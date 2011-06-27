Close

Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT of Helena - Helena / Montana

Malibu trim. PRICED TO MOVE $500 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: . Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. VEHICLE REVIEWS: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: This Malibu is priced $500 below Kelley Blue Book. WHY BUY FROM US: Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Helena, located at 3401 US Highway 12 EAST Helena, Montana is happy to tell you that we've been serving the Great Falls, Butte and Bozeman area for longer than many of you might have owned your current car. With those years comes invaluable expertise, which we put to your advantage. We're not just talking acumen on new RAM, Dodge, Jeep and Chrysler models, but used cars, service and auto repairs and perhaps most importantly - financing. Price does not include title, license, or dealer doc fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 27 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1ND52J4Y6159599

Stock: Y6159599W

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-08-2020