Vehicle overview

Something of a cross between a sedan and a station wagon, the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx offers impressive flexibility in terms of cargo and passenger transport. Space efficiency is impressive considering the Maxx's relatively small footprint, an obvious benefit of its quirky, boxy design. Even without folding the rear seats down, there are nearly 23 cubic feet of cargo capacity. Fold them down and long objects can be carried inside the Malibu Maxx, thanks to a fold-flat front passenger seat.

Although it shares its "Epsilon" platform with the sporty Saab 9-3, the Malibu Maxx (SS excepted) is more of a cruiser than a sport sedan. Most folks will be happy with either an LT or LTZ, which are equipped with the peppy 3.5-liter V6 as well as most luxury and safety features one could want. A smooth ride and respectable handling are part of the appeal. Downsides include over-assisted steering that lacks feel, longer-than-normal braking distances and a rather bland interior design. The recently introduced SS version provides more athletic handling and much better steering feel, along with snappier performance via a 240-horsepower V6.

Practical shoppers will likely want to take a look at the 2007 Malibu Maxx. Chevy's versatile midsize sedan has the bases covered when it comes to providing what most buyers in this segment want -- affordability, a smooth ride, respectable performance, a roomy cabin and excellent crash test scores. The 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx may not be quite as sporty or refined as some of the class leaders, but with its overall competency and attractive pricing, it merits serious consideration.