Consumer Rating
(102)
Appraise this car

2010 Chevrolet Malibu Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong performance from V6, good four-cylinder fuel economy, excellent ride and handling balance, comfortable seats, straightforward controls, high crash test scores.
  • Subpar rear seat space, no rear center armrest, hit-or-miss cabin materials and construction, a few key features are unavailable.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid entry in the highly competitive midsize sedan category, but we would recommend driving some of its main rivals before you make your final decision.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Chevrolet Malibu stands as General Motors' only foot forward in the midsize family sedan segment now that Pontiac and Saturn have been removed from the GM portfolio. Luckily, the remaining choice is also the strongest, representing a capable packaging of ride, handling, engines and style. Indeed, the Malibu is a huge improvement over previous editions and deserves a close look even if it's not quite a class leader.

For 2010, Chevy expanded the availability of the Malibu's six-speed automatic transmission to all trims except the base LS, providing improved performance and fuel economy. Even though that base car provides strong value, we suggest stepping up to the 1LT trim just for the transmission alone.

Otherwise, the Malibu soldiers on unchanged into its third year since the last major redesign. It still features a stylish cabin with straightforward controls, nicely balanced ride and handling characteristics and a pair of competent engines -- one that delivers strong fuel economy, the other strong power. Perhaps best of all, it comes in a visually appealing package that says "premium sedan" rather than "rental car." Although we could live without its flashy chrome-clad wheels, the Malibu sports clean, classy lines with tight panel gaps, and doesn't succumb to cheap visual add-ons like spoilers, side vents or body flares.

However, there are downsides to the Malibu, that keep it from being a true class leader. For one, its backseat is on the small side for this class. It's not a huge difference, but sit back-to-back in a variety of competitors and you'll notice less head-, leg- and shoulder room. It also lacks a center rear armrest, which is a common feature even in economy cars. And although the interior boasts an upscale design and some nicely tailored materials, there are just as many cheap, roughly grained plastic pieces that don't fit together particularly well. Finally, though the standard OnStar service offers "Turn-by-Turn" navigation, there is no traditional in-dash navigation system available.

In total, the 2010 Chevy Malibu is a solid member of the crowded midsize sedan club, but falls a bit short of being top dog. This year's heavily updated Ford Fusion earns that title, while the Honda Accord, Mazda 6 and Nissan Altima also deserve close consideration before you add the Malibu to your driveway.

2010 Chevrolet Malibu models

The 2010 Chevrolet Malibu is a five-passenger, four-door sedan available in four trim levels: LS, 1LT, 2LT and LTZ. Standard equipment on the LS includes 17-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, keyless entry, cruise control, air-conditioning, power driver seat height and lumbar adjustment, a tilt-telescoping steering column, OnStar and a six-speaker stereo with CD player, satellite radio and an auxiliary audio jack. The 1LT adds color-keyed side mirrors and moldings, a six-speed transmission and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls. The 2LT adds 17-inch chrome-clad alloy wheels, Bluetooth, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote engine start, premium faux-suede and vinyl upholstery, heated front seats, a six-way power driver seat (manual back adjustment) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The range-topping LTZ adds 18-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with driver-side auto-dimming, LED taillights, automatic climate control, eight-way driver and six-way passenger power seats, leather upholstery, upgraded gauges and an eight-speaker stereo including two subwoofers and a USB audio jack.

Options are grouped into a handful of packages that allow many of the higher trims' features to be added to the lower trims. The Rear Power package adds a 110-volt AC outlet and manual rear sunshade.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Chevy Malibu gets minor changes. Most notably, the six-speed automatic transmission is now standard on all but the base LS model, thereby helping to improve fuel economy. There's also standard driver power-adjustable lumbar on all models and E85 fuel compatibility for the 2.4-liter engine.

Performance & mpg

Every Chevrolet Malibu comes standard with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder good for 169 horsepower and 158 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic is standard on the LS and a six-speed unit is standard on all others. In performance testing, a Malibu LS went from zero to 60 mph in 9.5 seconds, which is on the slow side for this class. Fuel economy for the LS is 22 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined, while the other trims with their six-speed autos achieve 22/33/26.

Optional on the 2LT and LTZ is a 3.6-liter V6 good for 252 hp and 251 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic with paddle shifters is standard. In performance testing, this engine brought the Malibu up to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds -- one of the quickest in the class. Fuel economy stands at 17/26/20.

Safety

Standard safety equipment includes antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. OnStar emergency telematics is also included. In brake testing, a six-cylinder Malibu 2LT came to a stop from 60 mph in a fade-free 122 feet -- a short distance for this class. Strangely, a four-cylinder Malibu with different 17-inch tires we tested provided a much different result -- a disappointing 140 feet.

In government crash tests, the 2010 Chevrolet Malibu scored a perfect five stars in all frontal and side crash categories. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Malibu its highest rating of "Good" for its performance in the frontal-offset and side crash tests.

