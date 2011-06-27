Vehicle overview

The 2010 Chevrolet Malibu stands as General Motors' only foot forward in the midsize family sedan segment now that Pontiac and Saturn have been removed from the GM portfolio. Luckily, the remaining choice is also the strongest, representing a capable packaging of ride, handling, engines and style. Indeed, the Malibu is a huge improvement over previous editions and deserves a close look even if it's not quite a class leader.

For 2010, Chevy expanded the availability of the Malibu's six-speed automatic transmission to all trims except the base LS, providing improved performance and fuel economy. Even though that base car provides strong value, we suggest stepping up to the 1LT trim just for the transmission alone.

Otherwise, the Malibu soldiers on unchanged into its third year since the last major redesign. It still features a stylish cabin with straightforward controls, nicely balanced ride and handling characteristics and a pair of competent engines -- one that delivers strong fuel economy, the other strong power. Perhaps best of all, it comes in a visually appealing package that says "premium sedan" rather than "rental car." Although we could live without its flashy chrome-clad wheels, the Malibu sports clean, classy lines with tight panel gaps, and doesn't succumb to cheap visual add-ons like spoilers, side vents or body flares.

However, there are downsides to the Malibu, that keep it from being a true class leader. For one, its backseat is on the small side for this class. It's not a huge difference, but sit back-to-back in a variety of competitors and you'll notice less head-, leg- and shoulder room. It also lacks a center rear armrest, which is a common feature even in economy cars. And although the interior boasts an upscale design and some nicely tailored materials, there are just as many cheap, roughly grained plastic pieces that don't fit together particularly well. Finally, though the standard OnStar service offers "Turn-by-Turn" navigation, there is no traditional in-dash navigation system available.

In total, the 2010 Chevy Malibu is a solid member of the crowded midsize sedan club, but falls a bit short of being top dog. This year's heavily updated Ford Fusion earns that title, while the Honda Accord, Mazda 6 and Nissan Altima also deserve close consideration before you add the Malibu to your driveway.