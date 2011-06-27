  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express
  4. Used 2015 Chevrolet Express
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Chevrolet Express Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 Express
5(67%)4(0%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
3 reviews
Write a review
See all Expresses for sale
List Price Range
$15,988 - $25,000
Used Express for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Underpower

alex, 08/26/2016
LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

I'm a father of four, we love traveling sometimes on really long trips. Most of the times our travels are done in our Dodge ram 3500 while towing a toy hauler. But when not towing our trailer we drive our Town and Country which is by far the most roomiest and comfort minivan that i know of. I always liked the Express van and i always wanted to drive one of them. I had the opportunity last weekend when we had 11 soldiers going up for training. I was the driver of course, at first i was very impress with the interior and locations of switches etc. However, as soon as i was trying to speed up to enter the freeway i realized how under power it was, i mean it reminded me of my old Tahoe mostly engine noise but no speed or power. Wind noise was pretty bad i couldn't concentrate as the noise was so loud it was hurting my ears. Some of the buttons specially the ones on the left side of the dash are just not ergonamic. The steering was hard after a four hour drive, turning radius is ok so i have no complaints there. On the way back i was too tired to drive so i ended up switching seats with someone else. I ended up sitting on the second row seats, big mistake i should've just suck it up and continued driving. The back seats are just so uncomfortable i wanted to open the doors and just off.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Report Abuse

Super buy on a used van

Sean McMichael, 08/12/2017
LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is a 2015 Chevy Express LT 2500 van. Got it in July 2017. It's the 12 passenger mocel with the 6.0 liter engine. I bought it to haul my dogs around in as we go to shows and performance events. It's got a nice interior and the multiple rear ac vents are great foR keeping the dogs cool. Exterior is in great shape and it looks good going down the road. Drives very easy (of course, I'm downsizing from a Dodge B3500 so pretty much anything drives better). Have made several short trips and I'm really satisfied with it. Update, August 2019: Now I’ve used it on long trips and to haul a utility trailer. Everything works great. The trips were easy. It handled the hauling with ease. I barely knew the trailer was there. Other than standard maintenance, I haven’t needed any repair work. Very happy wizth this vehicle. Update, February 2020. Over 75K miles. Still going strong no issues. Paint job looks great. No body issues. All systems working fine.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Most powerful 15 psgr behemoth

Samuelu Mauga-Faumuina, 02/10/2016
LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
3 of 6 people found this review helpful

The engine power of this van is on point. I have the rear camera - moniter on center mirror. I think a parking assist option is mandatory. There.s a trip computer that tells exactly how long your fuel will last. I was amazed. This van is great on gas, but it really depends on its driver. Enjoy!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Expresses for sale

Related Used 2015 Chevrolet Express info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles