2017 Chevrolet Malibu Review
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior with tall-person-friendly front seats
- Fuel-efficient Hybrid also has respectably brisk acceleration
- Responsive and intuitive 8-inch touchscreen interface
- Sporty handling around turns
- Mediocre acceleration from base 1.5-liter engine
- Some low-speed lurches from the six-speed transmission
- Base L trim is too sparsely equipped
- Limited outward visibility
List Price Range
$11,295 - $24,998
Which Malibu does Edmunds recommend?
The Malibu LT with the Convenience and Technology package is well-priced and gets you a nice assortment of luxuries, though we're not big fans of the 1.5-liter engine. Happily, the Malibu Hybrid is equipped similarly to the LT, and it too can be outfitted with the Convenience and Technology package.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.0 / 5
If you're searching for a roomy midsize sedan that's also stylish, the 2017 Chevrolet Malibu fits the bill. It's got a sharp new look that's backed up by a refined driving experience, and there's also an available Hybrid model with superior fuel economy. The Chevrolet Malibu was redesigned for 2016, so this marks the second year of its current generation. The previous-generation Malibu spanned the years 2013 to 2015.
2017 Chevrolet Malibu models
The 2017 Chevrolet Malibu midsize sedan is offered in four main trim levels: L, LS, LT and Premier. The Hybrid is a stand-alone trim level.
The base L is indeed pretty basic. It comes standard with a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (160 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission, 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry and ignition, cruise control, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, OnStar, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker audio system. Notably, Bluetooth streaming audio is not provided.
You'll likely be happier with the LS and its 16-inch alloy wheels, laminated (i.e., quieter) side windows and windshield, 4G LTE connectivity with mobile Wi-Fi, Bluetooth audio, and the MyLink infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen that includes smartphone integration.
Upgrading to our recommended choice, the LT trim, will also get you 17-inch wheels, heated mirrors, an eight-way power driver seat, rear climate vents and satellite radio.
We like the Hybrid, too, because it's essentially comparable to the LT in terms of equipment and additionally boasts a gas-electric hybrid powertrain consisting of a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine and an electric motor (for a combined 182 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque).
If you can swing it, we recommend opting for the Convenience and Technology package, which includes remote ignition, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging and two additional USB charging ports. This also opens the door for the Leather package, which adds leather upholstery, heated front seats, a six-way power passenger seat (with power lumbar) and a nine-speaker Bose audio system.
Or if you just want to get everything, the Premier includes all of the above features plus a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque), a nine-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, upgraded exterior styling details, ventilated front seats, driver memory settings, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and a navigation system.
There are typically multiple versions of each vehicle, although many aspects are shared. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Premier Sedan (2.0L 4-cyl. Turbo 8-speed Automatic).
Driving4.0
The current Chevrolet Malibu is a bold step forward for this previously disappointing family sedan. Its long-distance comfort and capable performance are what you expect for the segment, while its sharp handling and available advanced hybrid powertrain are standout elements.
Comfort4.0
The Malibu's ride is smooth and composed, and it deals well with rough roads and undulations. Some might also describe it as firm, but that doesn't make it uncomfortable — it's just not a Camry-esque couch. Strong air-conditioning, and the seats and interior quietness won't disappoint.
Interior3.5
The Malibu benefits from a pleasant, modern and uncluttered dashboard design and a simple layout of controls. Its space is on par with most in the segment, which means there's an abundance of it. The Accord's best-in-segment backseat is just incrementally better.
If you have stuff to carry around — big or small — the Malibu is far from the best family sedan. The trunk is simply average, and the various interior bins are not ideal for the smartphones and the odds and ends we all carry around these days.
The 2017 Chevrolet Malibu might have as much available technology as any car in the segment, with most trims including a MyLink touchscreen interface, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, onboard Wi-Fi and the range of OnStar services. A full gamut of high-tech driver aids is also available.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.
