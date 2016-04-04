  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Malibu
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(56)
Appraise this car

2017 Chevrolet Malibu Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious interior with tall-person-friendly front seats
  • Fuel-efficient Hybrid also has respectably brisk acceleration
  • Responsive and intuitive 8-inch touchscreen interface
  • Sporty handling around turns
  • Mediocre acceleration from base 1.5-liter engine
  • Some low-speed lurches from the six-speed transmission
  • Base L trim is too sparsely equipped
  • Limited outward visibility
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
Chevrolet Malibu for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$11,295 - $24,998
Used Malibu for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Malibu does Edmunds recommend?

The Malibu LT with the Convenience and Technology package is well-priced and gets you a nice assortment of luxuries, though we're not big fans of the 1.5-liter engine. Happily, the Malibu Hybrid is equipped similarly to the LT, and it too can be outfitted with the Convenience and Technology package.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5
If you're searching for a roomy midsize sedan that's also stylish, the 2017 Chevrolet Malibu fits the bill. It's got a sharp new look that's backed up by a refined driving experience, and there's also an available Hybrid model with superior fuel economy. The Chevrolet Malibu was redesigned for 2016, so this marks the second year of its current generation. The previous-generation Malibu spanned the years 2013 to 2015.

2017 Chevrolet Malibu models

The 2017 Chevrolet Malibu midsize sedan is offered in four main trim levels: L, LS, LT and Premier. The Hybrid is a stand-alone trim level.

The base L is indeed pretty basic. It comes standard with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (160 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission, 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, OnStar, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker audio system. Notably, Bluetooth streaming audio is not provided.

You'll likely be happier with the LS and its 16-inch alloy wheels, laminated (i.e., quieter) side windows and windshield, 4G LTE connectivity with mobile Wi-Fi, Bluetooth audio, and the MyLink infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen that includes smartphone integration.

Upgrading to our recommended choice, the LT trim, will also get you 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat, rear climate vents and satellite radio.

We like the Hybrid, too, because it's essentially comparable to the LT in terms of equipment and additionally boasts a gas-electric hybrid powertrain consisting of a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor (for a combined 182 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque).

If you can swing it, we recommend opting for the Convenience and Technology package, which includes remote ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging and two additional USB charging ports. This also opens the door for the Leather package, which adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, a six-way power passenger seat (with power lumbar) and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.

Or if you just want to get everything, the Premier includes all of the above features plus a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, upgraded exterior styling details, ventilated front seats, driver memory settings, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and a navigation system.

Trim tested

There are typically multiple versions of each vehicle, although many aspects are shared. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Premier Sedan (2.0L 4-cyl. Turbo 8-speed Automatic).

Driving

4.0
The current Chevrolet Malibu is a bold step forward for this previously disappointing family sedan. Its long-distance comfort and capable performance are what you expect for the segment, while its sharp handling and available advanced hybrid powertrain are standout elements.

Acceleration

4.0
Standard 1.5T engine feels just adequate. Those who want more can get the Premier model's 2.0T, which accelerates quickly when you stomp on the gas. The Hybrid's smooth acceleration makes it feel more like an electric vehicle than other hybrids; its gasoline engine is mostly noticeable when accelerating hard or climbing a hill.

Braking

4.0
Pedal action is smooth and predictable around town and firms up in panic situations. Our non-hybrid test car stopped from 60 mph in 113 feet — excellent for all-season tires. Confident-feeling hybrid brakes are the best in the segment, lacking the odd uneven pedal feel common to competing hybrids.

Steering

3.5
The steering is low on feedback, and its initial turn-in is a bit rubbery, but the turning effort is consistent and appropriate for this type of car. It's responsive enough to instill confidence and can keep up with those who drive exuberantly.

Handling

4.0
Despite its size and non-sporty positioning, the Malibu corners with more athleticism than most family sedans. The all-season tires howl loudly when pushed, but the car remains composed and predictable. It's confident in evasive maneuvers and even provides some fun for the driver.

Drivability

3.0
The base six-speed automatic transmission can feel sluggish and isn't always smooth, with occasional clumsy downshifts and lurches as it rolls to a stop. We prefer the generally seamless powertrain of the hybrid version, especially at city speeds.

Comfort

4.0
The Malibu's ride is smooth and composed, and it deals well with rough roads and undulations. Some might also describe it as firm, but that doesn't make it uncomfortable — it's just not a Camry-esque couch. Strong air-conditioning, and the seats and interior quietness won't disappoint.

Seat comfort

4.0
Firm, supportive front seats with sufficient side bolstering. Held up well during our three-hour evaluation route, and we could happily have driven longer. Rear outboard seats are comfortable for average-sized adults, but the center seat is better suited to smaller passengers.

Ride comfort

3.5
Really impressive control over choppy, undulating pavement. Remained poised where some others might bound about or transmit sharp impacts. Isolates you from unpleasantness but not from the driving experience. Not pillowy, though. Could be too firm for some.

