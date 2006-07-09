Used 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx for Sale Near Me
- 123,067 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,290
Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California
PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - DRIVES VERY NICE AND SMOOTH - HAS A GOOD V6 ENGINE, RELIABLE AND PEPPY - INSIDE VERY WELL KEPT, OUTSIDE HAS SOME PAINT PEELING - SEE PICS CAREFULLY - HEATED SEATS IN GREAT SHAPE - COLD AC - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX - AWESOME MAXX W/ FOLD DOWN SEATS - TONS OF SPACE FOR ALL YOUR CARGO - STEERING AUDIO AND CRUISE CONTROLS - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE! PLEASE SEE OUR FAQ SECTION. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZT68N97F111230
Stock: DF5132491C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 105,593 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx 4dr 5dr Sedan SS *Ltd Avail* features a 3.9L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Power Adjustable Pedals, Rear Radio Control, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx SS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZW67117F237765
Stock: JYC-237765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-12-2019
- 206,811 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
Beaty Chevrolet - Knoxville / Tennessee
Beaty Chevrolet Company is very proud to offer this terrific-looking 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LTZ in Sandstone Metallic Beautifully equipped with Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, AM/FM Stereo w/CD, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, UltraLux & Leather-Accented Seat Trim, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, and XM Satellite Radio! Vin decoding may not always be 100% accurate. Vehicle descriptions may not always be accurate. Please see Dealership Sales Associate.Beaty Chevrolet is Family Owned and Operated since 1933.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LTZ with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZU67NX7F162850
Stock: 23161A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,440 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$2,995$1,233 Below Market
CJ Auto Sales - Pine Island / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZT61846F141013
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 185,803 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$2,500$932 Below Market
International Honda - Sheboygan / Wisconsin
PRE AUCTION SPECIAL!!! SOLD AS IS. AVAILABLE TO THE PUBLIC FOR A LIMITED TIME BEFORE IT'S SENT TO AUCTION.Malibu Maxx LT, 4D Wagon, 3.5L SFI V6, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Dark Blue Metallic, Titanium w/Custom Cloth Seat Trim. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx Dark Blue Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZT638X6F233790
Stock: M344829B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 111,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,498$586 Below Market
AutoNation Honda O'Hare - Des Plaines / Illinois
Onstar; One-Year Of Safe And Sound Service. Air Bags; Dual-Stage; Frontal; Driver And Right Front Passenger. Air Bags; Thorax; Side-Impact; Seat Mounted; Driver And Right Front Passenger. Air Bags; Head Curtain Side; Front And Rear Outboard Seating Positions Sun/Moonroof Front Seating Package Sound System; Etr AM/FM Stereo With 6-Disc CD Changer; In-Dash Pedals; Power; Adjustable; Gas And Brake Custom Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 3.5L 3500 V6 Sfi Interior Trim; Walnut Burl Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Custom Cloth Bucket Solid Paint Transmission; 4-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Wheels; 16" (40.6 Cm) Fascia Spoke; Painted Sterling Silver This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Honda OHare. This vehicle has all of the right options. The mileage is consistent with a car of this age. Very clean interior! Very smooth ride! Don't hesitate to contact AutoNation Honda OHare. This Chevrolet Malibu Maxx won't last long. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZT63846F111278
Stock: 6F111278
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 104,831 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,506
Capitol Toyota - Salem / Oregon
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Walk our lot virtually 24/7 at www.capitolauto.com This 2006 White Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radiO.22/30 City/Highway MPGOdometer is 29149 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZT618X6F119436
Stock: T7812B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 105,978 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$4,475$262 Below Market
Willis Ford - Smyrna / Delaware
Smokin Asphalt 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L SFI V6Recent Arrival! 22/30 City/Highway MPGWholesale to the public. This vehicle is sold AS IS, with no Warranty Implied or Promised. Not Reconditioned and at a Wholesale Price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZT618X6F156129
Stock: 200117A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 142,303 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,650
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
True mileage unknown!!! ** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZT63836F180737
Stock: TE1195C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 135,160 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,598
Volkswagen Of St Augustine - Saint Augustine / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/30 City/Highway MPGThis LTZ features:All prices include manufacturer incentives, if applicable, and are plus tax, state fees, $599.50 dealer fee and any dealer added accessories. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on this listing. Vehicles listed are subject to availability and prior sale. Financing through VW Credit at standard rates may be required for advertised pricing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LTZ with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZU63886F233204
Stock: 6F233204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 92,574 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,599
Walser Subaru - Burnsville / Minnesota
