Used 2014 BMW i8 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 1,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,955
Cherry Hill Audi - Cherry Hill / New Jersey
We have the best prices on all BMW models..Recent Arrival! Low miles! Like new! Clean CARFAX. 2014 BMW i8 1.5L DOHC. Gray/Gray Electric at its best!!At Cherry Hill Imports you can buy and finance with confidence. We will provide you with an excellent buying experience you will brag to your friends about. We buy cars, all years makes and models.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C53EVX64869
Stock: P45833A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 19,072 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$75,877
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2014 BMW i8 we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this BMW i8 . Enjoy driving? Well now you will get more thrills behind the wheel thanks to the heightened performance of AWD. Better handling. Better traction. Better driving experience. One of the best things about this BMW i8 is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2014 BMW i8: The BMW i8 is first and foremost a high end sports car. It competes with other high end sports cars and entry level supercars such as the Audi R8, the Porsche 911 and the Nissan GT-R. But it's the i8's looks that initially make it stand out from the crowd. The i8 looks like nothing else on the road, with swooping shapes and curves that sometimes make it look less like a car and more like some creation from a sci-fi movie. Of course, with its hybrid drivetrain, all-wheel drive and futuristic interior, the i8 is more than capable of backing up its good looks. With a base price of around $136,000, the i8 is far from cheap, but it is also capable of doing things no other car can, while returning decent fuel economy in the process. Strengths of this model include all-wheel drive, powerful, hybrid drivetrain, excellent handling, Futuristic styling, plug-in hybrid capability, and excellent fuel economy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C52EVX64894
Stock: X64894
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 56,420 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$59,999
Modern Motorcars - Nixa / Missouri
Clean CARFAX, Navigation, HUD, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Tinted Windows, Pure Impulse World Package, and MORE!-WE DELIVER IN 300 MILES FOR FREE!-100% ONLINE TRANSACTIONS!-Sophisto Gray Metallic-Pure Impulse Carum Spice Leather Interior-1.5L DOHC 3-Cylinder Engine-6-Speed Automatic Transmission-All Wheel Drive-Navigation-HUD-Backup Camera-Bluetooth-Heated Seats-Dual Climate Control-LED Headlights-Pure Impulse Full Perforated Leather Interior-Digital Gauge Cluster-Tinted Windows-Join the nearly 1,000 clients that have rated us an average of 4.8 of 5! The most commonly used phrases in our reviews are buying experience, fair price and highly recommend. We pride ourselves on providing an unique and friendly experience for all shoppers before, during and after the process. We place an extremely heavy emphasis on our intensive presale inspection by our team of ASE certified technicians. We then make the investments needed to bring all inventory up to the Modern Motorcars quality standards prior to considering it ready for retail. We serve the Greater Springfield Missouri area; however, our clients range from coast to coast. Over the years we have developed a very smooth process for delivery to your doorstep, free pickup at Springfield/Branson airport and premium warranties recognized in service centers nationally. In addition, we provide convenient and industry leading finance options with rates that compete with any lending source. Whether it is a vehicle purchased from Modern Motorcars or not, our Service Center is ready to handle all your needs from simple to the most complex on all makes and models. We treat every opportunity with care and focus on delivering all shoppers with our unique VIP experience providing the amenities you typically will not find in a family owned and operated dealership. We invite you to inspect our reviews and look forward to working with you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C57EVX64700
Stock: X64700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 32,465 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$61,991
RPM Garage - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C53FV391608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$61,995$850 Below Market
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C59FV392875
Stock: 7445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,963 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$68,900
CarTopia - North Plainfield / New Jersey
Redefining the ultimate in Hybrid driving pleasure, our Accident Free, Low Mileage 2015 BMW i8 Coupe in Sophisto Gray Metallic is no ordinary sports car! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Liter TwinPower 3 Cylinder and Electric Motor combination for a 362hp coupled with an innovative 6 Speed Automatic transmission designed to spring you 60mph in 4.4 seconds. This Rear Wheel Drive Coupe attains near 95mpge on the highway and fully recharges in just an hour and a half! The precise lines and sweeping silhouette of our i8 exude a feeling of graceful movement while the butterfly doors evoke emotion and a sporty sophistication that makes it truly one-of-a-kind. The aerodynamics have been crafted down to the last detail to maintain agility while keeping the vehicle planted to the road at high speeds. Slip inside our i8 and enjoy the lightweight seats that are low to the ground and designed for ultimate comfort as you behold the wealth of amenities and premium materials that surround you. BMW's meticulous attention to detail and advanced safety features surround you to provide peace of mind at every turn. The evolution of the ultimate driving machine, this I Series offers performance and style, unlike anything you've ever experienced. Join the elite and get behind the wheel today. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C59FV391693
Stock: C1200
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 25,503 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,977$1,643 Below Market
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2015 BMW i8 2dr features a 1.5L 3 CYLINDER 3cyl Natural Gas engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Crystal White Pearl Metallic with BMW i Frozen Blue with a Mega Carum Spice Gray Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This BMW is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Satellite; Immobilizer; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Air Conditioned Seats, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C59FV674238
Stock: 20746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 51,123 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$64,999
Atlanta Autos - Marietta / Georgia
NAVIGATION!, 1.5L DOHC, ABS brakes, BMW i Blue Seat Belt, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Headliner In Anthracite, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Low tire pressure warning, Natural Leather/Cloth Upholstery, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Tera Leather & Cloth Accent, Tera World, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Front & 20" x 8.5" Rear Turbine, 11 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth w/Smartphone Integration, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, harman/kardon Premium Sound, harman/kardon® Speakers, Heads-Up Display, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather/Cloth Upholstery, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Multicast FM Stereo w/HD, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, 1.5L DOHC, ABS brakes, BMW i Blue Seat Belt, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front dual zone A/C, Headliner In Anthracite, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, LED Headlights w/Cornering Lights, Low tire pressure warning, Natural Leather/Cloth Upholstery, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Tera Leather & Cloth Accent, Tera World, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 7.5" Front & 20" x 8.5" Rear Turbine.Awards:* Green Car Journal 2015 Luxury Green Car of the YearBased on 2017 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.We are open for business and we're prioritizing your health and safety. From the comfort of your home you can shop, get pricing, and trade-in values. Test drives from your home or work, deals made over the phone or email and complimentary delivery. Atlanta Autos offers extremely competitive Finance Options as well as we offer Lease Options on many of our vehicles. Atlanta Autos offers the service of facilitating Transport Services for any of our Cars, Trucks or SUV's Nationwide! Shipping Services include Open Transport as well as Closed Transport Service depending on your choice. Connect With Us on Facebook & Instagram @atldreamcars - you will see updates as we get some of our Featured New Arrivals as well as great tips on Auto Ownership such as Routine Maintenance tips, fun facts, etc. Drive What You Deserve at Atlanta Autos where we offer Affordable Luxury & Performance Cars for all different budget minded customers!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C50FV674290
Stock: 674290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 26,990 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$67,991
RPM Garage - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C51FV392627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$61,977$5,544 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***CLEAN CARFAX**** WON'T LAST LONG*** ------BEST DEAL***BEST PRICE IN TOWN***NAVIGATION***BACKUP CAMERA***LIKE NEW!! BLOWOUT PRICES!!! All vehicles priced to sell fast!!! Bad or Not Credit? No Problem We Finance!!! Like New 2016 BMW I8. Equipped with Navigation System and Backup camera. Fast approval guarantee. Perfect Condition Inside and Out!!! Bluetooth. Only 2 previous owners. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. All wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C53GV675354
Stock: 675354
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 14,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$73,995$2,714 Below Market
Auto Mall of Springfield - Springfield / Illinois
Auto Mall of Springfield presents you with this like-new 2016 BMW I8 1.5L Turbocharged Hybrid AWD. 3 owner I8 with a clean car-fax! This I8 is flawless. Has only 14,000 miles! GETS up to 80 MPG! This vehicle is loaded with options including leather seats, premium alloy wheels, push-to-start, cd, am/fm radio, xm radio, blue tooth, power seats, heated seats, back up camera, tinted windows, navigation system, cruise control, tinted windows and more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C57GV676037
Stock: 21134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,239 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$60,999
World Auto - Orlando / Florida
No drivers license. Cheapest down payment. CALL NOW!!! Our requirements are as simple as 1+2. 1)Proof Of Income: Most recent 2 pay stubs or-Most recent 3 months bank statements or a Job Letter. 2)Proof Of Residence: Electric cable or phone bill. For further questions contact us now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C53GV675404
