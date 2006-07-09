Used 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback design allow easy cargo loading, spacious cabin with adjustable rear seats, standard V6 provides performance with fuel efficiency, comfortable ride, excellent crash test scores, remote-start feature.
- Bland interior design and materials, mediocre steering and brakes, less cargo space than true wagons
- stability control and manual gearbox are not available.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The spacious and well-equipped Chevrolet Malibu Maxx offers excellent value with its versatile and roomy cabin, peppy performance and above-average fuel economy.
Vehicle overview
Something of a cross between a sedan and a station wagon, the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx offers impressive flexibility in terms of cargo and passenger transport. Space efficiency is impressive considering the Maxx's relatively small footprint, an obvious benefit of its quirky, boxy design. Even without folding the rear seats down, there are nearly 23 cubic feet of cargo capacity. Fold them down and long objects can be carried inside the Malibu Maxx, thanks to a fold-flat front passenger seat.
Although it shares its "Epsilon" platform with the sporty Saab 9-3, the Malibu Maxx (SS excepted) is more of a cruiser than a sport sedan. Most folks will be happy with either an LT or LTZ, which are equipped with the peppy 3.5-liter V6 as well as most luxury and safety features one could want. A smooth ride and respectable handling are part of the appeal. Downsides include over-assisted steering that lacks feel, longer-than-normal braking distances and a rather bland interior design. The recently introduced SS version provides more athletic handling and much better steering feel, along with snappier performance via a 240-horsepower V6.
Practical shoppers will likely want to take a look at the 2007 Malibu Maxx. Chevy's versatile midsize sedan has the bases covered when it comes to providing what most buyers in this segment want -- affordability, a smooth ride, respectable performance, a roomy cabin and excellent crash test scores. The 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx may not be quite as sporty or refined as some of the class leaders, but with its overall competency and attractive pricing, it merits serious consideration.
Chevrolet Malibu Maxx models
The midsize Chevy Malibu Maxx features an unusual four-door hatchback/wagon body style. There are three trim levels: LT, LTZ and SS. The LT comes with plenty of features, such as air conditioning; a remote vehicle starter; a six-speaker stereo with a CD player; trip computer; a tilt/telescope steering wheel; height and lumbar adjustment for the driver seat; power windows, mirrors and door locks; a sliding 60/40-split folding rear seat; a fixed rear skylight with retractable shade; and a rear cargo shelf. The LTZ adds automatic climate control, leather seating, power-adjustable pedals, a rear spoiler and OnStar. The performance-oriented SS features sport seats, a sport-tuned suspension and 18-inch alloy wheels. Significant options for the Maxx include an in-dash CD changer, satellite radio, separate rear audio controls and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Standard on the LT and LTZ is a newly revised version of the 3.5-liter V6 that now makes 217 horsepower and 217 pound-feet of torque. The SS comes with a 3.9-liter V6 with 240 hp and 241 lb-ft of torque. Routing power to the front wheels of all Malibus is a four-speed automatic transmission; on the SS model it features a manual-shift mode. The 3.5-liter V6 is our recommendation for most buyers, as it offers snappy performance along with impressive fuel economy ratings of 22 mpg city/32 mpg highway.
Safety
Safety is a strong point for the Chevrolet Malibu Maxx. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes and traction control are standard. Front-seat side-impact airbags and full-length head-protecting side curtain airbags are optional on the LT and standard on the LTZ and SS. In frontal crash testing conducted by the NHTSA, the Malibu Maxx scored a perfect five stars. Though it has yet to be tested by the IIHS for frontal offset and side-impact crashes, we would expect the Maxx to score as highly as its Malibu sedan sibling, which earned top scores in both categories.
Driving
In most driving conditions Chevys Malibu Maxx is a competent performer. The Maxx's ride quality is smooth and comfortable on the highway. Handling is predictable in the corners, though an oddly calibrated electric steering setup makes the Maxx feel less adept than many of its competitors. The SS fares better with its traditional hydraulic power steering. Braking performance is also a little disappointing, as the Malibu Maxx's stopping distances tend to be longer than those of its competitors in this price range. Although on paper the base V6 might seem down on power for this class, generous low-end torque and a quick-shifting transmission make the Maxx feel more powerful than its numbers suggest. The bigger V6 found in the SS model provides plenty of power, lending a sportier feel to the drive.
Interior
There is plenty of passenger space as the Maxx hatchback is 6 inches longer than the Malibu sedan. The 60/40-split rear seat reclines and offers 7 inches of fore/aft travel while a standard fixed sunroof over the rear seats contributes to the cabin's open feel. The hatch area offers 22.8 cubic feet of capacity, and folding down the rear seats and the front-passenger seat opens up more room for bulky items. A parcel shelf allows for two-tier loading. Though not particularly upscale or stylish in feel, the cabin is at least functional, with a straightforward control layout.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I absolutly love this car. It is a great car for the family without taking out style. It has good gas mileage, and I can always rely on it. It's a pleasant suprise. It's a plesure to drive and to look at. It can seat four to five people. It also much better than any SUV!
I drive my Maxx 120 miles a day and I enjoy it very much. It handles great, is comfortable, and I get 29 miles to a gallon. Has style and my coworkers really like it. Some of them have gotten themselves one also. A great unit. Wished more people would try it. They would love it like I do.
First off, the auto press nit-picking about the steering, gruff engine and interior simply are not true. The electric steering is just fine, it adjusts to vehicle speed and there is all the feedback of a hydraulic unit. I notice no difference and I have driven a lot of cars in my life. As for the engine, it's just as quiet and smooth as the V6 in my mom's Lexus RX300. The interior, well, on the LT it's cloth, not leather, but it's just as swank as my work mate's Accord LX - it's workaday, no doubt, but for a mid-line interior it's got what the others do. This car also handles and brakes very well, too. Don't let the press fool you - this car is every bit the equal of it's Japanese competition.
97,000 miles later I've realized this is best car ever. The V-6 is quick, yet I get 31mpg at 74mph. A trip from NY to New Orleans and back netted 29.2 mpg and I admit to hitting 90mph a couple of times. Replaced front and rear brakes at 85k. Absolutely no problems. I live in Syracuse where 40% of the cars are rusted. My 6 year old Maxx has no rust. Get one! I will definitely get 200,000 miles from this car.
Features & Specs
|LT 4dr Hatchback
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|18 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|217 hp @ 5800 rpm
|SS 4dr Hatchback
3.9L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|240 hp @ 6000 rpm
|LTZ 4dr Hatchback
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|18 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|217 hp @ 5800 rpm
|LS Fleet 4dr Hatchback
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|18 city / 28 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|217 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
FAQ
Is the Chevrolet Malibu Maxx a good car?
Is the Chevrolet Malibu Maxx reliable?
Is the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx?
The least-expensive 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx is the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS Fleet 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,795.
Other versions include:
- LT 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $20,575
- SS 4dr Hatchback (3.9L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $23,710
- LTZ 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $23,915
- LS Fleet 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $19,795
What are the different models of Chevrolet Malibu Maxx?
More about the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx
Used 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx Overview
The Used 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx is offered in the following submodels: Malibu Maxx Hatchback. Available styles include LT 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A), SS 4dr Hatchback (3.9L 6cyl 4A), LTZ 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A), and LS Fleet 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2007 Malibu Maxx 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2007 Malibu Maxx.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2007 Malibu Maxx featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
What's a good price for a New 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx?
Which 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxxes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx for sale near.
