Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me
- 100,921 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,495$2,112 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
1 OWNER MALIBU WITH A CLEAN CAR-FAX! Check out this well maintained 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS. ONLY 100,000 MILES! Gets over 34 MPG! Well maintained Chevy. This Malibu has all the bells and whistles! This Malibu is loaded with many options including premium alloy wheels, cd, am/fm radio, aux input, usb radio input, blue tooth, cruise control, and more. Stop by today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11B5SL6FF195149
Stock: 19307
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,726 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$9,995$1,837 Below Market
Gerald Subaru of Naperville - Naperville / Illinois
Thank you for your interest in one of Gerald Subaru's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT with 89,726mi. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The Chevrolet Malibu LT speaks volumes about it's driver, uncompromising individuality, passion for driving, and standards far above the ordinary. It's exceptional fuel-efficiency is a clear sign that not all vehicles are created with the same standards. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Chevrolet Malibu LT. It is incomparable for the price and quality. The quintessential Chevrolet -- This Chevrolet Malibu LT speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SL1FF164582
Stock: 321109A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 43,343 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,495$2,157 Below Market
Laurens Road DriveTime - Greenville / South Carolina
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11A5SL5FF102589
Stock: 1190149131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,904 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,250$1,749 Below Market
Napleton St. Louis Nissan - Saint Louis / Missouri
Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Aluminum Wheels, Malibu LT 1LT, 4D Sedan, ECOTEC 2.5L I4 DGI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, jet black titanium Artificial Leather, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Security system, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control.Napleton Nissan serve the Hazelwood, Florissant, St. Louis, South County, Ballwin, St Charles, O'Fallon, Wentzville, and surrounding areas of Missouri and Illinois. We offer transportation from St. Louis International Airport and MidAmerica Airport for families traveling a little further. Napleton has been serving its customers since 1931 so whether you are one of our valued neighbors or traveling for the best service, pricing, and experience we are here for you. All vehicles purchased include one year of maintenance. Thank you for your support. If you could not find the exact vehicle you were looking for, one our locations specialist will search our other locations for you. We can also locate vehicles with just about any option to include Alloy and Aluminum Wheels, 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Brake Assist, Cd Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-Zone Climate Control, Navigation System, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audio Sound System, Premium Wheels, Keyless Start, Security System, Stability Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof/Moonroof, Third Row Seating, Trailer Hitch, Trailer Equipment, and much more! All vehicles include first year of maintenance.ALL Napleton's St.Louis Nissan's Pre-Owned vehicles have been Fully inspected and have a fresh OIL CHANGE, NEW FILTERS AND FULL DETAIL!!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license,Napleton Experience Package, napleton experience, nissan certification and service fees extra) Applicable Incentives, Rebates, and discounts maybe impacted by customers address, selected finance options, and manufactures qualifications. All Discounts subject to financing with NMAC. Please see dealer for complete details.2015 Chevrolet Malibu
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SL0FF100677
Stock: LN131135A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 35,254 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$11,999
Emmons Motor Company - Webster / Texas
This 2015 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr LS with 1FL features a 2.5L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Champagne Silver Metallic with a Jet Black/Titanium with Premium Cloth Seat Trim interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, 196 hp horsepower, Audio controls on steering wheel, Bluetooth, Center Console - Full with covered storage, Compass, Daytime running lights, Dusk sensing headlights, External temperature display, Front seat type - Bucket, Front-wheel drive, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 36 and EPA city (mpg): 25, Knee airbags - Driver and passenger, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, Overhead console - Mini with storage, Rear bench seats Bluetooth, Daytime Running Lights - Contact Sales Department at 713-943-1958 or temmons@emmonsmotorcompany.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11A5SLXFF108923
Stock: 34358
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- 45,462 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,999$2,039 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Moldings; Body-Color Bodyside Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Capability Compass Display Engine; Ecotec 2.5L Dohc 4-Cylinder Di Jet Black/Titanium; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Silver Ice Metallic Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically-Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS with 45,462mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2015 Chevrolet Malibu. The Malibu LS has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 45,462mi put on this Chevrolet. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Malibu: The 2015 Malibu competes with mid-size 4-door sedans such as the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Ford Fusion and Hyundai Sonata. With its 2013 redesign, and even more so with the new 4G LTE connectivity, the Malibu is being reconfigured more toward busy, always-connected parents and those who place a priority on fuel efficiency. For that, at somewhat less than the Camry Hybrid or Fusion Hybrid, the Malibu stands out as a strong value -- especially for those who plan to do more mileage on the highway. The Malibu should also hit the mark for shoppers who want a fresh design, as well as those who need to stay connected. Design-wise, the Malibu looks up-to-date with the rest of the Chevrolet lineup. And with the standard MyLink system, drivers can get simple hands-free calling functions as well as entertainment through streaming-audio apps. Strengths of this model include MyLink and 4G LTE connectivity, fresh, contemporary styling, improved ride and handling, and Fuel-efficient powertrains All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11A5SL1FF332727
