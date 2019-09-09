2020 Chevrolet Malibu
2020 Chevrolet Malibu Review
- Spacious interior with lots of front-seat headroom
- Easy-to-use touchscreen interface
- Lackluster acceleration from the base 1.5-liter engine
- Limited outward visibility
- Interior looks dated compared to rivals
- Several optional packages have been renamed
- The Malibu Hybrid has been discontinued
- Part of the ninth Malibu generation introduced for 2016
First, the good news. The 2020 Chevrolet Malibu rides well on the highway and has a roomy cabin fitted with an easy-to-use infotainment system. It is, at its core, a fundamentally solid midsize sedan. However, it also happens to be surrounded by a deep class of rival sedans that outdo it in a few areas.
Which Malibu does Edmunds recommend?
Chevrolet Malibu models
The 2020 Chevrolet Malibu is a five-seat, four-door midsize sedan that's available in five trim levels: L, LS, RS, LT and Premier. All but the Premier come with the same 1.5-liter turbocharged engine and CVT automatic combination that sends 160 horsepower and 184 lb-ft of torque to the front wheels.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I rented a 2020 Malibu with the base 1.5L engine and the CVT transmission which I had initially expected to perform horribly on the highway. I was wrong and this car was a pleasant surprise in almost every regard. I averaged 37 MPG in mixed city/highway driving, the car rode very smoothly and handled better than expected. The seats were comfortable, even on a 5 hour drive and there was enough space for 4 adults to be comfortable the whole time. The android auto worked flawlessly and the heated seats were quick to warm up and the settings allowed for optimal comfort. Overall, I was highly impressed with this car, particularly because I expected to be disappointed. My lease on my Terrain ends in a few months and I may replace it with a new Malibu. The Malibu handles better, gets better MPG and overall was more fun to drive.
I went to Auto Nation Arrowhead to look at a 2019 Impala LT I had been checking on line and when I sat down with Debbie Ponticelli, who I was referred to by a friend who has bought a few from her over the years. She sat me in this white Malibu with a four cylinder engine, everything I thought I didn't want. No color and a small motor. But took the car for a test ride which I was fairly impressed with, so I went through with the deal. Now that I've had it for a couple weeks, I'm getting the feel for how it drives and the car is starting to adapt to my driving style. I'm very happy with my purchase. Mind you I put down a minimum of 300 miles a week. Have about 1200 on it now. Would most definitely recommend a new Malibu to anyone who's looking for a spacious and zippy daily driver. NICE CAR
Unfortunately, this car is a representation of Chevrolet in 2020. I’ve owned Chevys since 2010 (4 of them) and every year I replaced one with another, the built quality and sturdiness has gone down dramatically as the options have gone up in numbers (a bit) but with unimpressive punches. The Malibu interior looks like a slick 2010 interior, not a state of the art 2020 car. The material of my LS is cheap at best, rough feeling and very soft like a sponge with too much air in it. The screen is slow, laggy and of poor graphic quality. On top of that, if you go deep into a menu like music on Airplay, pressing the Music app button won’t bring you back to the main Music screen. You have to press, Back, Back, exit etc. Not very safe while driving. Also, you will have to put up with unexplainable control lags while changing songs. I pressed Next song on the steering wheel and it took 10 seconds for the song to change. I drove other cars (Mazda and Nissan) and the controls never lagged. The trunk is relatively large but tight, has quite a bit of metal exposed at the top, instead of being fully covered so you don’t scratch something you store in there. There is no handle to close the trunk so you have to put your fingers on the outside, either leaving finger marks on the car or dirt on your hands. Who does that anymore? The steering wheel is not comfortable unless held from the top, which makes for sore shoulders after long drives. The Center console has small cup holders and even smaller little space to put... i don’t know what you can put in there, making the console completely useless to store anything that won’t blow away from opening your windows. The main storage is a big hole without any separators. The glove box is very wide but not deep enough to even put a box of tissues without having to crush it a bit. There is also only 1 USB connector. All in all, it is a pretty looking car that feel like it was built with saving pennies from top to bottom in mind more than anything else. It also feels like there was too much emphasis in having a big empty space so the car feels big, which it does, but you end up with a car that feels empty.
It's a great car for the money.
Features & Specs
|LS 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$23,220
|MPG
|29 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5700 rpm
|RS 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$24,220
|MPG
|29 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5700 rpm
|LT 4dr Sedan
1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT
|MSRP
|$26,620
|MPG
|29 city / 36 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Premier 4dr Sedan
2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A
|MSRP
|$33,320
|MPG
|22 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|250 hp @ 5300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Malibu safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver of potential obstacles ahead. (Automatic braking is available as an optional extra.)
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Informs the driver of vehicles in perpendicular motion behind the car when reversing.
- Pedestrian Detection
- Warns the driver of pedestrians in the roadway and automatically applies the brakes if the driver does not take action.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Chevrolet Malibu vs. the competition
Chevrolet Malibu vs. Chevrolet Impala
The Impala is larger, and that provides a few benefits: a bit more rear legroom and a roomier trunk, which allows for bigger bags for longer trips. The Impala's powertrains aren't as sophisticated as the Malibu's, but some drivers may prefer its traditional automatic transmission and available V6 engine.
Chevrolet Malibu vs. Chevrolet Cruze
The Cruze is a good alternative to the larger Malibu. Although the rear seat of the Malibu isn't impressive compared to the back seats of its competitors, most passengers would gladly take it over the smaller Cruze's bench seat. Besides cost, the main advantage to going with the Cruze is its sportier handling.
Chevrolet Malibu vs. Ford Fusion
Many drivers will prefer the Fusion because of its more powerful base engine. However, that preference will come at the expense of fuel economy. Both the Fusion and the Malibu offer hybrid variants for the truly fuel-conscious. Interior and exterior dimensions are a wash between them, and they both feature easy-to-use infotainment systems.
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Malibu a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu:
- Several optional packages have been renamed
- The Malibu Hybrid has been discontinued
- Part of the ninth Malibu generation introduced for 2016
Is the Chevrolet Malibu reliable?
Is the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu?
The least-expensive 2020 Chevrolet Malibu is the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $22,095.
Other versions include:
- LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,220
- RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $24,220
- LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $26,620
- Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) which starts at $33,320
- L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $22,095
- LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) which starts at $23,220
What are the different models of Chevrolet Malibu?
More about the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
2020 Chevrolet Malibu Overview
The 2020 Chevrolet Malibu is offered in the following submodels: Malibu Sedan. Available styles include LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT).
What do people think of the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Malibu 3.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Malibu.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Chevrolet Malibu?
2020 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A)
The 2020 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $34,375. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is trending $4,516 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,516 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $29,859.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) is 13.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 Chevrolet Malibu Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,290. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $4,279 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,279 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $24,011.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 15.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 23 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $24,135. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $4,043 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $4,043 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $20,092.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 16.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 65 2020 Chevrolet Malibu LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Chevrolet Malibu RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT)
The 2020 Chevrolet Malibu RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,135. The average price paid for a new 2020 Chevrolet Malibu RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is trending $3,927 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,927 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $21,208.
The average savings for the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) is 15.6% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 31 2020 Chevrolet Malibu RS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo CVT) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Chevrolet Malibus are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Chevrolet Malibu for sale near. There are currently 596 new 2020 Malibus listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,607 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Chevrolet Malibu. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $7,504 on a used or CPO 2020 Malibu available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Chevrolet Malibus you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Chevrolet Malibu for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,873.
Find a new Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,750.
