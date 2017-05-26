Used 2017 BMW M2 for Sale Near Me
51 listings
- 13,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,450$5,497 Below Market
- 22,372 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,990$3,041 Below Market
- 13,748 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$44,000$2,827 Below Market
- 19,315 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$44,998$506 Below Market
- 28,617 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$42,900$830 Below Market
- 20,543 miles
$42,486$2,608 Below Market
- 35,845 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,595$1,629 Below Market
- 25,558 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,451
- 2,083 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$53,900
- 24,592 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$46,888
- 25,594 miles
$42,992
- 27,215 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,995
- 59,396 miles
$38,995
- 6,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$48,991$6,082 Below Market
- 29,858 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,998$4,217 Below Market
- 3,060 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$50,795$1,073 Below Market
- 7,546 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$47,995$1,173 Below Market
- 23,364 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,800
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following BMW M2 searches:
Consumer Reviews for the BMW M2
Read recent reviews for the BMW M2
See all 3 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating53 Reviews

Brian,05/26/2017
2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M)
For reference, I'm a 53 YO Male. I've owned 9 BMW's but this is my first M car. First car I've ever purchased without a test drive because it had to be ordered. My dealer was great and allowed for a European Delivery at the WELT center in Munich. I HIGHLY recommend this delivery but that's another story........ Delivery to the US was NOV 2016. The car has so much usable power. 0 to 60 in about 4 seconds. It always feels under control. It would be hard to find a car with better brakes. 2017 models have the new IDrive 5.0. It's a great system and easy to use. This car also has the SMG Auto trans, executive package and apple car play. That is every option. Easy to order one. Pick 1 of 4 colors, pick the interior (Only Blk) and check any of the 3 or 4 options...........I love the looks of this car, very stealth, exhaust is pitch perfect. IMHO, there is not a better sports car value for performance vs price......There's a saying.....If you get out of your car and don't look back after walking away, you bought the wrong car. I always look back at this beauty.
