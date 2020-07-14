Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Timonium - Timonium / Maryland

Electronics And Entertainment Package Ltz Premium Package White Diamond Tricoat Audio System With Navigation; Color Touch AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Capability Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Advanced Safety Package Cocoa/Light Neutral; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audio System Feature; Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker System Driver Memory Engine; 2.0L Turbo Dohc 4-Cylinder Sidi With Variable Valve Timing (Vvt) Forward Collision Alert Headlamps; High Intensity Discharge Keyless Access; Passive Entry Keyless Start; Push Button Lane Departure Warning Power Outlet; 120-Volt Preferred Equipment Group Rear Vision Camera Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P245/40R19 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically-Controlled Universal Home Remote Wheels; 19" (48.3 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *CHEVY MALIBU LTZ*1 OWNER*MOONROOF*LEATHER*BLUETOOTH*P/SEATS*ONSTAR*HEATED SEATS*ALLOYS* THIS VEHICLE IS MARYLAND INSPECTED PLUS IT IS AUTONATION CERTIFIED. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G11J5SX1DF340438

Stock: DF340438

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020