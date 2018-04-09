Used 2014 BMW i8 for Sale Near Me

Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas

Check out this gently-used 2014 BMW i8 we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this BMW i8 . Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. One of the best things about this BMW i8 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2014 BMW i8: The BMW i8 is first and foremost a high end sports car. It competes with other high end sports cars and entry level supercars such as the Audi R8, the Porsche 911 and the Nissan GT-R. But it's the i8's looks that initially make it stand out from the crowd. The i8 looks like nothing else on the road, with swooping shapes and curves that sometimes make it look less like a car and more like some creation from a sci-fi movie. Of course, with its hybrid drivetrain, all-wheel drive and futuristic interior, the i8 is more than capable of backing up its good looks. With a base price of around $136,000, the i8 is far from cheap, but it is also capable of doing things no other car can, while returning decent fuel economy in the process. Strengths of this model include all-wheel drive, powerful, hybrid drivetrain, excellent handling, Futuristic styling, plug-in hybrid capability, and excellent fuel economy

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system .

Engine: 3 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

