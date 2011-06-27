Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale

  • $1,857Fair Deal | $511 below market

    2000 Chevrolet Malibu Base

    143,563 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana

    Malibu trim. PRICED TO MOVE $500 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. VEHICLE REVIEWS: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Malibu is priced $500 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52J4Y6159599
    Stock: Y6159599W
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-08-2020

  • New Listing
    $2,999

    2000 Chevrolet Malibu Base

    110,109 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Arlington Toyota Palatine - Palatine / Illinois

    BUY ONLINE. WE WILL DELIVER PLUS ZERO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS. Come see this 2000 Chevrolet Malibu LX. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.1L/191 engine will keep you going. This Chevrolet Malibu features the following options: SPEED CONTROL, PWR DOOR LOCKS, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/cassette, front/rear carpeted floor mats, dual color-keyed elect mirrors, rear window defogger, pwr door locks, pwr windows, elect speed control w/resume speed, FRONT/REAR COLOR-KEYED CARPETED FLOOR MATS, FEDERAL EMISSION EQUIPMENT, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, theft lock, speed compensated volume, ELECTRIC REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER, CLOTH SEAT TRIM (STD), BUCKET SEATS (STD), and 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD). See it for yourself at Arlington Toyota, 2095 North Rand Rd, Palatine, IL 60074.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52J6Y6117290
    Stock: 56195A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • Price Drop
    $2,295Fair Deal

    2000 Chevrolet Malibu Base

    155,188 miles
    Delivery available*

    Sid Dillon Genesis - Lincoln / Nebraska

    Check out this 2000 Chevrolet Malibu 4DR SDN LS while we still have it in stock!* This Chevrolet Malibu is a Bargain with These Options *SPEED CONTROL, PWR DOOR LOCKS, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1 -inc: AM/FM stereo w/cassette, front/rear carpeted floor mats, dual color-keyed elect mirrors, rear window defogger, pwr door locks, pwr windows, elect speed control w/resume speed, FRONT/REAR COLOR-KEYED CARPETED FLOOR MATS, FEDERAL EMISSION OVERRIDE *must be ordered for units shipped to dealers in Federal areas w/California or Reduced Emissions*, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/COMPACT DISC, AUTO TONE CONTROL -inc: seek-scan, digital clock, theft lock, speed compensated volume, ELECTRIC REAR WINDOW DEFOGGER, CALIFORNIA EMISSION EQUIPMENT, BUCKET SEATS (STD), 4-SPEED ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/OD (STD).* Stop By Today *For a must-own Chevrolet Malibu come see us at Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln, 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512. Just minutes away!*Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, Nebraska*Sid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52J3Y6237211
    Stock: 4N20364B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-08-2020

  • New Listing
    $2,999

    2000 Chevrolet Malibu Base

    211,332 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hank Graff Chevrolet - Davison / Michigan

    Recent Arrival! 4D Sedan, 3.1L SFI V6, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Onyx Black Metallic, Neutral Cloth, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Exterior Power Remote Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Electric Rear-Window Defogger, Electronic Cruise Control w/Resume Speed, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Carpeted Floor Mats, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Fully automatic headlights, Inside Rear-View Mirror, Luggage Area Cargo Net, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Door Locks, Power steering, Power Windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Rear anti-roll bar, Split Folding Rear Seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.1L SFI V6

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu .
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52J0Y6273440
    Stock: 6-23200PL
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-22-2020

  • $2,900Good Deal | $257 below market

    2001 Chevrolet Malibu Base

    169,572 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Terry Labonte Chevrolet - Greensboro / North Carolina

    Excellent Condition. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Light Driftwood Metallic exterior and Neutral interior, Malibu trim. ETR AM/FM STEREO W/COMPACT DISC, AUTO..., CRUISE CONTROL, Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Fully Inspected.KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes.OPTION PACKAGESETR AM/FM STEREO W/COMPACT DISC, AUTO TONE CONTROL seek-scan, digital clock, theft lock, speed compensated volume, radio data system, CRUISE CONTROL. Chevrolet Malibu with Light Driftwood Metallic exterior and Neutral interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 5200 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYING4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy.VISIT US TODAYTerry Labonte Chevrolet is a member of the Hendrick Automotive Group. Our commitment to you is to always offer the highest quality vehicle and purchase experience with the most competitive price on Greensboro autos.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Malibu with Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52J816124814
    Stock: PX5056B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $2,197

    2001 Chevrolet Malibu Base

    214,492 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    KC Used Car Emporium - Merriam / Kansas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Malibu with Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52J016121602
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,922Fair Deal

    2001 Chevrolet Malibu Base

    102,241 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Uebelhor & Sons Cadillac - Jasper / Indiana

    Monterey Maroon Metallic 2001 Chevrolet Malibu FWD 3.1L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Odometer is 30690 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG Where Customers Send Their Friends Since 1929!!!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Chevrolet Malibu with Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52J916197528
    Stock: TT74720A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-02-2020

  • $1,500

    2002 Chevrolet Malibu Base

    190,743 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Team Hodges Chevrolet - West Branch / Michigan

    Medium Bronzemist Metallic 2002 Chevrolet Malibu FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.1L V6 SFI **LOCAL TRADE IN**. Call TODAY to make sure this vehicle is still available!! 20/29 City/Highway MPG Team Hodges West Branch 'It's worth the drive!!'

