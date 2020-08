Used 2012 BMW M3 for Sale Near Me

Hendrick Lexus Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina

WAS $27,695. Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Rear Air, Dual Zone A/C, Convertible Hardtop, CD Player, SYCAMORE ANTHRACITE WOOD TRIM, 19" X 8.5" FRONT & 19" X 9.5" REAR DOUBLE-SPOKE LIGHT ALLOY WHEELS, 7-SPEED M DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION, PREMIUM PKG. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Rear Air, CD Player, Convertible Hardtop, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Leather Seats, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Rollover Protection System. OPTION PACKAGES 7-SPEED M DOUBLE CLUTCH TRANSMISSION Drivelogic, PREMIUM PKG pwr folding exterior mirrors, universal garage door opener, comfort access keyless entry, upgraded interior trim, compass mirror, rear park distance control, navigation, BMW Assist w/enhanced BT & USB, online information services, voice-command, iPod & USB adapter, hands-free Bluetooth, real time traffic information, 19" X 8.5" FRONT & 19" X 9.5" REAR DOUBLE-SPOKE LIGHT ALLOY WHEELS (STYLE 220M) P245/35R19 front & P265/35R19 rear run-flat performance tires, COLD WEATHER PKG heated front seats, through loading system w/cargo bag, retractable headlight washers, SYCAMORE ANTHRACITE WOOD TRIM. BMW M3 Convertible with Space Gray Metallic exterior and Black Novillo Leather interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 414 HP at 8300 RPM*.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 BMW M3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBSDX9C51CE785136

Stock: P10944B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-05-2020