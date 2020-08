Used 2014 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

Belle Glade Chevrolet Buick - Belle Glade / Florida

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G11B5SL2EF232504

Stock: 5232504D

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020