Used 2016 BMW i8 for Sale Near Me
49 listings
Near ZIP
- 33,032 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$61,977$5,544 Below Market
- 14,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$73,995$2,714 Below Market
- 25,239 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$60,999
- 24,060 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$66,800
- 17,162 miles
$69,991
- 17,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$74,967$850 Below Market
- 38,653 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$63,890$3,510 Below Market
- 21,705 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$72,990
- 23,167 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$72,999
- 28,180 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$76,995
- 50,682 miles
$63,500
- 16,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,903$5,685 Below Market
- 21,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$81,250$4,280 Below Market
- used
2015 BMW i832,465 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$61,991
- 4,752 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$82,383$3,331 Below Market
- used
2017 BMW i820,293 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$73,977$3,875 Below Market
- used
2017 BMW i815,220 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$81,977$1,977 Below Market
- used
2015 BMW i828,114 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$61,995$850 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the BMW i8
Read recent reviews for the BMW i8
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating45 Reviews
Report abuse
Oscar A,02/21/2017
2dr Coupe AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 6A)
My first review of the BMW i8 happened after the first 2-week "break in period". Then honestly, I was influenced for the "new-toy syndrome". However, I feel that I was objective and centered in my review. The i8 is actually surprisingly comfortable in a fair comparison with other cars in its line. Even after 2 years running in the city, people can’t stop turning their head when it goes around and lock eyes on it. Although easy entries and exits are not an option, the wing doors give some strange elegance to this almost awkward act of magic with the car. But, once inside, those doubts on daily drivability fade to a great enjoyment of driving experience and a lot of attention of all eyes around you. Aside from drawing all the stares (not a trivial thing - to the point I started using my other ride (LEAF) more and more just to avoid it) this car is very unique in more than one item. To begging with, the i8 continues to be the first car in the U.S. equipped with laser beams - yes, laser headlamps giving an output of pure-white light generated by laser-excited phosphorous - totally safe for oncoming motorists (in case you were wondering). The package with this feature will add $6300 to an already eye-opening price, but oh well, for high-beams that are 1000 times more intense than LEDs you can stretch a little. These new lights are even more energy-efficient than LEDs and are only for use as a supplemental high-beam that activates above 43 mph; the regular low-beams and the high-beams below 43 mph are regular LEDs. The 2016 i8 is a hybrid car. It uses a 3-cylinder turbo to power the rear wheels and an electric motor powers in synch the front wheels. Only when using the relatively small 7.1-kWh lithium-ion battery pack alone, what the EPA calls “charge-depleting” mode, will the i8 approach its EPA electricity-plus-gasoline combined rating of 76 MPGe. But, I assure you this will be for a very short sweet electric drive. In reality, the i8 averages 38 MPGe assuming 200-mile ride at 75-mph highway trip for which the first 16 miles are completed using only electric drive. Now, what everyone wants to know: how would the i8 makes the exit, leaving all hearts beating at higher rate? Well in simple words: FAST, very fast! This car accelerates like a solid-fuel rocket when eBoost mode is engaged by pressing the accelerator pedal through the kickdown switch. It delivers the kind of sustained acceleration that others have compared to the Porsche 911 Turbo. To be totally honest, that feeling is not the breaking point for me. I am more the sweet ride type of guy. With that in mind, I can tell you that driven without aggression, the i8 feels like a normal car for a routine cruising, capable of meandering through traffic like an ordinary family sedan, at least to the extent that those gaping at it allow. There’s great visibility outward, considering how low the car is, so maneuvering around the gawkers is easy. The narrow Bridgestone Potenza S001 tires, 215/45R-20 in front and 245/40R-20 in back, don’t hum on the freeway the way the wide meats do on, say, a Chevy Corvette. The i8 generates 72 decibels of noise at 70 mph—not luxury-sedan quiet but 4 decibels do make a difference when sustaining a conversation in the cabin at 70 mph. As a plug-in hybrid, the i8’s front electric motor is strong enough to propel the car all by its lonesome. In the Normal driving mode, most movement begins with only the front motor operating. Occasionally, the three-cylinder engine feels slow to kick in and deliver the intersection-clearing thrust all sport cars enthusiasts seek. Silently creeping into lanes of cross-traffic can raise concerns with unprepared passengers. Moving the shifter over to Sport mode keeps the engine fired and makes gap-shooting feel less eventful. But if you do drive in Sport mode, then be ready to add a few decibels of noise coming for the speakers in concierto with the acceleration and displacement. There are four seats, but the rears are just laughable pads more suited to cushion a football-stadium bench than to transport guests in a $150,000 car, and the space is itself hospitable only for small children, and let me stress that word "SMALL". The front seats, however, are extremely comfortable, firm, and supportive in all the right spots to allow long days in the saddle, although they lack the bolstering to complement the 0.95 g that the car can generate in corners. The buckets are mounted deep in a well, so there’s plenty of body structure to brace oneself against. In hindsight, the BMW i8 is an awesome car for younger generations, worthy of its astronomical price (wrongly targeting the middle-age men with 6-number salary) wanting to feel the adrenaline rush of the speed, the sweet ride of an exotic piece and the stare of many everywhere it goes.
