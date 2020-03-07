Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 89,542 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,995$3,630 Below Market
Sugar Loaf Ford Lincoln - Winona / Minnesota
Local Trade!! 12 Passenger!! 5.4L V-8!! Automatic Transmission, Power Windows, Power Locks, Front and Rear Air Conditioning, Quick Release Bench Seating, Tilt Wheel, Cruise Control, Back Up Camera, Reverse Sensing, cd player, 33 gallon fuel tank, power mirrors, Privacy Glass, Remote Keyless Entry, full length running boards and more!!.....................*Call Or Text Joe 507-459-0162*. We are a certified 5 Star Dealer with a great service/parts department and Auto Collision Center. We Offer Great Financing (O.A.C.) and welcome Trades. To see more vehicles Like this... Go To www.sugarloaffordinc.com*Ask about our Purchase and delivery from home services.**...................................................**Online purchase and delivery available. We can handle your complete transaction from the comfort and safety from your home or work.*To see more vehicles Like this... Go To* *www.sugarloaffordinc.com Winona Mn 55987*........................................*SLFL brings you the BEST in every area of business. How? We provide exceptional service, trust and transparency in car buying, we are a best place to work, and we strive to support our community. If we get it wrong, we make it right==== ====
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL5EDA82537
Stock: 8892A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
- 77,342 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$13,798$2,099 Below Market
MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride on top of that enjoy the power and performance of this fun to drive 8 Cylinder engine.Enjoy better handling and stopping with the rear wheel drive.Thanks to the third row seating you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore moreover the AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers while the cruise control improves your fuel consumption. The tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually for maximum safety in everyday driving situations meanwhile the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them.This traction control system allows for smooth acceleration on slippery roads. Visit Maxkar Motors online at maxkars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 540-370-8888 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL2EDB06535
Stock: 6535
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 147,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$11,999$1,028 Below Market
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2014 Ford Econoline Wagon 3dr E-350 Super Duty Ext XLT features a 5.4L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL1EDA74088
Stock: CYC-A74088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 178,465 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,586
Joe Myers Ford - Houston / Texas
Clean Carfax, E-350SD XLT.Clean CARFAX.Oxford White 2014 Ford E-350SD XLT RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8 EFI Flex FuelAt Joe Myers Ford-Lincoln we take great pride in rigorously inspecting each vehicle and bringing them current with all of their manufacturers scheduled maintenance. We also take pride in having the cleanest cars, trucks and SUVs in Houston, as a matter of fact, almost all of our vehicles come with new tires. We invite you to come check them out yourself and discover the Joe Myers Ford-Lincoln difference, where our salesmen aren't paid on commission but rather on whether you are satisfied customer..***The E-price exclude adds and you must finance with Joe Myers Ford*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Back-up camera.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL4EDA47794
Stock: TEDA47794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 113,005 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
INSURANCE TITLE REPLACED RIGHT DOORS WE TRADE OVER 50 VAN 500 USED CARS VAN TRUCKS IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL3EDA71746
Stock: A71746
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,545 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Government Use
$19,450$1,266 Below Market
Hilltop A-1 Auto Sales - Floral Park / New York
2014 Ford E350 XL call 718 962 2628 : This is a beautiful hard to find Ford E350 XL 12 Passenger van with only 27K! This van runs and drives like new! It is equipped with ps pb dual ac/heat pw pl stereo and more. This is the last year made for the famous Econoline vans. Don't miss it if your looking for it! We have many vans in stock. Come on in and take a look! Hill Top A1 Auto Sales Inc. specialise in Cargo Vans Passenger Vans Mini Vans Pick Ups Box Trucks and Suvs. We offer E-Z Financing Full Service Extended Warranties ON PREMISES DMV SERVICE and ACCEPT MAJOR CREDIT CARDS. Many vehicles in stock...Bins/shelves/roof racks available/removable...TRADES ARE WELCOME.. We are the all starone stop van depot. Come visit us at: Hill Top A-1 Auto Sales Inc.255-07 Jericho Tpke.Floral ParkNY 11001tel:(718)962-2628 Welcome to Hill Top A1 Auto Sales Inc. where excellent running clean vehicles and customer satisfaction are a number one priority. We have over 60 years combined experience. This is a family owned business and have been at this location since 1998. We have vans mini vans cargo vans passenger vans trucks pickups Chevrolet ( Chevy ) GMC Ford E150 E250 E350 1500 2500 3500 utility bodies box trucks we install and remove bins we have a full service shop we are more than trucks for sale - we are the truck and van stop . we finance we do NYS DMV work we accept most trades we accept most major credit cards. extended warranties Please call 718 962 2628. We are not responsible any misprints or errors. No harm intended. ( Jericho Tpke Jamaica Ave NY NJ CT MD PA MA Route RT 46 Fleet Hillside Ave Queens Blvd Merrick Road Rt 112 Woodhaven Blvd Sons Levittown Son . Sunrise Highway 27 25 25a Automotive Depot Northern Blvd Curms Hempstead Tpke Curm Remarketing Long Island Windsor Blauvelt Woodside Brooklyn Queens Bronx Manhattan Statin Island auction Lindenhurst Massapequa Locks Elmhurst 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 ) 255 07 Jericho Turnpike Floral Park NY 11001 . Thank you in advance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BLXEDA71310
