Used 2015 Ford Transit Van for Sale Near Me
1,022 listings
Near ZIP
- 113,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,900$3,968 Below Market
- 109,264 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,800$5,073 Below Market
- 88,436 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,949$4,666 Below Market
- 95,620 miles
$16,950$6,091 Below Market
- 96,130 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,500$1,735 Below Market
- 91,940 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$17,493$884 Below Market
- 98,146 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,997$2,406 Below Market
- 70,164 miles
$16,749$2,502 Below Market
- 123,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,995$2,169 Below Market
- 122,440 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,495$888 Below Market
- 133,280 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,999$1,651 Below Market
- 13,013 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$24,999$5,781 Below Market
- 88,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,987$3,468 Below Market
- 58,038 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$19,475$4,682 Below Market
- 52,698 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,495
- 80,402 miles
$17,500$3,236 Below Market
- 71,883 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,500$2,980 Below Market
- 123,095 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,495$3,049 Below Market
Mama39,08/11/2016
350 HD High Roof 4dr Cargo Van DRW w/Dual Sliding Doors and 10360 GVWR (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
I have a Ford Transit Extended High Roof 2015 Eco Boost, it's been back and forth in the shop since March 2015. I've been having problems with the Deferential, Steering Wheel, Transmission, and the Drive Shaft. And I only use this Vehicle for Highway Driving. I was on the Highway going 70 miles per hour and the Drive Shaft came out in which caused the Brakes Lines to break and the Transmission to be shattered into pieces. And now the Vehicle is out of Warranty. And now this Vehicle is gonna cost over 15, 000.00 to get fixed. Before the problem became this worse I have been calling Ford and bringing it back and forth for the same problems. And Ford will just tell me to bring it back when the problem becomes worse than what it was. Now it's nothing that I can do. I was wondering if any body else is having similar issues. I also bought this Vehicle back in February 2015 brand new. And I have 205,000 miles on it now.
