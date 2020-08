Used 2012 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

Commerce Chevrolet Buick - Commerce / Texas

Local family owned and operated with non-commissioned specialists saving you time and money everyday! This 2012 Chevrolet Malibu LS is a great option for folks looking for top features like a braking assist, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. This one's available at the low price of $4,999. Drive away with an impeccable 4-star crash test rating and prepare yourself for any situation. If you're ready to switch up your aesthetic, this car is just what you need. Its sharp gold mist metallic exterior pairs well with the brown interior. Interested? Call today to take this vehicle for a spin!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Malibu LS Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1ZA5EU8CF199662

Stock: LS703883B

Certified Pre-Owned: No