale Near Me

For reference, I'm a 53 YO Male. I've owned 9 BMW's but this is my first M car. First car I've ever purchased without a test drive because it had to be ordered. My dealer was great and allowed for a European Delivery at the WELT center in Munich. I HIGHLY recommend this delivery but that's another story........ Delivery to the US was NOV 2016. The car has so much usable power. 0 to 60 in about 4 seconds. It always feels under control. It would be hard to find a car with better brakes. 2017 models have the new IDrive 5.0. It's a great system and easy to use. This car also has the SMG Auto trans, executive package and apple car play. That is every option. Easy to order one. Pick 1 of 4 colors, pick the interior (Only Blk) and check any of the 3 or 4 options...........I love the looks of this car, very stealth, exhaust is pitch perfect. IMHO, there is not a better sports car value for performance vs price......There's a saying.....If you get out of your car and don't look back after walking away, you bought the wrong car. I always look back at this beauty.

