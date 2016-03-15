Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

Moldings; Body-Color Bodyside Bluetooth Connection Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Capability Compass Display Engine; Ecotec 2.5L Dohc 4-Cylinder Di Jet Black/Titanium; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Silver Ice Metallic Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically-Controlled This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS with 45,462mi. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. Start enjoying more time in your new ride and less time at the gas station with this 2015 Chevrolet Malibu. The Malibu LS has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 45,462mi put on this Chevrolet. More information about the 2015 Chevrolet Malibu: The 2015 Malibu competes with mid-size 4-door sedans such as the Toyota Camry, Honda Accord, Ford Fusion and Hyundai Sonata. With its 2013 redesign, and even more so with the new 4G LTE connectivity, the Malibu is being reconfigured more toward busy, always-connected parents and those who place a priority on fuel efficiency. For that, at somewhat less than the Camry Hybrid or Fusion Hybrid, the Malibu stands out as a strong value -- especially for those who plan to do more mileage on the highway. The Malibu should also hit the mark for shoppers who want a fresh design, as well as those who need to stay connected. Design-wise, the Malibu looks up-to-date with the rest of the Chevrolet lineup. And with the standard MyLink system, drivers can get simple hands-free calling functions as well as entertainment through streaming-audio apps. Strengths of this model include MyLink and 4G LTE connectivity, fresh, contemporary styling, improved ride and handling, and Fuel-efficient powertrains

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

