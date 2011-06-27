Vehicle overview

Are you OK with buying last year's fashions if it means saving some cash versus this year's duds? Do you not care about the picture quality difference between VHS and DVD? If having the latest version of something isn't important to you, then the 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic could be a good choice.

In Chevy vernacular, "Classic" equates to the previous generation of a particular model that is still sold to those -- especially fleets -- willing to buy an antiquated model for less money than the current version. And in this case, the Malibu Classic is the final year for the previous-generation Malibu that's been in production since 2004. A fully redesigned Malibu (sans "Classic") debuts for 2008 as well. Compared to the '07 Malibu, the 2008 Malibu Classic is available in LS and LT trim levels only -- there's no more luxurious LTZ trim or powerful SS. Although the Classic has a $1,400 lower base price than the all-new Malibu, it actually has a higher base price than last year's model, a difference explained by the addition of standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes.

Overall, this midsize sedan has the bases covered when it comes to providing what most buyers in this segment require -- affordability, a comfortable ride, respectable performance, a roomy cabin and excellent crash test scores. As a rep mobile or rental car, it's perfectly adequate. However, the all-new Chevy Malibu has been redesigned top to bottom and is substantially better than the car it replaces. The new 'Bu offers distinctive styling, improved road manners, more potent engines and a much-improved interior in terms of both design and quality. That's not even to mention all the other superior midsize family sedans. So, unless yesterday's fashions are your cup of tea, we'd keep this Classic in the closet.