Driving

Striking an excellent balance between handling and ride, the 2010 Chevy Malibu's chassis provides confident cornering along with a smooth ride on broken pavement. The cabin is impressively hushed at highway speeds, and seat comfort and support are superb, making the Malibu ideal for long trips. Thanks to a wide range of adjustments, the driver seat provides an agreeable driving position, but some drivers might find the pedals awkwardly placed and the steering wheel too large in diameter.

The four- and six-cylinder models feature different steering systems (electric and hydraulic assist, respectively), meaning that the driving experience differs greatly depending on the selected engine. We usually dislike the overly artificial feel of electric power steering systems, but in the Malibu's case, several of our editors actually prefer the four-cylinder car.

In terms of power, the relatively fuel-efficient four-cylinder should prove sufficient for most buyers, especially when matched to the six-speed automatic. The V6 provides considerably more gusto, though getting the six-speed automatic to downshift promptly (for a quick freeway passing maneuver, for instance) requires a deliberate foot to the throttle.

Interior

Inside the Malibu, you'll find a dual-cowl dash design somewhat reminiscent of a 1960s Corvette along with materials that are much improved over previous models. Still, there are several cheap pieces and signs of half-hearted construction that sully the overall effort. Fortunately, the controls for the audio and climate control systems are simple to use, which should be a boon for drivers unimpressed by whiz-bang graphics and futuristic button layouts. Contrasting piping on the seats, once the hallmark of ultraluxury cars, is seen on LTZ models, while all Malibus can be had with tasteful two-tone color schemes. All trims also feature an impressively quiet ride, thanks to extensive sound insulation and acoustic-laminated front windows.

While the Malibu provides enough space for average-sized rear occupants, it is notably tighter than other midsize competitors in terms of head-, leg- and shoulder room. Another issue is the lack of a center rear armrest and grab handles. The trunk, while numerically large at 15.1 cubic feet, is shallow in depth and is further compromised by a narrow opening.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chevrolet Malibu.

5(55%)
4(24%)
3(8%)
2(10%)
1(3%)
4.2
102 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 102 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best Car I Ever Owned
Me,11/22/2015
LTZ 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
This is the best car I've ever owned so far and I have had many. I won't bash other brands so I'll leave that out. I bought the car pre-owned with less than 10k on it and now have 85k. I am very pleased with how dependable this car is. The only thing I've had done "major" is new tires and brakes. Again it's at 85k miles... The interior is beautiful (have the 2 tone brown and cream color leather). I am 5'11 and my son is 6'1 and we fit comfortably in the front and back seat. I know how difficult it can be to find a car that "fits". Other features I enjoy is the sound system (I have a long daily commute to work), smooth ride, heated seats and remote start. The exterior appearance is classy. Things that could be better is the trunk opening and gas mileage for me is only averaging 22, for a 4 cylinder I was hoping for better, however I do drive aggressively. I rely heavily on other reviews when making purchases and am very thankful that people write them..this is my first and I hope this review helps. I would recommend this car to anyone.
3 years/70k miles and still going strong
setht37,08/06/2013
I have had this car for 3 years and it now has over 70k miles on it and I have not had any issues with it. There are a couple squeaks and rattles here and there and sometimes the right turn signal does not go off when turning but I figure it is not a luxury car so what do you expect. I feel this car is just as reliable as a Toyota Camry or Honda Accord. When I first got the car it did not get good gas mileage now that the engine is broken in it gets good mileage. I have gotten 33 mpg doing 80 with 5 people in the car and luggage in the trunk.
One of the best cars i have owned
bowls,11/13/2013
I bought the car with 10k on it, and now have almost 60k, not one problem or complaint, it is very dependable, wonderful performance, the appearance is beautiful, Chevrolet has finally figured out how to build like the foreign cars, the mileage is as expected, and is acceptable in town if driven carefully, I have kept up the standard maintenance only, nothing other than that, so it has always had oil changes when needed (3k), I would recommend this car to anyone, and the folks that had all the problems should intact the lemon law, as it was probably built on a Friday or Monday.
Comparable to a "Cadi"
ogcrew1,01/08/2012
I have to say out of all the car's I have had (Jeeps, GM SUV's, Saabs, Volvos, Taurus SHO)... This car surprised me! I have owned this car for about six months now and have put 14,000 miles on it... I do mixed driving and in the spring/summer/ fall months I was getting 29MPG(mixed) and 32MPG(full highway). The comfort level is awesome, the 4-Cyl could use a little more pep but still when I need to go it moves. Overall I would and do recommend this car to friends.
See all 102 reviews of the 2010 Chevrolet Malibu
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
22 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
169 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Chevrolet Malibu

Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu Overview

The Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu is offered in the following submodels: Malibu Sedan. Available styles include LTZ 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LS 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), LT2 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), LT1 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu LT2 is priced between $6,750 and$6,995 with odometer readings between 85249 and105811 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ is priced between $6,572 and$6,572 with odometer readings between 165953 and165953 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Chevrolet Malibus are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Chevrolet Malibu for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2010 Malibus listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,572 and mileage as low as 85249 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Chevrolet Malibu.