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Malibu with Rear Bench Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52J02M697154
    Stock: 6177
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-28-2020

  • $6,998

    2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    67,861 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Troy / Ohio

    For a top driving experience, check out this 2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS with a anti-lock brakes. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $6,998. Drive away with an impeccable 4-star crash test rating and prepare yourself for any situation. The exterior is a classic silver. It has mileage with 18 MPG in the city and 26 MPG on the highway. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away! Contact Information: Erwin Chrysler Dodge Jeep, 2775 S Co Rd. 25a, Troy, OH, 45373, Phone: (937) 335-5696, E-mail: pat@erwinchrysler.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1NE52J82M612316
    Stock: U5761
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $3,960

    2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    155,069 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    C. R. Motor Sales - Hudson / Michigan

    You can expect a lot from the 2002 Chevrolet Malibu! Simply a great car! Chevrolet prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: front bucket seats, power door mirrors, and cruise control. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. We have the vehicle you've been searching for at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1NE52JX2M660920
    Stock: 5095A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-07-2020

  • $1,995

    2002 Chevrolet Malibu Base

    130,865 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado

    Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG $$ Take a look at this affordable 2002 Chevrolet Malibu! This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 3.4L, FWD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We have been in business for over 20 years with multiple locations across Colorado.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Malibu with Rear Bench Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52J02M523617
    Stock: c038458
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-27-2018

  • Price Drop
    $1,470Great Deal | $1,385 below market

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu Base

    124,610 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Greg Sweet Chevrolet Buick - Conneaut / Ohio

    MECHANICS SPECIAL!! Call 440-593-7714 for more info *This vehicle is being sold as a 'Mechanics Special', this means that the vehicle is being sold 'AS IS' and there is 'NO WARRANTY' or 'NO GUARANTEE' of its mechanical condition.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with Rear Bench Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52JX3M712230
    Stock: 6209B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-25-2020

  • Price Drop
    $1,684Good Deal | $694 below market

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu Base

    166,332 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa

    DUE TO THE AGE AND MILES, THIS VEHICLE WILL NOT BE GOING THROUGH OUR SHOP OR INSPECTION PROCESS.PLEASE FEEL FREE TO HAVE YOUR TECHNICIAN OR MECHANIC INSPECT IT.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with Rear Bench Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52J93M559467
    Stock: 944871
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-23-2020

  • $1,321

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu Base

    181,093 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with Rear Bench Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52J13M646991
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $900Good Deal | $474 below market

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu Base

    243,265 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    C & S Hyundai - Waterloo / Iowa

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with Rear Bench Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52J93M640260
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,995Fair Deal | $213 below market

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    105,193 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lauterbach Buick GMC - Newton / Iowa

    Odometer is 740 miles below market average! Light Driftwood Metallic 2003 Chevrolet Malibu 4D Sedan LS 3.1L V6 SFI 20/29 City/Highway MPG 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive FWD

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Malibu LS with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1NE52J63M573789
    Stock: 573789
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-20-2020

  • Price Drop
    $1,000

    1997 Chevrolet Malibu LS

    167,832 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana

    <b>Equipment</b> Icebox AC keeps the Malibu cool all summer long. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This Chevrolet Malibu has a 3.1 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Know you and your passengers are protected with the front and rear side curtain airbags in it. This Chevrolet Malibu is equipped with front air bags. The Malibu is equipped with front side curtain airbags. The vehicle is front wheel drive. This 1997 Chevrolet Malibu is equipped with a gasoline engine. The vehicle features tinted windows. It shines with clean polished lines coated with an elegant white finish. <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1997 Chevrolet Malibu LS.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1NE52M5V6112732
    Stock: UT112732
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 09-26-2019

  • $4,996

    2003 Chevrolet Malibu Base

    128,336 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Hubler Ford Franklin - Franklin / Indiana

    KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player OPTION PACKAGES: PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1 cruise control w/resume speed, pwr windows, dual black pwr mirrors, remote keyless entry, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED W/OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.1L 3100 V6 SFI (170 HP [126.8 KW] @ 5200 RPM, 190 LB.-FT. [256.5 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD). EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILY: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Chevrolet Malibu with LIGHT DRIFTWOOD METALLIC exterior and NEUTRAL INTERIOR TRIM interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 5200 RPM*. MORE ABOUT US: Indiana's Auto Giant! The Golf has a class-leading 170 horsepower, better than that of the Mazda3, Ford Focus and Subaru Impreza. --VW 3,000 ADDITIONAL DISCOUNT MAY APPLY - Contact us for more information. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! LIGHT DRIFTWOOD METALLIC exterior and NEUTRAL INTERIOR TRIM interior, Malibu trim. TRANSMISSION, ELEC. CD Player, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1, 3.1L 3100 V6 SFI (170 HP [126. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. Buying a previous Service Courtesy Vehicle from Rick Hendrick City Chevrolet gets you a vehicle that's "Like New" but at a pre-owned price. This Chevrolet Retired Courtesy Vehicle is dealer-maintained, has low-mileage (ONLY 128,336 miles) and is eligible for special discounts. LIGHT DRIFTWOOD METALLIC exterior and NEUTRAL INTERIOR TRIM interior, Malibu trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC. CD Player, PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 1 , ENGINE Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2003 Chevrolet Malibu with Rear Bench Seats.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G1ND52J63M544473
    Stock: F19293B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2020

