Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

Bought the car with 359 miles on in in december of 2017. From day one I have a vibration hum from the rear end only when a person is sitting in the front passenger seat. Noticed it had a sweat line on the passenger rear head liner so I took it in for service. They said the fixed the hum too by unbolting the a/c compressor and retorqing it to the new specs...Did not fix the vibration. I have been noticing several new things latley, fuel mileage has gone from 35 to 24, has loss of power on take off until the turbo kicks in, has engine vibration at idle, almost stalls out sometimes when going from reverse to drive. On friday sep 22 the check engine light came on and it was put into limp mode. Had it towed to the dealership and on saturday they told me in was fine and was just low on oil, I asked where did the oil go then? They argued with me further and said it was fine and there is nothing wrong with it. On sunday morning the light again came on and it again went into limp mode, when I stopped at a light the car died and wouldn't restart. Had it towed to the same dealership and now they are saying it has a blown motor. Say it has metal shavings throughout the engine. The dealership has not been helpful at all and has argued with me through this whole process. I told them they should have looked into it more closley on saturday instead of arguing with me. The car only has 65k miles. As soon as it is done I'm trading it in. I will never own another gm product again!

