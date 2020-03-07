Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon for Sale Near Me

AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas

3rd Row Seat Remote Keyless Entry/Panic Alarm Engine: 5.4L Efi V8 Ffv Capable Medium Flint; Cloth Captain'S Chairs Order Code 723A Oxford White Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic W/Od (4R75E) More information about the 2014 Ford Econoline Wagon: Up to 15 passengers can be accommodated in some versions of the E-Series Passenger wagon, which gives it one of the highest capacities of any vehicle, short of shuttle buses. When properly configured, the E-Series vans are one of the few vehicles to offer such high tow ratings--up to 10,000 pounds. Ford has also kept the Econoline up-to-date with respect to connectivity and in-dash technology, as the E-Series vans offer its Sync system for Bluetooth hands-free calling, as well as a full navigation system. With the E-Series EPA highway rating of 17 mpg and its 33-gallon fuel tank, it has a cruising range of well over 500 miles. Both available 5.4L or 6.8L engines are natural-gas compatible with a prep package--which could greatly reduce running costs in some situations. Interesting features of this model are cavernous interior, tools and options that make sense for fleet use, available LPG compatibility, tows up to 10,000 pounds, and Seats up to 15

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FBSS3BL9EDA07707

Stock: EDA07707

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-03-2020