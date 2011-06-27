  1. Home
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,391$14,911$17,459
Clean$12,065$14,518$16,959
Average$11,414$13,732$15,960
Rough$10,763$12,946$14,961
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,024$14,416$16,836
Clean$11,708$14,036$16,354
Average$11,076$13,276$15,390
Rough$10,444$12,516$14,427
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,918$22,120$25,379
Clean$18,421$21,537$24,652
Average$17,427$20,371$23,200
Rough$16,433$19,205$21,748
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,860$15,818$18,797
Clean$12,523$15,401$18,259
Average$11,847$14,567$17,183
Rough$11,171$13,734$16,107
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,774$21,963$25,208
Clean$18,281$21,384$24,486
Average$17,294$20,226$23,044
Rough$16,308$19,069$21,601
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,591$21,763$24,990
Clean$18,103$21,190$24,275
Average$17,126$20,043$22,845
Rough$16,149$18,895$21,415
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,440$14,823$17,238
Clean$12,113$14,433$16,745
Average$11,459$13,651$15,758
Rough$10,806$12,870$14,772
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,600$14,800$17,037
Clean$12,269$14,410$16,549
Average$11,607$13,630$15,574
Rough$10,945$12,850$14,599
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,999$13,528$16,076
Clean$10,710$13,172$15,616
Average$10,132$12,459$14,696
Rough$9,554$11,746$13,776
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,998$21,114$24,283
Clean$17,525$20,558$23,588
Average$16,579$19,445$22,198
Rough$15,634$18,332$20,808
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Chevrolet Express on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,708 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,036 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Express is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,708 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,036 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Chevrolet Express, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $11,708 for one in "Clean" condition and about $14,036 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Chevrolet Express. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Chevrolet Express and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Chevrolet Express ranges from $10,444 to $16,836, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Chevrolet Express is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.