Stock: FF332727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 52,035 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,100$2,021 Below Market
Andy Mohr Volkswagen - Avon / Indiana
We will guarantee you $2000 MOHR for your trade-in than any other VW dealership. Cruise Control, Malibu LT 1LT, 4D Sedan, ECOTEC 2.5L I4 DGI DOHC VVT, FWD.Silver Ice Metallic 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT25/36 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 24570 miles below market average!Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study, JD Power Dependability Study * JD Power Initial Quality Study * 2015 IIHS Top Safety PickCome see us at the ANDY MOHR AVON VOLKSWAGEN. We have a state of the art facility that is ready to help you with your new or used Volkswagen purchase, used cars, used trucks, used SUVs, and used vans wherever you live. Avon, Danville, Plainfield, Indianapolis, Brownsburg, Greenwood, Mooresville, Speedway...you name it, we are here for you! Call us at (317) 279-4788 or visit our website at www.AndyMohr.com. Where you always SAVE MOHR MONEY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SL1FF272863
Stock: PV2795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-17-2020
- 85,628 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,971$1,722 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2015 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn LS w/1LS..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11B5SLXFF117649
Stock: Z117649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 85,690 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$8,500$2,311 Below Market
Bob Steele Melbourne - Melbourne / Florida
* Free Lifetime Oil Changes and Tire Rotations, * Bluetooth, * Power Package, * LS Package, * OnStar, *Clean car fax, 16" Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Brake assist, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!All Bob Steele Chevrolet customers receive FREE LIFETIME OIL CHANGES AND TIRE ROTATIONS with every purchase of a new or used car!SEE STEELE BEFORE YOU MAKE ANY DEAL! @ BobSteeleChevy.com | SteeleDEALS.com. 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS 1FL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11A5SL4FF259949
Stock: 202375A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 82,474 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995$1,761 Below Market
Power Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11B5SL9FF135141
Stock: P21713
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
- 98,403 miles
$9,000$2,132 Below Market
Napleton's Genesis of Calumet City - Calumet City / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11D5SL4FF100632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,788$1,215 Below Market
Grieco Chevrolet - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! *CARFAX ACCIDENT FREE*, *BLUETOOTH*, *BACK-UP CAMERA*, All Books, Keys & Service Records, *LOCAL TRADE*, *ONE OWNER*, Android Auto/Apple Carplay, Keyless Access w/Push Button Start. 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT 1LT Summit White CARFAX One-Owner. 25/36 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study * JD Power Initial Quality Study, JD Power Dependability Study * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale has always been a family business that cares about delivering the best possible purchase and service experience to our customers. Thank you for considering Grieco Chevrolet of Fort Lauderdale. We look forward to serving you for many years to come. All prices plus dealer installed equipment or accessories and based on financing being obtained with Grieco Chevrolet Fort Lauderdale. See dealer for complete details. All prices reflect nine hundred ninety eight cash or trade. Must Finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees. Chevrolet service oil change and multi-point vehicle inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SL1FF308406
Stock: PCF6051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 43,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,500$1,546 Below Market
Corwin Ford Nampa - Nampa / Idaho
2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT 1LT Available at Corwin Public Wholesale in historic downtown Nampa, 323 8th Avenue South.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 34730 miles below market average! This Chevrolet Malibu is well equipped and includes the following key features and benefits, Bluetooth Hands-Free, SYNC - BLUETOOTH, LOCAL TRADE!, LOW MILES!, LEATHER, 17" 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum Wheels, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Power Convenience Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Universal Home Remote.2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT 1LT FWD ECOTEC 2.5L I4 DGI DOHC VVT Silver Ice Metallic 25/36 City/Highway MPGCorwin Public Wholesale! Located at 323 8th Avenue South, Nampa, ID 83651. Friendly service and aggressive pricing is why we are your pre-owned vehicle dealer serving, Nampa, Boise, Meridian, Caldwell, Kuna, Eagle, Emmett, Idaho City, Wilder, New Plymouth, Star, Middleton, Weiser, Payette, Horseshoe Bend, Mountain Home, Idaho, and surrounding states. Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study, JD Power Dependability Study * JD Power Initial Quality Study * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SL0FF271364
Stock: 2271364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 94,887 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,891$2,154 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables - Coral Gables / Florida
Leather Seats Black Granite Metallic Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Engine; Ecotec 2.5L Dohc 4-Cylinder Di Jet Black; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically-Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This FRONTLINE AUTONATION CERTIFIED Vehicle has gone through our 125 point inspection and is Ready For Delivery. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Chevrolet Malibu LTZ. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Malibu: The 2015 Malibu competes with mid-size 4-door sedans such as the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Ford Fusion and Hyundai Sonata. With its 2013 redesign, and even more so with the new 4G LTE connectivity, the Malibu is being reconfigured more toward busy, always-connected parents and those who place a priority on fuel efficiency. For that, at somewhat less than the Camry Hybrid or Fusion Hybrid, the Malibu stands out as a strong value -- especially for those who plan to do more mileage on the highway. The Malibu should also hit the mark for shoppers who want a fresh design, as well as those who need to stay connected. Design-wise, the Malibu looks up-to-date with the rest of the Chevrolet lineup. And with the standard MyLink system, drivers can get simple hands-free calling functions as well as entertainment through streaming-audio apps. Strengths of this model include MyLink and 4G LTE connectivity, fresh, contemporary styling, improved ride and handling, and Fuel-efficient powertrains All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11F5SL5FF224452
Stock: FF224452
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT69,253 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$11,500$2,312 Below Market
Courtesy Chevrolet - San Diego / California
Recent Arrival! ***TOUCHSCREEN***, ***MEDIA HUB***, *** WI-FI ***, ***BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE w/ STREAMING***, ***CLEAN CARFAX***, ***REAR BACKUP CAMERA***, ***REMOTE VEHICLE START***, 17' 5-Spoke Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 7' Diagonal Touch-Screen Color Display, All-Weather Floor Mats, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Chevrolet MyLink, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver Power Lumbar Seat Adjuster, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Low tire pressure warning, Power Convenience Package, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Vehicle Starter System, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Universal Home Remote. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Silver Ice Metallic LT FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 2.5L I4 DGI DOHC VVT 25/36 City/Highway MPG To view KBB's 3rd Party Pricing Report for this vehicle, copy and paste this link in your browser: https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/9780q Chevrolet Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Vehicle History * 24 months/24,000 miles (whichever comes first) CPO Scheduled Maintenance Plan and 3 days/150 miles (whichever comes first) Vehicle Exchange Program * 172 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study, JD Power Dependability Study * JD Power Initial Quality Study * 2015 IIHS Top Safety Pick As your premier Used car dealer in San Diego County, Courtesy Chevrolet has a large inventory of used cars, trucks, and SUVs. With special finance rates and finance plans available, we make every effort to get customers into a discounted Used vehicle for the lowest payment possible. Plus, if you have a trade-in, we can beat CarMax on its value. All Used cars purchased from Courtesy Chevrolet have lifetime free refills of nitrogen for $199, 3M door and cargo guards for $399, SWAT Vehicle Recovery for $995, and lifetime replacement of window tint for $595.00.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SL7FF205300
Stock: P8128S
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 46,509 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,800$2,000 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Myrtle Beach - Myrtle Beach / South Carolina
Local Trade-In Clean carfax, and freshly serviced. Equipped as follows: Electronics & Entertainment Package, Leather Package, 120-Volt Power Outlet, 18" Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, 7" Diagonal Touch-Screen Color Display, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Automatic temperature control, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Brake assist, Chevrolet MyLink, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Navigation System, Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2LT, Rear Vision Camera, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, Universal Home Remote. Available service contracts with flexible options. Competitive Financing with flexible terms available through a wide portfolio of lenders for all credit tiers! Can't make the trip from out of state? Ask about our front door delivery program (some restrictions may apply).CARFAX One-Owner. Sable Metallic 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT 2LT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11D5SL7FF218576
Stock: 20815A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 71,010 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,975$1,725 Below Market
Sunvertibles - Franklin / Tennessee
This is a 2015 Chevrolet Impala LS with Bluetooth, AUX Input, CD Player, Cruise Control, Automatic Transmission and Keyless Entry! This Chevrolet has a Clean CARFAX and is part of our 5-Star Quality Lineup. This great Malibu is Champagne Silver Metallic Exterior with Jet Black/Titanium Cloth Interior, it has 71,010 miles and comes with the remaining balance of Chevrolet warranty. Other features include, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel and Air Conditioning. Our Market-Based Pricing System offers a fair and upfront price for this really nice Chevrolet Malibu. Make the short drive from Nashville, Murfreesboro, or Clarksville to visit our Franklin, TN dealership for a test drive today! - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11A5SL0FF321315
Stock: 8425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-30-2019
- 35,280 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,800$1,537 Below Market
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/36 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SLXFF336320
Stock: 02670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
