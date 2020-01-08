Used 2014 Nissan NV Passenger for Sale Near Me

Dutch Miller Kia - Barboursville / West Virginia

This 2014 Nissan NVP SL / AS - IS is proudly offered by Dutch Miller Kia - Barboursville This Nissan includes: [U02] TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Navigation System Back-Up Camera AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player [SGD] SPLASH GUARDS (SET OF 4) (PIO) BRILLIANT SILVER METALLIC [B93] BODY SIDE MOLDING (PIO) [L93] CARPETED FLOOR MATS (PIO) Floor Mats BEIGE, LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Nissan NVP SL / AS - IS. More information about the 2014 Nissan NVP: The Nissan NV Passenger takes on traditional full-size van entries from Chevrolet, GMC and Ford with a vehicle that's built with the toughness of those vans, only packaged a little smarter, for more interior space. With four rows of seating, the NV Passenger can accommodate up to twelve. Its step-in height and loading are also lower than that of most other vans its size. The NV also has a class-leading six independently adjusting (or removing) rear seats, and with that Nissan claims to have up to 324 possible seating configurations in the NV. Each of the rows is proportioned for adults, and seatbelts are integrated into the seats. Furthermore, Nissan boasts that the NV Passenger Van includes standard curtain side-impact air bags with rollover sensing for outboard occupants in all four rows--an exclusive among vans this size. Versus other large vans, the NV Passenger also has an advantage in that its engine compartment doesn't infringe into the van's interior space. Strengths of this model include Seating for up to 12, airbags for all four rows, vast degree of configurations, impressive passenger space and comfort, SL trim features the comforts of a passenger vehicle, and modern interior appointments DUTCH MILLER KIA 6400 ROUTE 60 EAST - BARBOURSVILLE, WV 25504 304-736-2600 OR 877-752-4699 EMAIL www.dutchmillerkia.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Nissan NV Passenger 3500 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 5BZAF0AA0EN160917

Stock: K40590A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020