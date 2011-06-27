Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LT 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,391
|$14,911
|$17,459
|Clean
|$12,065
|$14,518
|$16,959
|Average
|$11,414
|$13,732
|$15,960
|Rough
|$10,763
|$12,946
|$14,961
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LS 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,024
|$14,416
|$16,836
|Clean
|$11,708
|$14,036
|$16,354
|Average
|$11,076
|$13,276
|$15,390
|Rough
|$10,444
|$12,516
|$14,427
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,918
|$22,120
|$25,379
|Clean
|$18,421
|$21,537
|$24,652
|Average
|$17,427
|$20,371
|$23,200
|Rough
|$16,433
|$19,205
|$21,748
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,860
|$15,818
|$18,797
|Clean
|$12,523
|$15,401
|$18,259
|Average
|$11,847
|$14,567
|$17,183
|Rough
|$11,171
|$13,734
|$16,107
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,774
|$21,963
|$25,208
|Clean
|$18,281
|$21,384
|$24,486
|Average
|$17,294
|$20,226
|$23,044
|Rough
|$16,308
|$19,069
|$21,601
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,591
|$21,763
|$24,990
|Clean
|$18,103
|$21,190
|$24,275
|Average
|$17,126
|$20,043
|$22,845
|Rough
|$16,149
|$18,895
|$21,415
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,440
|$14,823
|$17,238
|Clean
|$12,113
|$14,433
|$16,745
|Average
|$11,459
|$13,651
|$15,758
|Rough
|$10,806
|$12,870
|$14,772
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LT 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,600
|$14,800
|$17,037
|Clean
|$12,269
|$14,410
|$16,549
|Average
|$11,607
|$13,630
|$15,574
|Rough
|$10,945
|$12,850
|$14,599
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,999
|$13,528
|$16,076
|Clean
|$10,710
|$13,172
|$15,616
|Average
|$10,132
|$12,459
|$14,696
|Rough
|$9,554
|$11,746
|$13,776
Estimated values
2015 Chevrolet Express LS 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,998
|$21,114
|$24,283
|Clean
|$17,525
|$20,558
|$23,588
|Average
|$16,579
|$19,445
|$22,198
|Rough
|$15,634
|$18,332
|$20,808