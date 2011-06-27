Vehicle overview

Like the fleeting careers of many celebrities who call Malibu (the place) home, the story of the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu (the car) is a lesson in just how fast things can change. It was just four years ago that this then-new seventh-generation midsize sedan took home the prestigious North American Car of the Year award. And while the Malibu is still a fine car, the landscape in the midsize sedan category has changed so dramatically in recent years that this one-time media darling no longer quite measures up to the competition.

To its credit, the Malibu still has some strengths, including attractive styling, nicely balanced ride and handling qualities and quick acceleration with the V6 engine. But these merits are overshadowed by a cramped rear seat, the use of some subpar quality interior materials and the lack of popular convenience and safety features available on competitive models.

Most of all, however, the Malibu has been bettered by an onslaught of competitor models. The sleek Hyundai Sonata and related Kia Optima offer excellent engines, attractive style and loads of value for the money. The Volkswagen Passat is now cheaper and larger than before, while the highly regarded Ford Fusion and sporty Nissan Altima are both very strong contenders. Complicating matters further is the fact that an all-new eighth-generation Malibu will debut as a 2013 model in the early months of 2012, and it looks very impressive. Put all this together and we have a hard time recommending the 2012 Chevrolet Malibu.