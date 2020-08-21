Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic for Sale Near Me

Lotus of Pittsburgh - Wexford / Pennsylvania

SANDSTONE METALLIC exterior and CASHMERE interior, LT trim. ONLY 56,738 Miles! EPA 28 MPG Hwy/18 MPG City! AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL Alloy Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC ENGINE, 3.5L V6 SFI. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Aluminum Wheels. Chevrolet LT with SANDSTONE METALLIC exterior and CASHMERE interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 219 HP at 5900 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS), speed-compensated volume, TheftLock, outside temperature display, trip odometer, Driver Information Center, warning messages and programmable menu functions (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes electronic range selector (STD), ENGINE, 3.5L V6 SFI (219 hp [163.3 kW] @ 5900 rpm, 219 lb-ft of torque [295.7 N-m] @ 3200 rpm) (STD). Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Traction Control. EXPERTS CONCLUDE Edmunds.com's review says 'The Chevrolet Malibu offers excellent value with its roomy cabin, peppy performance and good fuel economy.'. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Chevrolet Malibu Classic LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1ZT58N38F116158

Stock: W0U053A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-22-2020