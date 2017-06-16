The base L trim comes with a 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, OnStar, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker audio system, and not much else. Notably, a rearview camera and Bluetooth audio streaming are both lacking.

The minor price hike to the LS trim adds quite a bit of equipment. A rearview camera, 16-inch aluminum wheels, and a Chevrolet MyLink infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility are all notable upgrades. You also get laminated side windows, which reduce noise, and a 4G LTE connection with Wi-Fi.

Upgrading to the 1LT trim gets you all of the LS' features, as well as 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, rear-seat air vents and satellite radio.

The 1LT can also be upgraded with several packages. The Convenience and Technology package adds remote-vehicle start, an auto-dimming mirror and wireless charging pad, and it upgrades the touchscreen interface to an 8-inch screen with navigation. A Leather package is also available, which adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, power front-seat lumbar adjustment, and, oddly, a nine-speaker Bose audio system. The Driver Confidence package adds automatic high beams, front and rear parking sensors, and forward collision warning.

New for 2018 is the Redline Edition appearance package, only available on the 1LT, which adds blacked-out 19-inch wheels along with black and red trim pieces in place of chrome.

The L, LS, and 1LT are all powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (160 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque) mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The Malibu Hybrid uses a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor, producing a combined 182 horsepower and a noteworthy 277 pound-feet of torque. It comes with the same standard features as the Malibu 1LT and can be upgraded with the Convenience and Technology package, the Leather package and the Driver Confidence package.

Finally, the Premier trim includes all of the 1LT's features, as well as the contents of the Convenience and Technology and Leather packages. The engine is upgraded to a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque) and paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Also included are 18-inch wheels, ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and unique exterior styling cues.

The Premier can be upgraded with the Driver Confidence package and the Driver Confidence package II, which includes an electronic parking brake, adaptive cruise control, parking assist, and an automatic forward collision avoidance system. The Premier Sun and Wheel package adds a dual-pane power sunroof, 19-inch wheels and upgraded floor mats.