Noise & vibration

4.0
Engine and wind noises are nicely muted, and even the Hybrid's sometimes-on engine doesn't drone excessively and call attention to itself. Road noise can be intrusive on coarse asphalt, though. In total, a little quieter than average.

Climate control

A/C kept the car cool on a very hot day, even in the Hybrid, whose engine shuts down when the car stops at signals. And we never felt the need to constantly fiddle with the system. Ventilated seats are optional.

Interior

3.5
The Malibu benefits from a pleasant, modern and uncluttered dashboard design and a simple layout of controls. Its space is on par with most in the segment, which means there's an abundance of it. The Accord's best-in-segment backseat is just incrementally better.

Ease of use

Excellent climate controls are placed right at hand, with buttons and knobs of a just-right size. MyLink screen is prone to harsh reflections and fingerprint smudges, but high placement makes it easy to see and reach. Manual shift button on top of the shifter needs a rethink.

Getting in/getting out

3.5
Front passengers are able to get in and out with ease thanks to a large opening and relatively tall ride height. Average or taller rear passengers will have to stoop a bit to clear the sloping rear roof line.

Driving position

Ample adjustability when equipped with eight-way power seat. Seat motors far enough down and back for tall drivers. Steering wheel has good telescoping range. Pedals are naturally placed.

Roominess

3.5
Front seats are quite spacious, even for larger occupants. Rear seat is typical for the segment, providing enough head- and legroom even for tall adults. However, the sloping roof line makes that space feel more confining than it actually is.

Visibility

3.0
As with many sedans in the class, the thick roof pillars and high rear decklid obstruct outward visibility. The available beige dash top also causes distracting reflections — we'd get black. A rearview camera is standard on all but the base trim.

Quality

Acceptable but far from a class leader. Hard plastics up front are at least nicely textured and don't look cheap. (Those in back do and are scratchy.) Other surfaces are covered in lightly padded cloth or pleather. Feels sturdy and well put together.

Utility

If you have stuff to carry around — big or small — the Malibu is far from the best family sedan. The trunk is simply average, and the various interior bins are not ideal for the smartphones and the odds and ends we all carry around these days.

Small-item storage

For a midsize sedan, the Malibu's small item storage is poor. Tiny glovebox, merely average center armrest bin, smallish door bins, one-size cupholders without grippers and a media bin too small for even an iPhone 5. Rivals are better, more clever.

Cargo space

The Malibu's 15.8-cubic-foot trunk is average for the segment — good enough for golf bags and luggage. The much smaller Hybrid trunk is too narrow for golf bags, and the batteries fill up its aft portion. Still OK for a hybrid sedan, though, and there's technically a 60/40 pass-through.

Child safety seat accommodation

Four LATCH anchor points and three upper tether mounts are arranged to serve all three rear seating positions. Anchor points are easy to find under a flexible flap in the crook of the seat.

Technology

The 2017 Chevrolet Malibu might have as much available technology as any car in the segment, with most trims including a MyLink touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard Wi-Fi and the range of OnStar services. A full gamut of high-tech driver aids is also available.

Audio & navigation

The Chevy MyLink touchscreen system is much quicker than earlier iterations, and we appreciate its large virtual buttons and general system layout. We think most users will find it easy to use. There are 7- and 8-inch MyLink screens available.

Smartphone integration

Up to four USB ports are available, along with an auxiliary jack and Bluetooth phone and audio (though the base L is phone-only). Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on the LS and above; they work as expected.

Driver aids

Typical blind-spot monitoring and lane departure warning systems are unobtrusive. Optional adaptive cruise control can bring the car to a full stop, but at slower speeds in slow-and-go freeway traffic it makes awkwardly abrupt throttle and brake adjustments.

Voice control

Standard voice controls are a bit stilted and require the use of specific phrases, but if you are using Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, you can push-and-hold the same button to get to Siri or Google Voice, both of which are much better at responding to natural-language requests.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving4.0
Comfort4.0
Interior3.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

5(37%)
4(19%)
3(21%)
2(9%)
1(14%)
3.6
56 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 56 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

