Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

- 103,208 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,991$2,079 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Timonium - Timonium / Maryland
Electronics And Entertainment Package Ltz Premium Package White Diamond Tricoat Audio System With Navigation; Color Touch AM/FM Stereo With CD Player And MP3 Playback Capability Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Advanced Safety Package Cocoa/Light Neutral; Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Audio System Feature; Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker System Driver Memory Engine; 2.0L Turbo Dohc 4-Cylinder Sidi With Variable Valve Timing (Vvt) Forward Collision Alert Headlamps; High Intensity Discharge Keyless Access; Passive Entry Keyless Start; Push Button Lane Departure Warning Power Outlet; 120-Volt Preferred Equipment Group Rear Vision Camera Seats; Front Bucket Tires; P245/40R19 All-Season; Blackwall Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically-Controlled Universal Home Remote Wheels; 19" (48.3 Cm) Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *CHEVY MALIBU LTZ*1 OWNER*MOONROOF*LEATHER*BLUETOOTH*P/SEATS*ONSTAR*HEATED SEATS*ALLOYS* THIS VEHICLE IS MARYLAND INSPECTED PLUS IT IS AUTONATION CERTIFIED. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11J5SX1DF340438
Stock: DF340438
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 89,149 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$7,990$1,639 Below Market
Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Bluetooth, SYNC / Bluetooth, Carfax Certified, NONSmoker, All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, AMAZING MPG!, Service Records Available.2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS 1LS Black 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT FWD 22/34 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Dependability Study * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick** Let Ford of Kendall be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Ford of Kendall we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today! Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11B5SAXDU124205
Stock: DU124205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 110,019 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$6,995$1,543 Below Market
Cranbury Buick GMC - Cranbury / New Jersey
PRICED TO MOVE $300 below NADA Retail!, EPA 34 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Satellite Radio, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration, Onboard Communications System, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WIT...THIS MALIBU IS FULLY EQUIPPEDLPO, REMOTE START, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK CAPABILITY (STD), ENGINE, 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (197 hp [146.9 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] @ 4400 rpm), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdriveTHIS MALIBU IS AFFORDABLE TO OWNLove your vehicle and its price. This Malibu is priced $300 below NADA Retail.KEY FEATURES ON THIS MALIBU INCLUDESatellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration Chevrolet LS with Silver Ice Metallic exterior and Jet Black/Titanium interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 197 HP at 6300 RPM*.THE CHEVY MALIBU IS BEST IN CLASSWith over 15 cubic feet of Trunk space, the Malibu will accommodate the equivalent of 2 carry-on suitcases and 2 sets of golf clubs. This is bigger than the Toyota Camry and Honda Accord. Additional Side-by-Side Advantages: More Front Head Room than Toyota Camry, Honda Accord and Ford Fusion. More 2nd Row Legroom than Accord, Fusion and Dodge Avenger. Better fuel economy than the Mazda6. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy.VISIT US TODAYCome visit us today.Pricing analysis performed on 7/14/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11B5SA1DU151177
Stock: T1800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 123,286 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,495$1,531 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear vents - second row|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Knee airbags - dual front|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor|Antenna type - diversity element|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Cornering brake control|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Electronic parking brake|Front brake diameter - 11.7|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake diameter - 11.5|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - rear center folding with storage rear center with cupholders|Floor material - carpet|Assist handle - front rear|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - keyless entry panic alarm trunk release|One-touch windows - 4|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - two 12V|Power steering|Power windows - lockout button|Reading lights - front|Rearview mirror - manual day/night|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - accessory hook door pockets front seatback|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Axle ratio - 2.77|Battery - maintenance-free|Door handle color - body-color|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - black with chrome accents|Mirror color - black|Rear bumper color - body-color|Window trim - silver|Clock|Compass|Driver information system|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-function display|Trip odometer|Warnings and reminders - lamp failure, low fuel, engine oil, coolant tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Headlights - auto on/off halogen|Side mirror adjustments - power|Active head restraints - dual front|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Emergency interior trunk release|Energy absorbing steering column|Impact absorbing bumpers|Safety brake pedal system|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - reclining 4|Driver seat power adjustments - height 2|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments - reclining 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 2|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - premium cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote|Power door locks|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 15.2|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Phone - voice operated|Satellite communications - OnStar|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire kit|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - aluminum|Front wipers - intermittent|Laminated glass - acoustic|Power windows|Solar-tinted glass|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11B5SA6DF260061
Stock: DF260061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 115,423 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$6,911$1,863 Below Market
Baxter Ford South - Omaha / Nebraska
LT trim. Superb Condition. PRICE DROP FROM $9,987, $800 below NADA Retail!, EPA 34 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL... Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration, ENGINE, 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WIT... CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDESatellite Radio, Smart Device Integration Onboard Communications System, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESPOWER CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (BTV) remote vehicle starter system, (APG) driver power lumbar, (AG1) 8-way power driver seat, (DD8) auto-dimming inside rearview mirror, (UVC) Rear Vision Camera, (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (AP9) cargo convenience net and (B83) body-color bodyside molding (Also includes (RA9) P225/55R17, all-season blackwall tires and (R1U) 17" (43.2 cm) 5-spoke aluminum wheels.), AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK Radio Data System (RDS) and auxiliary input jack (Includes (UDY) 7" diagonal color touch-screen display.) (STD), ENGINE, 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (197 hp [146.9 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] @ 4400 rpm), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive. Chevrolet LT with Taupe Gray Metallic exterior and Jet Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 197 HP at 6300 RPM*.EXPERTS CONCLUDE"Redesigned for 2013, the new Malibu has crisp styling inside and out." -CarAndDriver.com. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy.EXCELLENT VALUEReduced from $9,987. This Malibu is priced $800 below NADA Retail.WHY BUY FROM USBaxter Ford South, a full-service Ford dealership in Omaha, is your source for new Ford cars, trucksPricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SA2DF317708
Stock: P311447A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 82,707 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$9,890$1,365 Below Market
Fred Anderson Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Navigation, Alloy wheels / Premium Wheels, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Keyless Entry, Backup Camera, Premium Audio, Sunroof / Panoramic Roof, Cashmere/Light Neutral w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Navigation System. Odometer is 22205 miles below market average! 2013 Chevrolet Malibu Eco Premium Audio FWD Champagne Silver Metallic 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive25/37 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Dependability Study * 2013 IIHS Top Safety PickWe will buy your car and pay top dollar for it, even if you don't buy ours!! All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Please call or email for complete vehicle specific information. (919) 787-0099.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu Eco with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11F5SR3DF323157
Stock: LX266614B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 98,041 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$7,590$1,673 Below Market
Ford of Kendall - Miami / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! All books & keys, All Routine Maintenance Up to Date!, Extended Warranty Available!, AMAZING MPG!, Service Records Available, Multifunction Steering Wheel.2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT 1LT Summit White 2.5L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT FWD 22/34 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Dependability Study * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick * Ward's 10 Best Engines** Let Ford of Kendall be your #1 choice for your next Pre-owned vehicle. At Ford of Kendall we take pride in everything we do and strive to not only to be the best Florida dealership but to be the best in the nation. CARFAX-Certified, Trades welcomed, Financing Available. All Pre-owned vehicles are offered with 162-point inspection, and CARFAX vehicle report. Before you sell your trade let one of our Sales consultants offer you the most for your car without the hassle. And whether you are looking for a Lincoln, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Hyundai, Lexus or BMW, we will have what you want and if we don't, we will find it for you. Call us today! Call or see dealer for details. Valid only to internet customers who provide printed offer. Not valid in conjunction with any other offer. Price is subject to change without notice.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SA7DF133753
