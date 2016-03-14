Used 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx for Sale Near Me

  • 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS in White
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS

    192,526 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,700

    $2,115 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS

    131,930 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    $1,532 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT

    122,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,950

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT

    128,271 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,394

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS in Light Green
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS

    138,348 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,195

    Details
  • 2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS in Silver
    used

    2005 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS

    171,381 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT in Dark Brown
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT

    129,440 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,995

    $1,233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT

    185,803 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    $932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT in Gray
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT

    111,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,498

    $586 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT in White
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT

    104,831 miles
    Frame damage, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,506

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT in Black
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT

    105,978 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,475

    $262 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT in Gray
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT

    142,303 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,650

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LTZ in Silver
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LTZ

    135,160 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,598

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx SS in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx SS

    92,574 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,599

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx SS in Black
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx SS

    96,380 miles
    3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,977

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS in Light Green
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS

    185,681 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT in Dark Brown
    used

    2006 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LT

    106,560 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,970

    Details
  • 2004 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS in Silver
    used

    2004 Chevrolet Malibu Maxx LS

    92,485 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

12 yrs and still going strong
Paul,08/21/2015
LT 4dr Hatchback (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
We bought this Mailibu Maxx in August of 2005 and the only issues have been with the steering and one tierod joint. GM made good on the steering issue and beyond that it has been a rock solid vehicle. The gas mileage is always around 24-26 MPG. The V-6 engine gives this car the power to really get up to speed fast and is smooth and quiet. The hatch back design makes for a real hauler of just about everything you can imagine and with the rear seat down we used it as our ski car for years. It has great traction in snow and ice. We now have about 85,000 miles and the only thing besides the steering issue that was taken care of by GM is we replaced the battery. Not bad for 10 years of service. My only complaint is the amount of road noise when on the freeway. They could have done a better job of noise isolation. My only regret is they don't make this car anymore. I would like to find something like this other than a Cadillac CT-S that has all the features and functions of this wonderful car. We found this car to be a real value when we bought it and looking at the prices of used Maxx's they have held up over time. The 3500 V6 is a lot of power in a car this size. You can't help but be impressed. Also, it handles the curves and hills quite well. I hope GM will eventually bring this car back we have tried newer cars like the Subaru Outback and found it lacking in power and acceleration we are used to with our Chevy Maxx. update 2-23-2017: We have now had our Maxx for nearly 12 years and over 100k miles. I just put my second set of tires, replaced the brakes, spark plugs and wires, and drained and replace transmission filter (scheduled maintenance items). This car gets garaged every day and washed regularly with that said the paint, a metallic champagne green still looks like new. We have had no mechanical surprises with this car. It gets great mileage at around 24-26 mpg on a regular basis. My wife loves this car with its hatchback for all the things she transports for her church. She also has to child protective seats installed in the rear seat as she babysits our grand kids 3 days each week. We really like the power of the V-6 engine and would not consider a new Malibu unless it has the V-6 option. Mpg is one thing but under-powered is not something I would consider. All in all, we are still very happy with the decision to buy this car. update: August 2017... The CD changer quit working a couple of weeks ago. Found a factory new radio on ebay delivered to my door for $118. Now all I have to do is either install it myself or hire it done. The whole dash has to come apart in order to change out the radio. I t appears to be pretty straight forward but will take some time. Other than the radio issue the car remains rock solid.