Stock: 675404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,060 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$66,800
Bridgewater Kia - Bridgewater / New Jersey
Please note that in April 2019 BMW USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint "Cooling System Level Concerns".BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced Radiator and Auxiliary Water Pump.Replaced CID /Control Information Display/ and Programmed Vehicle.In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.Bridgewater Kia have all the documentation from BMW USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2016 BMW i8 AWD Coupe**,*Crystal White with BMW I Blue Exterior over Giga Amido Full Perforated Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $150,800.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Giga World (Originally $2,000),**Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight (Originally $6,300),**Crystal White with BMW I Blue Exterior Paint** (Originally $1,800),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Navigation System with Color Monitor, Pure Impulse Program,Head-Up Display, Active Driving Assistant, Park Distance Control,FM/Satellite HD Radio, Smartphone Integration,360 Watt Harman/Kardon Premium Surround Sound System with 11-Speakers,Enhanced Bluetooth Hands-Free Wireless Phone Connectivity,BMW Assist eCall, BMW Teleservices,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Sport Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column,Heated Perforated Leather Front Seats, Rear Leather Bucket Seats,Dual-Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioner with Air Filtration,Giga World Interior Trim with Metal Look Interior Accents,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener,Anthracite Headliner, Ambient Interior Lighting,Automatic Icon Adaptive LED Headlights with Laserlight, LED Daytime Running Lights,Black Auto-Dimming Power Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Speed Sensitive Rain-Sensing Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Jets,1.5L DOHC Turbo 3-Cylinder Hybrid Electric Engine,6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Part-Time All-Wheel Drive,20-Inch BMWi Light-Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with All Season Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!**Extended Warranty Available.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C53GV675029
Stock: 675029DC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 17,162 miles
$69,991
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive Giga Ivory White; Full Perforated Leather Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2016 BMW i8 with 0mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime.Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD BMWi8 .More information about the 2016 BMW i8:The i8 is the perfect blend of BMW's never-ending quest to build the "Ultimate Driving Machine" and its full embrace of the technologies of tomorrow. A gas-electric hybrid with few peers, the i8 offers world-beating performance and top-level luxury in an exotic package that sips fuel and promises to stand out from the crowd for a long time.Strengths of this model include exclusivity, Design, excellent fuel economy for a performance hybrid, and technological innovation All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C50GV675070
Stock: GV675070
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-29-2020
- 17,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,967$850 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Johnson City - Johnson City / Tennessee
Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display All Wheel Drive Sophisto Gray Metallic W/Frozen Gray Accent Tera Excl Dalbergia Brown; Natural Leather/Cloth Upholstery This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C5XGV675870
Stock: GV675870
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 38,653 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$63,890$3,510 Below Market
Unique Auto Mall - South Amboy / New Jersey
This 2016 BMW i8 2dr Base features a 1.5L 3 CYLINDER 3cyl Electric engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Crystal White Pearl Metallic w with a Giga Amido Leather interior. It is covered by a limited warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Phone, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation System, 11 Speakers, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, harman/kardon Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: Multicast FM Stereo with HD, Satellite Radio with 1 Year Subscription, Automatic temperature control, Heads-Up Display, Power driver seat, Adaptive suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger cancellable airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Leather/Cloth Upholstery, Wheels: 20 x 7.5 Front & 20 x 8.5 Rear, Rain sensing wipers Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 732-707-3223 or prestigeautogroup@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C54GV674715
Stock: 674715
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 21,705 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$72,990
Irenko Auto Sales Corporation - Miami / Florida
Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C52GV674793
Stock: 14560
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$72,999
Ford of West Memphis - West Memphis / Arkansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW i8 with 360-degree camera, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 3-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY2Z2C5XGV675142
Certified Pre-Owned: No