Stock: DF133753
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 79,224 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,300$1,584 Below Market
Ferman Chevrolet of Tarpon Springs - Tarpon Springs / Florida
Clean CARFAX. *Pricing includes $1500 discount for trading in a 2016 or newer automobile with less than 75,000 miles. FERMAN PRICE includes $1,000 to finance with approved Ferman Lenders. May not be combined with any other Finance offers. Must finance a minimum of $12,000 NO less than 48 months Minimum credit score of 680 required. All buyers must qualify. Maximum finance term 72 months. *NEVER A RENTAL*, *CD PLAYER*, Malibu LS 1LS, 4D Sedan, Champagne Silver Metallic, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Carpeted Front & Rear Floor Mats, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Protection Package, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net. Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11B5SA8DF175951
Stock: 20T859B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 56,170 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,988$2,096 Below Market
Medina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Medina / Ohio
Pre-owned Special!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11C5SA3DF217343
Stock: 62791A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-12-2020
- 93,849 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,220$1,652 Below Market
Prime Toyota RT2 - Lancaster / Massachusetts
Bluetooth, Hands Free Calling, Back-up Camera, USB Port, Power Sunroof / Moonroof, Navigation System, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels, Malibu LT 3LT, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, taupe gray metallic, jet black Artificial Leather. Awards: * JD Power Dependability Study * Ward's 10 Best Engines * 2013 IIHS Top Safety Pick The Prime Motor Group remains open selling cars remotely and promising a contact less delivery. Please call for more info.**Free delivery within 200 mile radius of the store**. At Prime Motor Group, we believe in giving you an experience that is fast, fair and simple. This means we use real market data from credible providers like Edmunds and KBB to validate our prices, so we spend less time negotiating and more time helping you find the perfect vehicle for you or your family! Electronics & Entertainment Package (120-Volt Power Outlet, Body-Color Bodyside Moldings, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Pioneer Premium 9-Speaker System, Rear Vision Camera, Trunk Cargo Convenience Net, and Universal Home Remote), Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Malibu LT 3LT, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DGI DOHC VVT Turbocharged, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, FWD, taupe gray metallic, jet black Artificial Leather, 18" Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player & MP3 Playback, Audio System Feature, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Chevrolet MyLink Touch, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front License Plate Bracket, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Premium Cloth/Leatherette Seat Trim, Radio data system, Radio: 7" Color Touch Navigation Radio, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, USB Port, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11G5SX0DF197254
Stock: TL24096B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 53,700 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,395$1,165 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11E5SA3DF162497
Stock: 162497AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,780 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,000$2,485 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
REVERSE/BACKUP CAMERA--NAVIGATION--LEATHER INTERIOR--WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE.....We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT++ WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES....BEST SELLING MIDSIZE CAR YEAR AFTER YEARTHIS MALIBU IS SLEEKSPORTY AND GREAT ON GAS WITH LUXURIOUS OPTIONS BLACK exterior and TAN LEATHER Interior .Steering wheel audio controls++.....CD player.power window power doorlock keyless entry alarm A/C Heat ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options Air bags 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.) Antenna OnStar and SiriusXM Satellite Radio fin type body-color Armrest center rear with storage Assist handles driver front passenger and rear outboard Battery 60AH Brake Assist panic Brake control cornering Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance with FNC rotors Brake park electronic push button powered located on center console Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc Braking control ECM grade Cargo convenience net trunk Coat hooks driver- and passenger-side rear Compass display Console overhead Daytime Running Lamps Dead pedal driver Defogger rear-window Door and window locks rear child security power Fog lamps front Front wheel drive Gear select manual mode Glass acoustic laminated Glass solar absorbing Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front Headlamps halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control Headlamps projector type LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren) for child safety seats Lighting interior with theater dimming delayed entry/exit glovebox and trunk Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-color Moldings body-color bodyside Power outlets 2 auxiliary 1 in integrated center stack 1 in center console Rear Vision Camera Remote Keyless Entry includes panic alarm button