2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic Review

Pros & Cons

  • Low price, comfortable ride, 3.5-liter V6 combines decent performance with fuel efficiency, lots of passenger and cargo space, high crash test scores.
  • Bland interior design and materials, mediocre steering and brakes, four-cylinder engine is weak for the midsize class, stability control not available, there's a better Malibu available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Chevrolet has introduced a vastly different, vastly improved new Malibu -- this isn't it. The 2008 Chevy Malibu Classic lives on for fleets and those who inexplicably want last year's model.

Vehicle overview

Are you OK with buying last year's fashions if it means saving some cash versus this year's duds? Do you not care about the picture quality difference between VHS and DVD? If having the latest version of something isn't important to you, then the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic could be a good choice.

In Chevy vernacular, "Classic" equates to the previous generation of a particular model that is still sold to those -- especially fleets -- willing to buy an antiquated model for less money than the current version. And in this case, the Malibu Classic is the final year for the previous-generation Malibu that's been in production since 2004. A fully redesigned Malibu (sans "Classic") debuts for 2008 as well. Compared to the '07 Malibu, the 2008 Malibu Classic is available in LS and LT trim levels only -- there's no more luxurious LTZ trim or powerful SS. Although the Classic has a $1,400 lower base price than the all-new Malibu, it actually has a higher base price than last year's model, a difference explained by the addition of standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes.

Overall, this midsize sedan has the bases covered when it comes to providing what most buyers in this segment require -- affordability, a comfortable ride, respectable performance, a roomy cabin and excellent crash test scores. As a rep mobile or rental car, it's perfectly adequate. However, the all-new Chevy Malibu has been redesigned top to bottom and is substantially better than the car it replaces. The new 'Bu offers distinctive styling, improved road manners, more potent engines and a much-improved interior in terms of both design and quality. That's not even to mention all the other superior midsize family sedans. So, unless yesterday's fashions are your cup of tea, we'd keep this Classic in the closet.

2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic models

The 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic is a four-door sedan available in LS and LT trim levels. Standard equipment on the LS includes 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cruise control, full power accessories, keyless entry, driver seat power height adjustment, a tilt-telescoping wheel, a trip computer and a four-speaker stereo with single-CD player. Optional on the LS is upgraded upholstery, lumbar adjustment for the driver seat, an upgraded six-speaker stereo and 16-inch steel wheels. All of these are standard on the LT (the wheels are alloy), which also adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls. Satellite radio, a sunroof, remote engine start, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, foglamps and chrome-clad wheels are among the options on the LT. Heated front seats and a six-way power driver seat are optional on all Malibu Classics.

2008 Highlights

Nothing. This is a quasi-renamed version of the previous-generation Chevy Malibu, aimed mostly at fleet buyers. Trim levels have been subtracted, and the only significant addition is standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes on every model.

Performance & mpg

The Chevy Malibu Classic LS comes standard with a 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 145 horsepower and 152 pound-feet of torque. Optional on the LS and standard on the LT is a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 219 hp and 219 lb-ft of torque. A four-speed automatic is standard with both engines. Fuel economy for the 2008 four-cylinder is 21 mpg city and 31 mpg highway, while the V6 rates 19 mpg city and 30 mpg highway.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes, traction control, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags are standard on each 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic. Stability control is not available. In government crash tests, this previous-generation Malibu scored five out of five stars in frontal protection, five stars for front seat side protection and four stars for rear seat side protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, this Malibu received the best score of "Good" for frontal-offset and side crash protection.

Driving

Power is adequate with the base four-cylinder, but most buyers will want to step up to the V6, as it offers plenty of spirited performance for around town and the highway, while providing fuel economy similar to that of the smaller mill. A softly tuned but composed suspension gives the Malibu Classic a smooth ride and predictable handling in the corners. Unfortunately, the car's electric steering provides too much power assist most of the time, lending it a very detached feel.

Interior

The 2008 Malibu Classic's space-efficient cabin offers plenty of room all around for four adults and will easily accommodate five if your backseaters are children. The front seats are broad and comfortable, even on long trips, and a tilt/telescoping steering wheel and power-adjustable pedals ensure an ideal driving position. The design is bland, though, and materials quality is on the low end for the segment. By comparison, the snazzy, all-new Malibu makes this retread edition certainly look and feel like a "classic." Trunk capacity stands at a respectable 15.4 cubic feet and cargo capacity is optimized via the fold-flat front passenger seat and 60/40-split rear seat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic.

5(60%)
4(20%)
3(20%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Better than the Re-Designed 2008
George,07/02/2008
A big suprise! Why? Because this car has more interior volume and better visibilty than the redesigned 2008 model. The front roof pillars in the 2008 block the driver's view. You also lose head and shoulder room in the new model. Lastly check out highway mpg, 32 in Classic, 30 in new model.
way too many problems
carman001,08/03/2009
This car is fun to drive and Iv heard the LT is better but the LS I have had way too many problems.
Good solid car
dirtworker,03/01/2008
I bought the car new and have put 10000 miles on it in a month. i live in Houston Texas and have not had any problems on the freeways. With ethanol blend gas I have got up to 38 mile to the gallon. The only thing I have had a problem with is the tire pressure sensor failing in one tire and having to go to the dealer for repair. The car has excellent visability and is very comfortable. I have spinal cord damage from a previous wreck and can drive for several hours with no discomfort thanks to the lumbar support and height adjustable driverseat. I was driving Toyota cars and since getting the Malibu i wont go back. I wish I had waited to get the new body type but I am very pleased so far.
Nice Car
RED,04/07/2009
Nice car few issues such as brakes have an 2004 classic bought an 2008 classic the v6 is powerful nice pick up and smooth ride. Fuel economy is very good almost the same as 4 cylinder.
See all 5 reviews of the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
219 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
18 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
219 hp @ 5900 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
More about the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic

Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic Overview

The Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic is offered in the following submodels: Malibu Classic Sedan. Available styles include LT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classics are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic.

Can't find a used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classics you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Malibu Classic for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,007.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $19,122.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Malibu Classic for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,706.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,634.

