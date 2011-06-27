  1. Home
2000 Chevrolet Malibu Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfortable and roomy interior, speedy acceleration with improved V6, contemporary styling, ultra-low price yet loaded with features.
  • No traction control, cosmetic changes for the sake of change, refinement is exchanged for low car payments.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Chevy's non-descript Malibu is one of the best cars General Motors makes. Roomy, quick and loaded with features for a low price, it's tough to go wrong with the too-often overlooked Malibu.

Vehicle overview

Chevrolet is producing good cars and trucks. Witness the excellent values to be found in the Blazer, Camaro, Cavalier and Impala. The Malibu is more of a good thing. In fact, this is one of the best family cars produced by any domestic automaker today.Consumer clinics determined much of the Malibu's design. What consumers have demanded is a tight, solid, roomy, fun-to-drive midsized sedan. Guess what? Chevrolet delivers, and delivers big with this car. The Malibu is all of these things and more, wrapped in unobtrusive yet attractive sheetmetal and sold at a price that undercuts similarly equipped imports and domestics.Two models are available. For 2000, the base Malibu features a substantially improved 3.1-liter V6 engine, now making 170 horsepower and 190 foot-pounds of torque. What's more, this venerable motor meets low-emission vehicle (LEV) standards. Gears are shifted automatically, and standard equipment includes four-wheel antilock brakes, four-wheel independent suspension, battery rundown protection, theft deterrent system, tachometer, air-conditioning, rear-seat heat ducts, tilt steering wheel and remote trunk release. Step up to LS trim and you leave the showroom in a fully loaded car. The LS includes aluminum wheels, fog lights, remote keyless entry, power driver's seat, power windows and door locks, cruise control, uplevel stereo, and a trunk cargo net.This Chevy goes, slows and turns corners well enough to be entertaining, particularly with this year's boost in power. Interior design elements include a handy, left-handed cupholder, backlighting for major controls and switches throughout the interior, and heating and air conditioning ducts located on the A-pillar to help direct air flow to rear-seat passengers. Also notable is the retro-style dash-mounted ignition switch, because the driver doesn't have to crane his neck around to find the key slot.Malibu has safety concerns covered, too. Dual airbags, four-wheel antilock brakes and child-safe rear door locks are standard. According to Chevrolet, side-impact door beams exceed federal standards for protection, though federal side-impact crash tests indicate that occupants may actually be rather vulnerable in this car. Maintaining the Malibu has been made easy with platinum-tipped spark plugs that last up to 100,000 miles, engine coolant designed to last five years or 150,000 miles, and transmission fluid that never has to be changed or checked.

Our list of gripes is short. The fake wood in the LS, revised for 2000, is unnecessary. We also want to find an integrated child safety seat on the options list in the future. And why can buyers get traction control on the Cavalier but not the Malibu? The list of improvements for 2000 doesn't address our concerns. Assist handles have been added to the headliner, door lockout protection is standard, and seat fabric has been revised. Mudguards front and rear are now body-color, and base wheel covers are redesigned.

Still, the Malibu impresses us. It's one of the few domestic models that can go toe-to-toe with the imports on comfort and features, while beating them on price.

2000 Highlights

Revised front styling ties Malibu to Impala, and the 1999's brushed-aluminum wheels have been redesigned. The 3.1-liter V6 engine is standard this year, and has been improved to offer more horsepower while meeting low emission vehicle (LEV) standards. A spoiler and a gold package are available.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Malibu.

5(21%)
4(33%)
3(26%)
2(15%)
1(5%)
3.5
132 reviews
132 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

So far so good - just purchased with 200K on it
jimntempe,03/21/2012
I read most of the reviews here and it almost made me back out of my decision to by a 2000 Malibu LS. But the car was like new, even with 200K miles, and it was very inexpensive compared to the other junk I'd looked at for the same price or more. The prior owner had quite of few of his repair papers and like many of these cars it had the intake manifold redone, a new fuel pump, new water pump, plugs, wires, and one injector, all at around 100K. Also had brakes done several times but no more often them most other cars.
A solid car
smithns,07/17/2012
I purchased my 2000 Malibu in 2003 with 60k miles. The owner was a senior citizen who had made lots of road trips and meticulously kept up with maintenance and had all receipts to prove it. I've now had my Malibu for 9 years and love it. I've had to do most of the expected routine maintenance - brakes, rotors, tires, filters. There's been a few pieces of non routine maintenance but overall this has been a great vehicle for me. I'm now at 162k and expect to take it to 200k+. When I'm done, I hope I can find a similar car - malibu from same era with meticulous records and low miles and likely non aggressive driving previous owner.
I liked it
jequines,02/04/2011
Had one for 10 years, bought it almost new with 40,000kms. I see other people had nothing but problems, not me drove it till 290,000kms only problems I had were it needed an alternator around 150xxxkms and brakes twice. Doors were starting to rust after 9 yrs and 200xxxkms. Handled fine good power and very comfortable. Was always very reliable for me.
It ain't stellar, but it delivers the goods
Jay from Philly,08/19/2016
LS 4dr Sedan
Would have given 3 1/2 stars rather than 4. My wife had been sinking all of her money into another car she had gotten before we got married and when the transmission went we finally junked it and looked for a new to us car. The 2000 Chevy Malibu LS was available in a corner used car lot and I went to check it out. Cons first: The styling is bland and the interior is all cheap plastic and fabric and the radio is crap. Pros next: The car started up right away and handled very well for a boring 4 door family sedan. There was a surprising amount of pep in the engine. The trunk holds more than expected and the the cheap interior is pretty roomy. My wife loved it and we bought it the next day. She drove that car for 4 1/2 years and put 50,000 miles on it on highways and potholed city streets. We had to fix the driver's power window, pull the remote lock when the Service Soon light came on, replace the serpentine belt, replace a melted tab that kept brake lights on, and changed the battery once. Other than that the car was only in the shop for inspection or oil changes. It handled snow just fine and we trusted it to carry our most precious cargo, our children. We finally needed a bigger car when the children grew, but it was still running when we sold it. Our old Chevy Malibu didn't owe us anything. It's an underrated car.
See all 132 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet Malibu
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2000 Chevrolet Malibu

Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu is offered in the following submodels: Malibu Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and LS 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Chevrolet Malibus are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Chevrolet Malibu for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Chevrolet Malibu.

Can't find a used 2000 Chevrolet Malibus you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Malibu for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $22,829.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $23,840.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Malibu for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $19,066.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,599.