Only 92,544 Miles! Delivers 26 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Chevrolet Malibu Maxx boasts a Gas V6 3.9L/238 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Windows, power, includes driver express-down and rear passenger lockout, Traction control, all-speed, Steering column, tilt/telescoping.*This Chevrolet Malibu Maxx Comes Equipped with These Options *Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player, includes Radio Data System (RDS), seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, outside temperature display, trip odometer, Driver Information Center, warning messages, and programmable menu functions, Sound system feature, 6-speakers, Skylight, fixed rear, above rear seat passengers, includes retractable shade, Seats, rear Multi-Flex 60/40 forward and rearward sliding, independently reclines and folds down, Safety belts, 3-point, all seating positions, includes front seat pretensioners, Front wheel drive, Fascias, front and rear, body-color, Door locks, power programmable, includes lockout protection and delayed locking, Door locks, child security, rear, Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, includes cancel feature.* Visit Us Today *Treat yourself- stop by Walser Subaru located at 14900 Buck Hill Rd , Burnsville, MN 55306 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx SS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZW63166F146169
Stock: 13AL736T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 96,380 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,977
Castle Chevrolet - Villa Park / Illinois
**CASTLE CHEVROLET OF VILLA PARK, **CLOTH SEATS, **LOW MILES, ONLY 96366, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER MOONROOF, **POWER WINDOWS, **VILLA PARK, IL. Smokin Asphalt 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx SS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.9L V6 SFI18/26 City/Highway MPGWe are here to assist you in every way! Not only do we offer a great atmosphere for Chevy shopping, here at Castle, we strive to be number one in customer service, going above and beyond the initial purchase with the Castle Difference. Whether you are searching for your first new Chevrolet or your third pre-owned car, we assure you that your experience here will be a pleasant and effective one! Need to service your Chevy? Our trusted and certified advisors can answer any questions or concerns you might have, and offer you advice on what needs to be done. If you're looking for parts, our parts department who will make sure you have everything you need keep your Chevy running smoothly. No question is too small and every request is important to us, so please contact us if you have any unmet Chevy needs. We welcome all Addison, Villa Park and Lombard Chevy drivers to our dealership! We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, send us an email and we will promptly reply.**Dealer financing credit applied. We do not accept outside financing checks/drafts for payments**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx SS with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZW63136F148865
Stock: V20933A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 106,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,970
Cactus Auto Company - Tucson / Arizona
Recent Arrival! 22/30 City/Highway MPGThank you for taking a look at our Chevrolet Malibu Maxx. Customers rank getting a new car somewhere between getting sued and going to the dentist. That's why we set out to change the way you buy and own a car! *Pressure Free, Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *In House Team of Loan Specialists! We are great with numbers and even better with people! Credit Challenged? Give us a try! * Massive Inventory For One Stop Shopping! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments! *No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar! We know you'll Be Happy with Cactus Auto, but don't just take our word for it. Check out what our recent happy customers have to say about us on Google and Facebook. If you are still looking for more information or additional photos please give us a call. Also, don't forget to ask about our Guaranteed Pre-Approvals and our extended service contracts to protect your new investment. We are here to help, and our goal is to make your car buying experience fun and enjoyable. Cactus Auto, your best auto picks since 1986!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZT61866F287929
Stock: 27259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 170,551 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,998
Bunker Lake Park and Sell - Ham Lake / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LTZ with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZU63876F280417
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995
South Houston Nissan - Houston / Texas
This 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT is proudly offered by South Houston Nissan CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZT61866F197504
Stock: P5280A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 192,526 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$1,700$2,115 Below Market
Guess Buick GMC - Carrollton / Ohio
AS-IS NO WARRANTY!, Wholesale to the Public, *WHOLESALE VEHICLES HAVE NOT BEEN LOOKED OVER*. *PLEASE COME LOOK VEHICLE OVER FOR YOURSELF* AS-IS NO WARRANTY!, Wholesale to the Public. White 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZT62895F128142
Stock: U22717A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 131,930 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$3,900$1,532 Below Market
Roush Honda - Westerville / Ohio
AUTOCHECK ACCIDENT FREE, LOCAL TRADE, 42 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, WIPERS & AC FILTER. 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.5L SFI V6 Sport Red MetallicOdometer is 19972 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPGCome to our dealership at where you can browse our entire inventory in person at 5885 Westerville Road, or call 614-794-3525, or e-mail at internet@roushhonda.com for a full list of records including an AutoCheck report and to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS with Rear Bench Seats, Remote Start, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZT64825F209206
Stock: BL2026
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 122,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,950
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ZU64855F147961
Stock: TE1216B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
