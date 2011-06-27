2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx Review
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback configuration makes for easy loading, spacious interior with adjustable rear seats, plenty of safety and convenience features, innovative remote start feature, standard V6.
- Lackluster interior, subpar braking and steering, less cargo space than true wagons or SUVs.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,174 - $2,563
Edmunds' Expert Review
Spacious and well equipped, the Malibu Maxx is a well-executed design that adds the functionality of a wagon without giving up sedan drivability.
2005 Highlights
The side curtain airbag option now includes front-seat side-impact airbags.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Paul,08/21/2015
LT 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
We bought this Mailibu Maxx in August of 2005 and the only issues have been with the steering and one tierod joint. GM made good on the steering issue and beyond that it has been a rock solid vehicle. The gas mileage is always around 24-26 MPG. The V-6 engine gives this car the power to really get up to speed fast and is smooth and quiet. The hatch back design makes for a real hauler of just about everything you can imagine and with the rear seat down we used it as our ski car for years. It has great traction in snow and ice. We now have about 85,000 miles and the only thing besides the steering issue that was taken care of by GM is we replaced the battery. Not bad for 10 years of service. My only complaint is the amount of road noise when on the freeway. They could have done a better job of noise isolation. My only regret is they don't make this car anymore. I would like to find something like this other than a Cadillac CT-S that has all the features and functions of this wonderful car. We found this car to be a real value when we bought it and looking at the prices of used Maxx's they have held up over time. The 3500 V6 is a lot of power in a car this size. You can't help but be impressed. Also, it handles the curves and hills quite well. I hope GM will eventually bring this car back we have tried newer cars like the Subaru Outback and found it lacking in power and acceleration we are used to with our Chevy Maxx. update 2-23-2017: We have now had our Maxx for nearly 12 years and over 100k miles. I just put my second set of tires, replaced the brakes, spark plugs and wires, and drained and replace transmission filter (scheduled maintenance items). This car gets garaged every day and washed regularly with that said the paint, a metallic champagne green still looks like new. We have had no mechanical surprises with this car. It gets great mileage at around 24-26 mpg on a regular basis. My wife loves this car with its hatchback for all the things she transports for her church. She also has to child protective seats installed in the rear seat as she babysits our grand kids 3 days each week. We really like the power of the V-6 engine and would not consider a new Malibu unless it has the V-6 option. Mpg is one thing but under-powered is not something I would consider. All in all, we are still very happy with the decision to buy this car. update: August 2017... The CD changer quit working a couple of weeks ago. Found a factory new radio on ebay delivered to my door for $118. Now all I have to do is either install it myself or hire it done. The whole dash has to come apart in order to change out the radio. I t appears to be pretty straight forward but will take some time. Other than the radio issue the car remains rock solid.
Maxx J'Adore,08/17/2016
LS 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
This is an old car by now so there's nothing I would say to new (used car) buyers. I'm here to go on record to say that I have never never had as reliable and easy to maintain car as this Malibu Maxx. I'm amazed at the bad reviews. Did I get a Supercar by mistake? I have had Mazdas, Olds, Fords, Dodges, absolutely nothing compares to the performance of this cheap little car. Bought it for 14K with 35000 miles. Now has 237000 miles and DRIVES EXACTLY LIKE IT DID ON THE CAR LOT. I can't explain it. It's only had regular maintenance. Still got it at 260,000 miles. Runs like the day I bought it. Had the AC replaced. Nothing else major. What's up with this Miracle Car? Edmunds wanted an update. She's still here, still running great. 286,000 miles. What can I say? I'm goinbg to shop for a new car because I know she won't last forever but she's going to live right here as my go-to second emergency vehicle!
webber1,05/06/2014
Have had many cars and makes over the years. The Malibu Maxx is one of the best I've owned (into my sixth year with 80K). Normal maintenace only, couple of wheel bearings, tie rod, ball joints, new steering rack and tail light assembly. Car is into its ninth year and still drives and looks great. (I have treated it with rust proofing every other year) Would consider moving up except there is nothing out there to replace it, so I keep driving this one of a kind car and loving it still.
rogerw5,03/12/2014
LS 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Been driving a Nissan for a while; went to a dealer to check out used Nissans. Walking through the used lot I spotted a 2005 Malibu Maxx; another customer behind me told me "best damn car GM ever produced". Took a test drive and bought it without hesitation...that was 7 years ago. Had the tranny rebuilt...only major fix in 7 years!! Getting ready to buy one for my granddaughter (college student)...she wanted mine...I gave her driving lessons and she also took her driving test in my Maxx. I just went over 133,000 miles! I want to be buried in it! UPDATE (03/14/16): Just went over 197,000 miles...the "Maxx" is still in great shape...have had several "do you want to sell" to which I answered with an emphatic "NO"!! Purchased a 2007 CTS a couple of years ago but spends most of my driving time in the Maxx...a great, great purchase!!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx features & specs
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5400 rpm
