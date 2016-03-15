Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

8,226 listings
Malibu Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    100,921 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,495

    $2,112 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT

    89,726 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $9,995

    $1,837 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet

    43,343 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,495

    $2,157 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT

    86,904 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,250

    $1,749 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet

    35,254 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $11,999

    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet

    45,462 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,999

    $2,039 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT

    52,035 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,100

    $2,021 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    85,628 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,971

    $1,722 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet

    85,690 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,500

    $2,311 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    82,474 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    $1,761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT

    98,403 miles

    $9,000

    $2,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT in White
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT

    93,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,788

    $1,215 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT

    43,575 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,500

    $1,546 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ in Black
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ

    94,887 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,891

    $2,154 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Silver
    certified

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT

    69,253 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $11,500

    $2,312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Purple
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT

    46,509 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,800

    $2,000 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet in Silver
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet

    71,010 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,975

    $1,725 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT

    35,280 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,800

    $1,537 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Malibu

Overall Consumer Rating
446 Reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (13%)
  • 3
    (11%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (9%)
2015 Chevy Malibu Ls
Joe,03/15/2016
LS 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6A)
Well I have had this car for two months and I am very happy with it, the 2.5L engine makes good power 196hp and the fuel mileage is very good I actually get the advertised mileage ,the car is very comfortable and all the controls are laid out nice and are very easy to understand and operate it handles great and it is a joy to drive. the only thing I would change is the engine auto start stop feature it works well but I rather not have it and there should be a on-off switch for those of us who would rather have it off but I took care of that and it does not auto start stop unless I want it to. So at this point the car drives and operates just the way I like and I am very happy with it and I would recommend it to anyone who needs a nice mid sized car