Remote vehicle starter system Safety belt pretensioners driver and front passenger Safety belts 3-point all positions Seat adjuster driver 8-way power Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual Seat rear 60/40 split-folding Shift knob leather-wrapped SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on nearly all 2013 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month trial to the XM Premier package with over 140 channels including commercial-free music all your favorite sports exclusive talk and entertainment. And now add premium channels to your trial at no cost. Welcome to the world of satellite radio. (If you subscribe after your trial period subscriptions are continuous until you call SiriusXM to cancel. See SiriusXM Customer Agreement for complete terms at www.siriusxm.com. Other StabiliTrak stability control system Steering column tilt and telescopic Steering power non-variable ratio electric rack-mounted Suspension front MacPherson strut Suspension rear 4-link Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm Tire and wheel spare not desired Tire Pressure Monitor System Tire repair kit Trunk release power located in CHMSL decklid push button open on key fob Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors Wipers front intermittent with structureless wiper blades Engine ECOTEC 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder DI (Direct Injection) with eAssist technology and Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6200 rpm 171 lb-ft of torque [230.9 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) Auto start/stop engine Axle 2.64 final drive ratio Regenerative braking Wheels 17 (43.2 cm) 5-spoke aluminum Tires P225/55R17 all-season blackwall low rolling resistance Audio system feature Pioneer premium 9-speaker system Audio system feature display 7 diagonal touch-screen color located on center stack rotates upward for storage behind Voice recognition for phone music and radio Seat adjuster driver power lumbar Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke Instrumentation analog speedometer unique Eco tachometer Eco gauge and fuel gauge with color Driver Information Center Driver Information Center color display includes trip/fuel information vehicle information and vehicle messages Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger Storage innovative hidden storage behind 7 diagonal touch screen rear armrest storage large storage in front and rear door panels and reconfigurable console storage with removable cup holders Lighting soft Blue ambient lighting instrument panel shifter and front door handles and map pockets
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu Eco with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11F5RR1DF115901
Stock: E8EL7U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,090 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,499$1,631 Below Market
Hendrick Chevrolet - Cary / North Carolina
Hendrick Affordable, CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, GREAT MILES 49,090! FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City!, $1,600 below NADA Retail! Leather Seats, Sunroof, Alloy Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, SUNROOF, POWERMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyKEY FEATURES INCLUDESatellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Alarm.OPTION PACKAGESELECTRONICS AND ENTERTAINMENT PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote, (UQA) Pioneer premium 9-speaker system, (KI6) 120-volt power outlet and (UVC) Rear Vision Camera (Also includes (DD8) inside rearview auto-dimming, (AP9) cargo convenience net and (B83) body-color bodyside moldings.), LEATHER PACKAGE includes (EBF) leather-appointed seats and (KA1) heated driver and passenger front seats, SUNROOF, POWER, ADVANCED SAFETY PACKAGE includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (UFL) Lane Departure Warning, AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER AND MP3 PLAYBACK Radio Data System (RDS) and auxiliary input jack (Includes (UDY) 7' diagonal color touch-screen display.) (STD), ENGINE, 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (197 hp [146.9 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 191 lb-ft of torque [257.9 N-m] @ 4400 rpm), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11E5SA1DF210448
Stock: PS10448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 97,125 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,950$2,469 Below Market
Chase Auto Group - Bronx / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu Eco with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11F5RR0DF101567
Stock: 101567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,592 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$6,900
Car Boss - San Antonio / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LTZ with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11H5SA3DF286390
Stock: 10412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 113,281 milesGreat Deal
$7,995$1,646 Below Market
Hi Lo Auto Sales - Frederick / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu Eco with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11F5RR0DF117199
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,446 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,295$2,003 Below Market
Ful-Line Auto - South Windsor / Connecticut
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11B5SA5DF133351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,724 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,474
360 Exotics - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G11G5SX3DF246723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
