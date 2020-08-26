Used 2015 Ford Transit Van for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in Yellow
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    113,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,900

    $3,968 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof in White
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof

    109,264 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,800

    $5,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof in White
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof

    88,436 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $16,949

    $4,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof in White
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof

    95,620 miles

    $16,950

    $6,091 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    96,130 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $15,500

    $1,735 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof in White
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof

    91,940 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $17,493

    $884 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof in White
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Medium Roof

    98,146 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,997

    $2,406 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    70,164 miles

    $16,749

    $2,502 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof in White
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 350 Medium Roof

    123,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,995

    $2,169 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof in White
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof

    122,440 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,495

    $888 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    133,280 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,999

    $1,651 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Medium Roof

    13,013 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $24,999

    $5,781 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof

    88,663 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,987

    $3,468 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof in White
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof

    58,038 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $19,475

    $4,682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof in White
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 250 Low Roof

    52,698 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,495

    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof in White
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof

    80,402 miles

    $17,500

    $3,236 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof in White
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof

    71,883 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,500

    $2,980 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof in White
    used

    2015 Ford Transit Van 150 Low Roof

    123,095 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,495

    $3,049 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Transit Van

Overall Consumer Rating
2.832 Reviews
  • 5
    (19%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (13%)
  • 1
    (34%)
Don't Buy!
Mama39,08/11/2016
350 HD High Roof 4dr Cargo Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have a Ford Transit Extended High Roof 2015 Eco Boost, it's been back and forth in the shop since March 2015. I've been having problems with the Deferential, Steering Wheel, Transmission, and the Drive Shaft. And I only use this Vehicle for Highway Driving. I was on the Highway going 70 miles per hour and the Drive Shaft came out in which caused the Brakes Lines to break and the Transmission to be shattered into pieces. And now the Vehicle is out of Warranty. And now this Vehicle is gonna cost over 15, 000.00 to get fixed. Before the problem became this worse I have been calling Ford and bringing it back and forth for the same problems. And Ford will just tell me to bring it back when the problem becomes worse than what it was. Now it's nothing that I can do. I was wondering if any body else is having similar issues. I also bought this Vehicle back in February 2015 brand new. And I have 205,000 miles on it now.
Report abuse
