Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 for Sale Near Me

42 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
ALPINA B7 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  • 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in Black
    used

    2018 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    20,545 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $82,000

    $6,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in Black
    certified

    2018 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    20,668 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $86,995

    Details
  • 2018 BMW ALPINA B7
    used

    2018 BMW ALPINA B7

    12,845 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $58,998

    Details
  • 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in Black
    used

    2018 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    56,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $69,890

    $667 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    32,868 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $74,995

    $4,530 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in White
    used

    2018 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    21,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $89,900

    Details
  • 2018 BMW ALPINA B7
    used

    2018 BMW ALPINA B7

    4,981 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $89,999

    Details
  • 2018 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in Black
    used

    2018 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    45,254 miles

    $54,995

    Details
  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    43,096 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,450

    $24,932 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in White
    certified

    2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    26,285 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $73,495

    $5,692 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    33,645 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $64,898

    $6,032 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    26,012 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $72,638

    $2,872 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    24,248 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $74,900

    $351 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    30,964 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $69,000

    Details
  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    23,770 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $72,998

    $1,657 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in Black
    used

    2019 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    9,395 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $104,993

    Details
  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    35,445 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $69,750

    Details
  • 2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive in White
    used

    2017 BMW ALPINA B7 xDrive

    36,873 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $72,991

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW ALPINA B7 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 42 listings
  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW ALPINA B7
  4. Used 2018 BMW ALPINA B7

Consumer Reviews for the BMW ALPINA B7

Read recent reviews for the BMW ALPINA B7
Overall Consumer Rating
52 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Great car
Joe T,04/08/2019
xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The comfort and speed is over the top. I just wish you could hit a button ( like Porsche does) and get the exhaust loud.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
BMW
ALPINA B7
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related BMW ALPINA B7 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings