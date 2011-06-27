Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $1,857Fair Deal | $511 below market
2000 Chevrolet Malibu Base143,563 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana
Malibu trim. PRICED TO MOVE $500 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. VEHICLE REVIEWS: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Malibu is priced $500 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52J4Y6159599
Stock: Y6159599W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- New Listing$2,999
2000 Chevrolet Malibu Base110,109 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Arlington Toyota Palatine - Palatine / Illinois
BUY ONLINE. WE WILL DELIVER PLUS ZERO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS. Come see this 2000 Chevrolet Malibu LX. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.1L/191 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Malibu features the following options: SPEED CONTROL, PWR DOOR LOCKS, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/cassette, front/rear carpeted floor mats, dual color-keyed elect mirrors, rear window defogger, pwr door locks, pwr windows, elect speed control w/resume speed, FRONT/REAR COLOR-KEYED CARPETED FLOOR MATS, FEDERAL EMISSION EQUIPMENT, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, theft lock, speed compensated volume, ELECTRIC REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER, CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), BUCKET SEATS (STD), and 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD). See it for yourself at Arlington Toyota, 2095 North Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52J6Y6117290
Stock: 56195A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- Price Drop$2,295Fair Deal
2000 Chevrolet Malibu Base155,188 milesDelivery available*
Sid Dillon Genesis - Lincoln / Nebraska
Check out this 2000 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LS while we still have it in stock!* This Chevrolet Malibu is a Bargain with These Options *SPEED CONTROL, PWR DOOR LOCKS, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/cassette, front/rear carpeted floor mats, dual color-keyed elect mirrors, rear window defogger, pwr door locks, pwr windows, elect speed control w/resume speed, FRONT/REAR COLOR-KEYED CARPETED FLOOR MATS, FEDERAL EMISSION OVERRIDE *must be ordered for units shipped to dealers in Federal areas w/California or Reduced Emissions*, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/COMPACT DISC, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, theft lock, speed compensated volume, ELECTRIC REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER, CALIFORNIA EMISSION EQUIPMENT, BUCKET SEATS (STD), 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD).* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Malibu come see us at Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln, 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512. Just minutes away!*Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, Nebraska*Sid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52J3Y6237211
Stock: 4N20364B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- New Listing$2,999
2000 Chevrolet Malibu Base211,332 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan
Recent Arrival! 4D Sedan, 3.1L SFI V6, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Onyx Black Metallic, Neutral Cloth, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Exterior Power Remote Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Resume Speed, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Fully automatic headlights, Inside Rear-View Mirror, Luggage Area Cargo Net, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power steering, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Rear anti-roll bar, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.1L SFI V6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu .
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52J0Y6273440
Stock: 6-23200PL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $2,900Good Deal | $257 below market
2001 Chevrolet Malibu Base169,572 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Terry Labonte Chevrolet - Greensboro / North Carolina
Excellent Condition. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Light Driftwood Metallic exterior and Neutral interior, Malibu trim. ETR AM/FM STEREO W/COMPACT DISC, AUTO..., CRUISE CONTROL, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Fully Inspected.KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes.OPTION PACKAGESETR AM/FM STEREO W/COMPACT DISC, AUTO TONE CONTROL seek-scan, digital clock, theft lock, speed compensated volume, radio data system, CRUISE CONTROL. Chevrolet Malibu with Light Driftwood Metallic exterior and Neutral interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 5200 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy.VISIT US TODAYTerry Labonte Chevrolet is a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group. Our commitment to you is to always offer the highest quality vehicle and purchase experience with the most competitive price on Greensboro autos.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Malibu with Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52J816124814
Stock: PX5056B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $2,197
2001 Chevrolet Malibu Base214,492 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
KC Used Car Emporium - Merriam / Kansas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Malibu with Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52J016121602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,922Fair Deal
2001 Chevrolet Malibu Base102,241 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Uebelhor & Sons Cadillac - Jasper / Indiana
Monterey Maroon Metallic 2001 Chevrolet Malibu FWD 3.1L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Odometer is 30690 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG Where Customers Send Their Friends Since 1929!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Malibu with Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52J916197528
Stock: TT74720A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
- $1,500
2002 Chevrolet Malibu Base190,743 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Team Hodges Chevrolet - West Branch / Michigan
Medium Bronzemist Metallic 2002 Chevrolet Malibu FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.1L V6 SFI **LOCAL TRADE IN**. Call TODAY to make sure this vehicle is still available!! 20/29 City/Highway MPG Team Hodges West Branch 'It's worth the drive!!'
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Malibu with Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52J02M697154
Stock: 6177
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $6,998
2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS67,861 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Troy / Ohio
For a top driving experience, check out this 2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS with a anti-lock brakes. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $6,998. Drive away with an impeccable 4-star crash test rating and prepare yourself for any situation. The exterior is a classic silver. It has mileage with 18 MPG in the city and 26 MPG on the highway. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away! Contact Information: Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep, 2775 S Co Rd. 25a, Troy, OH, 45373, Phone: (937) 335-5696, E-mail: pat@erwinchrysler.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1NE52J82M612316
Stock: U5761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,960
2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS155,069 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
C. R. Motor Sales - Hudson / Michigan
You can expect a lot from the 2002 Chevrolet Malibu! Simply a great car! Chevrolet prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: front bucket seats, power door mirrors, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1NE52JX2M660920
Stock: 5095A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- $1,995
2002 Chevrolet Malibu Base130,865 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG $$ Take a look at this affordable 2002 Chevrolet Malibu! This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 3.4L, FWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We have been in business for over 20 years with multiple locations across Colorado.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Malibu with Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52J02M523617
Stock: c038458
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-27-2018
- Price Drop$1,470Great Deal | $1,385 below market
2003 Chevrolet Malibu Base124,610 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Greg Sweet Chevrolet Buick - Conneaut / Ohio
MECHANICS SPECIAL!! Call 440-593-7714 for more info *This vehicle is being sold as a 'Mechanics Special', this means that the vehicle is being sold 'AS IS' and there is 'NO WARRANTY' or 'NO GUARANTEE' of its mechanical condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52JX3M712230
Stock: 6209B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-25-2020
- Price Drop$1,684Good Deal | $694 below market
2003 Chevrolet Malibu Base166,332 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa
DUE TO THE AGE AND MILES, THIS VEHICLE WILL NOT BE GOING THROUGH OUR SHOP OR INSPECTION PROCESS.PLEASE FEEL FREE TO HAVE YOUR TECHNICIAN OR MECHANIC INSPECT IT.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52J93M559467
Stock: 944871
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-23-2020
- $1,321
2003 Chevrolet Malibu Base181,093 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52J13M646991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $900Good Deal | $474 below market
2003 Chevrolet Malibu Base243,265 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
C & S Hyundai - Waterloo / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52J93M640260
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,995Fair Deal | $213 below market
2003 Chevrolet Malibu LS105,193 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lauterbach Buick GMC - Newton / Iowa
Odometer is 740 miles below market average! Light Driftwood Metallic 2003 Chevrolet Malibu 4D Sedan LS 3.1L V6 SFI 20/29 City/Highway MPG 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1NE52J63M573789
Stock: 573789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- Price Drop$1,000
1997 Chevrolet Malibu LS167,832 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Equipment</b> Icebox AC keeps the Malibu cool all summer long. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This Chevrolet Malibu has a 3.1 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in it. This Chevrolet Malibu is equipped with front air bags. The Malibu is equipped with front side curtain airbags. The vehicle is front wheel drive. This 1997 Chevrolet Malibu is equipped with a gasoline engine. The vehicle features tinted windows. It shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet Malibu LS.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1NE52M5V6112732
Stock: UT112732
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-26-2019
- $4,996
2003 Chevrolet Malibu Base128,336 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Hubler Ford Franklin - Franklin / Indiana
KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player OPTION PACKAGES: PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1 cruise control w/resume speed, pwr windows, dual black pwr mirrors, remote keyless entry, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED W/OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.1L 3100 V6 SFI (170 HP [126.8 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 190 LB.-FT. [256.5 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD). EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Chevrolet Malibu with LIGHT DRIFTWOOD METALLIC exterior and NEUTRAL INTERIOR TRIM interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 5200 RPM*. MORE ABOUT US: Indiana's Auto Giant! The Golf has a class-leading 170 horsepower, better than that of the Mazda3, Ford Focus and Subaru Impreza. --VW 3,000 ADDITIONAL DISCOUNT MAY APPLY - Contact us for more information. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! LIGHT DRIFTWOOD METALLIC exterior and NEUTRAL INTERIOR TRIM interior, Malibu trim. TRANSMISSION, ELEC. CD Player, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1, 3.1L 3100 V6 SFI (170 HP [126. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. Buying a previous Service Courtesy Vehicle from Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet gets you a vehicle that's "Like New" but at a pre-owned price. This Chevrolet Retired Courtesy Vehicle is dealer-maintained, has low-mileage (ONLY 128,336 miles) and is eligible for special discounts. LIGHT DRIFTWOOD METALLIC exterior and NEUTRAL INTERIOR TRIM interior, Malibu trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC. CD Player, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1 , ENGINE Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G1ND52J63M544473
Stock: F19293B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020