Most helpful consumer reviews
DANNY,09/25/2018
LT 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Bought the car with 359 miles on in in december of 2017. From day one I have a vibration hum from the rear end only when a person is sitting in the front passenger seat. Noticed it had a sweat line on the passenger rear head liner so I took it in for service. They said the fixed the hum too by unbolting the a/c compressor and retorqing it to the new specs...Did not fix the vibration. I have been noticing several new things latley, fuel mileage has gone from 35 to 24, has loss of power on take off until the turbo kicks in, has engine vibration at idle, almost stalls out sometimes when going from reverse to drive. On friday sep 22 the check engine light came on and it was put into limp mode. Had it towed to the dealership and on saturday they told me in was fine and was just low on oil, I asked where did the oil go then? They argued with me further and said it was fine and there is nothing wrong with it. On sunday morning the light again came on and it again went into limp mode, when I stopped at a light the car died and wouldn't restart. Had it towed to the same dealership and now they are saying it has a blown motor. Say it has metal shavings throughout the engine. The dealership has not been helpful at all and has argued with me through this whole process. I told them they should have looked into it more closley on saturday instead of arguing with me. The car only has 65k miles. As soon as it is done I'm trading it in. I will never own another gm product again!
Amanda,04/12/2018
L 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I purchased a 2017 malibu new with 5 miles 12/2016. Check engine light came on a month and half later. Vehicle in the shop 15 times in a 16 month period. Repeat emission related issues, rumbling, vibrating noise, clunks and jerks upon deceleration, reduced engine power lights causing car to not accelerate and not shift out of 2nd gear. Oxygen senors replaced 3 times and received error code that they needed to be replaced a 4th time. Catalytic converter replaced, wire harness replaced twice, rear wheel bearing replaced and still had repeat issues. Chevy Malibu is unsafe and is a hazard to the driver and others on the road. On 3 occasions the reduced engine light illuminated and the car would not accelerate. There is no warning ahead of time. The last time this happened I was on the freeway. After repeat inconveniences of taking my car for repairs, time off work, time without a vehicle, being stranded roadside and put in unsafe conditions from lack of reliability and lack of resolution from the dealership and GM I turned my car in as a voluntary repo. I will never purchase another GM vehicle! It is by far the worst vehicle I have owned! It is unsafe and unreliable. I will not drive behind a Chevy Malibu on the freeway because I know at any moment their reduced engine power indicator may come on and cause their vehicle to substantially slow and not accelerate. DO NOT BUY A MALIBU
Maggie,10/18/2017
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I'm a full time student and this vehicle made being a student less stressful and much more enjoyable. I owned the vehicle for only a few months when I ended up totaling it sadly. I will be purchasing another one to replace my first and favorite vehicle. I was driving home at 11pm after a busy day of school and errands, as I was driving home there was a pack of deer that sprinted out in front of my vehicle and because I was driving the car I was driving I not only survived but walked away from the crash unharmed, I hit a tree after trying to avoid the deer and also rolled three times. Overall the safety on this car was flawless and because my vehicle came with a five year on-star prescription 9-1-1 was instantly dialed the moment my airbags went off. This style vehicle is not only stylish but safe and I would recommend this vehicle to any and everyone.
Florida Len,10/04/2017
LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (1.5L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
The 2017 Malibu is very nicely designed, very modern and tasteful. The car is long so it has excellent back seat. My LT model was equipped with virtually every option such as collision avoidance, special larger wheels, leather interior and many other features. such as the special aztech red paint. The seats are comfortable and adjust to many settings and the back seat is spacious. The touch screen on my car is the larger one and is easy to read and pretty easy to use. I tend to like the blue tooth radio but it can be very quirky at times. (Being older, I do have trouble getting used to this modern technology). Overall, the price for what you get is an excellent value for the price, as the care is definitely up to to date with the latest technology to keep you safe. My two complaints is that the engine, is under- powered and the car should have the larger four cylinder. And, the feature I hate most and despise is the stop/start feature which makes bumper to bumper driving a real pain. I just do not see how much this adds to gas mileage enough to be able to accept the constant shutting off and starting at a light or in traffic. And finally, they should have included tuning button for the radio, but this is a minor complaint. Overall, a nice car for the money.
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet Malibu features & specs
