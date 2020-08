Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu for Sale Near Me

Classic Chevrolet - Mentor / Ohio

Call Rebekah at 440-205-6124 to make this one yours!! Our 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT Sedan offered in stunning Pepperdust Metallic is bold, beautiful and perfectly balanced! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Liter 4 Cylinder offering 160hp while mated with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This incredible Front Wheel Drive combination allows for near 36mpg on the open road. Safety, Technology, Style, and Connectivity join forces to create an unbelievable driving experience. Once you stop staring at the 17-inch aluminum wheels, sleek lines, well-placed curves, and aerodynamic design of our Malibu LT, open the door and discover all that this sedan has to offer. Get comfortable behind the wheel of our LT as you sink into the premium seating and take in your surroundings. The 6-speaker MyLink Radio with 7-inch diagonal color touch-screen, Bluetooth streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and available satellite radio, cruise control, and power accessories all enhance the pleasure of owning a Malibu. Your safety is imperative with Chevrolet and covered by LED daytime running lights, Teen Driver, ten airbags, OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, rear vision camera, a tire pressure monitor, stability/traction control, and more. You deserve to have a diverse and well-rounded vehicle. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Chevrolet Malibu LT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 36 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G1ZD5ST3JF240991

Stock: CM4757

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 06-24-2020