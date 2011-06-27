Vehicle overview

In sports and the entertainment industry, there is a phenomenon known as the sophomore jinx. It's that inexplicable occurrence when an athlete who was a standout his rookie year bombs the next season, or when a movie's sequel doesn't come close to the excellence of the original. Thankfully, the 2009 Chevrolet Malibu isn't another Matrix Reloaded.

Though just entering its sophomore year, the Malibu sees a number of changes far beyond the gingerbread upgrades that are typical early on in a model cycle. Performance and fuel mileage for the four-cylinder models are increased by the six-speed automatic transmission; although this powertrain could be had late in the '08 model year, it's available on all trims this year except the base LS. Stability control becomes standard across the board, and available Bluetooth connectivity allows hands-free cell phone use. Some shuffling of package features, the fitment of 17-inch wheels to the LS and the deletion of the power-adjustable pedals option complete the round of changes.

What haven't changed are the Malibu's many likable qualities, such as a roomy, attractive cabin, nicely balanced ride and handling characteristics and a pair of peppy engines. The latter workhorses consist of an inline-4 making a respectable 169 horsepower and a torquey 252-hp V6. These competent underpinnings are wrapped in a body that looks more "premium sedan" than "rental car." Apart from the somewhat controversial but distinctive nose, the Malibu sports clean, classy lines, with tight panel gaps and just enough chrome trim to impart a high-end appearance.

The downsides to the Malibu are minor and few. Although the interior boasts an upscale design and solid build quality, there are still a few cheap plastic pieces here and there. And though OnStar offers a "Turn-by-Turn" navigation feature, there is no traditional nav system available.

Overall, the well-rounded 2009 Chevrolet Malibu earns our respect. It faces some tough rivals in the midsize family sedan game, such as the Ford Fusion, Honda Accord, Mazda 6, Nissan Altima and Toyota Camry. But thanks to its useful updates for 2009, the Malibu seems to have avoided that old sophomore jinx, making this handsome sedan a stronger-performing and more entertaining pick than it was last year.