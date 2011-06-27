Used 2015 Chevrolet Express Consumer Reviews
Underpower
I'm a father of four, we love traveling sometimes on really long trips. Most of the times our travels are done in our Dodge ram 3500 while towing a toy hauler. But when not towing our trailer we drive our Town and Country which is by far the most roomiest and comfort minivan that i know of. I always liked the Express van and i always wanted to drive one of them. I had the opportunity last weekend when we had 11 soldiers going up for training. I was the driver of course, at first i was very impress with the interior and locations of switches etc. However, as soon as i was trying to speed up to enter the freeway i realized how under power it was, i mean it reminded me of my old Tahoe mostly engine noise but no speed or power. Wind noise was pretty bad i couldn't concentrate as the noise was so loud it was hurting my ears. Some of the buttons specially the ones on the left side of the dash are just not ergonamic. The steering was hard after a four hour drive, turning radius is ok so i have no complaints there. On the way back i was too tired to drive so i ended up switching seats with someone else. I ended up sitting on the second row seats, big mistake i should've just suck it up and continued driving. The back seats are just so uncomfortable i wanted to open the doors and just off.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Super buy on a used van
This is a 2015 Chevy Express LT 2500 van. Got it in July 2017. It's the 12 passenger mocel with the 6.0 liter engine. I bought it to haul my dogs around in as we go to shows and performance events. It's got a nice interior and the multiple rear ac vents are great foR keeping the dogs cool. Exterior is in great shape and it looks good going down the road. Drives very easy (of course, I'm downsizing from a Dodge B3500 so pretty much anything drives better). Have made several short trips and I'm really satisfied with it. Update, August 2019: Now I’ve used it on long trips and to haul a utility trailer. Everything works great. The trips were easy. It handled the hauling with ease. I barely knew the trailer was there. Other than standard maintenance, I haven’t needed any repair work. Very happy wizth this vehicle. Update, February 2020. Over 75K miles. Still going strong no issues. Paint job looks great. No body issues. All systems working fine.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Most powerful 15 psgr behemoth
The engine power of this van is on point. I have the rear camera - moniter on center mirror. I think a parking assist option is mandatory. There.s a trip computer that tells exactly how long your fuel will last. I was amazed. This van is great on gas, but it really depends on its driver. Enjoy!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Express
Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Express info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Honda CR-V 2006
- Used Kia Soul 2015
- Used Ram 1500 2008
- Used Ram Promaster Cargo Van 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Used Ram 1500 2005
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2012
- Used Acura TLX 2017
- Used Jaguar F-TYPE
- Used Subaru Forester 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime News
- 2020 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2019 Tacoma
- 2019 Forte
- 2021 Toyota Highlander News
- 2020 Aston Martin Vantage News
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade
- 2020 Mazda CX-30
- 2020 Chevrolet Trax
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- Chevrolet Impala 2019
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Malibu
- 2019 Chevrolet Colorado
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019