VERY DISSATISFIED
DANNY,09/25/2018
LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Bought the car with 359 miles on in in december of 2017. From day one I have a vibration hum from the rear end only when a person is sitting in the front passenger seat. Noticed it had a sweat line on the passenger rear head liner so I took it in for service. They said the fixed the hum too by unbolting the a/c compressor and retorqing it to the new specs...Did not fix the vibration. I have been noticing several new things latley, fuel mileage has gone from 35 to 24, has loss of power on take off until the turbo kicks in, has engine vibration at idle, almost stalls out sometimes when going from reverse to drive. On friday sep 22 the check engine light came on and it was put into limp mode. Had it towed to the dealership and on saturday they told me in was fine and was just low on oil, I asked where did the oil go then? They argued with me further and said it was fine and there is nothing wrong with it. On sunday morning the light again came on and it again went into limp mode, when I stopped at a light the car died and wouldn't restart. Had it towed to the same dealership and now they are saying it has a blown motor. Say it has metal shavings throughout the engine. The dealership has not been helpful at all and has argued with me through this whole process. I told them they should have looked into it more closley on saturday instead of arguing with me. The car only has 65k miles. As soon as it is done I'm trading it in. I will never own another gm product again!
2017 Malibu most expensive pos I have ever owned
Amanda,04/12/2018
L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I purchased a 2017 malibu new with 5 miles 12/2016. Check engine light came on a month and half later. Vehicle in the shop 15 times in a 16 month period. Repeat emission related issues, rumbling, vibrating noise, clunks and jerks upon deceleration, reduced engine power lights causing car to not accelerate and not shift out of 2nd gear. Oxygen senors replaced 3 times and received error code that they needed to be replaced a 4th time. Catalytic converter replaced, wire harness replaced twice, rear wheel bearing replaced and still had repeat issues. Chevy Malibu is unsafe and is a hazard to the driver and others on the road. On 3 occasions the reduced engine light illuminated and the car would not accelerate. There is no warning ahead of time. The last time this happened I was on the freeway. After repeat inconveniences of taking my car for repairs, time off work, time without a vehicle, being stranded roadside and put in unsafe conditions from lack of reliability and lack of resolution from the dealership and GM I turned my car in as a voluntary repo. I will never purchase another GM vehicle! It is by far the worst vehicle I have owned! It is unsafe and unreliable. I will not drive behind a Chevy Malibu on the freeway because I know at any moment their reduced engine power indicator may come on and cause their vehicle to substantially slow and not accelerate. DO NOT BUY A MALIBU
Chevy Malibu 4 door sedan Saved my Life.
Maggie,10/18/2017
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I'm a full time student and this vehicle made being a student less stressful and much more enjoyable. I owned the vehicle for only a few months when I ended up totaling it sadly. I will be purchasing another one to replace my first and favorite vehicle. I was driving home at 11pm after a busy day of school and errands, as I was driving home there was a pack of deer that sprinted out in front of my vehicle and because I was driving the car I was driving I not only survived but walked away from the crash unharmed, I hit a tree after trying to avoid the deer and also rolled three times. Overall the safety on this car was flawless and because my vehicle came with a five year on-star prescription 9-1-1 was instantly dialed the moment my airbags went off. This style vehicle is not only stylish but safe and I would recommend this vehicle to any and everyone.
EXCELLENT VALUE FOR MONEY
Florida Len,10/04/2017
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2017 Malibu is very nicely designed, very modern and tasteful. The car is long so it has excellent back seat. My LT model was equipped with virtually every option such as collision avoidance, special larger wheels, leather interior and many other features. such as the special aztech red paint. The seats are comfortable and adjust to many settings and the back seat is spacious. The touch screen on my car is the larger one and is easy to read and pretty easy to use. I tend to like the blue tooth radio but it can be very quirky at times. (Being older, I do have trouble getting used to this modern technology). Overall, the price for what you get is an excellent value for the price, as the care is definitely up to to date with the latest technology to keep you safe. My two complaints is that the engine, is under- powered and the car should have the larger four cylinder. And, the feature I hate most and despise is the stop/start feature which makes bumper to bumper driving a real pain. I just do not see how much this adds to gas mileage enough to be able to accept the constant shutting off and starting at a light or in traffic. And finally, they should have included tuning button for the radio, but this is a minor complaint. Overall, a nice car for the money.
See all 56 reviews of the 2017 Chevrolet Malibu
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
27 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5700 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 5300 rpm
MPG
49 city / 43 hwy
Seats 5
2-speed
Hybrid
N/A
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Malibu models:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert
Lane Departure
Lane departure warning and intervention
Forward Collision Warning
Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.2%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Chevrolet Malibu

Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu is offered in the following submodels: Malibu Sedan, Malibu Hybrid. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Premier 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A), Hybrid 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid DD), L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LT is priced between $11,295 and$19,995 with odometer readings between 3964 and100436 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu Premier is priced between $14,999 and$24,998 with odometer readings between 4841 and66154 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LS is priced between $12,786 and$16,991 with odometer readings between 3915 and95522 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid is priced between $13,079 and$20,490 with odometer readings between 22279 and100192 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet is priced between $12,995 and$14,295 with odometer readings between 59777 and77807 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet Malibus are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chevrolet Malibu for sale near. There are currently 192 used and CPO 2017 Malibus listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $11,295 and mileage as low as 3915 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

Can't find a used 2017 Chevrolet Malibus you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Malibu for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,381.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,662.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Malibu for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,458.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,194.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Malibu lease specials

Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles