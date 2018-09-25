Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me
8,226 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 21,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$14,999$4,056 Below Market
- 12,471 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,165$3,895 Below Market
- 21,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,984$3,745 Below Market
- 30,344 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,500$5,432 Below Market
- 7,801 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,998$3,141 Below Market
- 31,426 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,000
- 10,422 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,987$4,564 Below Market
- 10,588 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Government Use
$15,728$2,160 Below Market
- 53,898 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,449$3,693 Below Market
- 101,375 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,999$3,007 Below Market
- 26,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,495$3,134 Below Market
- 108,713 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,598$3,803 Below Market
- 14,649 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,400$2,149 Below Market
- 15,029 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,590$2,530 Below Market
- 60,061 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$10,994$2,967 Below Market
- 7,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,490$1,835 Below Market
- 30,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,805$3,957 Below Market
- 13,308 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,394$1,933 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Chevrolet Malibu searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Chevrolet Malibu
Read recent reviews for the Chevrolet Malibu
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.656 Reviews
Report abuse
DANNY,09/25/2018
LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Bought the car with 359 miles on in in december of 2017. From day one I have a vibration hum from the rear end only when a person is sitting in the front passenger seat. Noticed it had a sweat line on the passenger rear head liner so I took it in for service. They said the fixed the hum too by unbolting the a/c compressor and retorqing it to the new specs...Did not fix the vibration. I have been noticing several new things latley, fuel mileage has gone from 35 to 24, has loss of power on take off until the turbo kicks in, has engine vibration at idle, almost stalls out sometimes when going from reverse to drive. On friday sep 22 the check engine light came on and it was put into limp mode. Had it towed to the dealership and on saturday they told me in was fine and was just low on oil, I asked where did the oil go then? They argued with me further and said it was fine and there is nothing wrong with it. On sunday morning the light again came on and it again went into limp mode, when I stopped at a light the car died and wouldn't restart. Had it towed to the same dealership and now they are saying it has a blown motor. Say it has metal shavings throughout the engine. The dealership has not been helpful at all and has argued with me through this whole process. I told them they should have looked into it more closley on saturday instead of arguing with me. The car only has 65k miles. As soon as it is done I'm trading it in. I will never own another gm product again!