Stock: 15826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 27,575 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,990$1,087 Below Market
Done Deal Motors - Canton / Massachusetts
2014 Ford E-350 XL 1-Owner vehicle with 27,000 miles is a 12 Passenger Van. It has been well maintained and well taken care of by it's original owner, clean Carfax History and very low miles for the year. Please look at all the pictures to see the options and condition of this van.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL8EDA92320
Stock: A92320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,777 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$17,500$2,501 Below Market
R.W. Pladsen - Waukon / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL7EDA82359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 151,608 miles
$11,495$909 Below Market
AutoMax - Laurel / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Towing Hitch, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL6EDA86575
Stock: 11537
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 106,815 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,488
Haims Motors - Lauderdale Lakes / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES MUST SEE!!! PASSANGER VAN***V8*** BEST DEAL***SUPER CLEAN*** We have the Best Prices on Commercial Vehicles!!! 2014 Ford E350 Van Passanger van. With lots of space. Perfect condition. Rear Wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, Dealer maintained, This Ford is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Cloth seats - Power Steering, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cloth Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Sales LL at 954-308-8580 or sales2@haimsmotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL9EDA58673
Stock: A58673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 63,906 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,495
Paoli Ford - Paoli / Pennsylvania
**8-PASSENGER**ONE OWNER**CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE** 2014 Ford E-150 XLT 8 Passenger Wagon! Clean Carfax, One Owner Van! Priced BELOW Kelley Blue Books Fair Purchase Price! Oxford White over Medium Flint Cloth! This E-150 includes, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, Keyless Entry, Full length Running Board, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors and more! Call us today at 610-644-4700 to set up your test drive in this 2014 E-150!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNE1BW6EDA15273
Stock: P20158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 58,983 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$15,988$442 Below Market
Car Credit - Tampa / Florida
2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2014 Ford Econoline Wagon XLT , like new in and out! clean interior, paint well kept, 15 Passengers, New Tires, Cruise Control,power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX radio player, wheel features and more. Contact Dealer Directly! *** Our ASE master certified technicians have thoroughly inspected this vehicle inside and out and it is up to our exacting standards. You will find that all we sell at Car Credit are RELIABLE, CLEAN pre-owned vehicles at affordable prices. Check out our incredible Google reviews to read some of the wonderful things our customers had to say about their experience with us. *** NEED FINANCING? At Car Credit, THE PAST IS THE PAST! We look at who you are today, and our main goal is to work with you and your budget. We offer you hundreds of cars to choose from and FLEXIBLE DOWN PAYMENTS. We Are The Bank. We can help even if you do not have a Florida Drivers License. Call us toll free from anywhere in the USA. *** Car Credit is centrally located and easy to drive to from anywhere in Florida. We can be quickly accessed right off of I-4 or I-275. We cant wait to meet you. *** OUT OF THE AREA? We are minutes from the Tampa airport and can arrange to meet you for free at the Blue or Red terminals. We can also provide you with a free shipping quote to any location. Call us to let us help you with the details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL0EDA28087
Stock: 2540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 66,945 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,495
Paoli Ford - Paoli / Pennsylvania
**8-PASSENGER**ONE OWNER**CARFAX BUYBACK GUARANTEE** 2014 Ford E-150 XLT 8 Passenger Wagon! Clean Carfax, One Owner Van! Priced BELOW Kelley Blue Books Fair Purchase Price! Ingot Silver over Medium Flint Cloth! This E-150 includes, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, Keyless Entry, Full length Running Board, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors and more! Call us today at 610-644-4700 to set up your test drive in this 2014 E-150!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNE1BW8EDA15274
Stock: P20159
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
3rd Row Seat Remote Keyless Entry/Panic Alarm Engine: 5.4L Efi V8 Ffv Capable Medium Flint; Cloth Captain'S Chairs Order Code 723A Oxford White Transmission: 4-Speed Automatic W/Od (4R75E) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This low mileage Ford Econoline Wagon has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2014 Ford Econoline Wagon: Up to 15 passengers can be accommodated in some versions of the E-Series Passenger wagon, which gives it one of the highest capacities of any vehicle, short of shuttle buses. When properly configured, the E-Series vans are one of the few vehicles to offer such high tow ratings--up to 10,000 pounds. Ford has also kept the Econoline up-to-date with respect to connectivity and in-dash technology, as the E-Series vans offer its Sync system for Bluetooth hands-free calling, as well as a full navigation system. With the E-Series EPA highway rating of 17 mpg and its 33-gallon fuel tank, it has a cruising range of well over 500 miles. Both available 5.4L or 6.8L engines are natural-gas compatible with a prep package--which could greatly reduce running costs in some situations. Interesting features of this model are cavernous interior, tools and options that make sense for fleet use, available LPG compatibility, tows up to 10,000 pounds, and Seats up to 15 AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL9EDA07707
Stock: EDA07707
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 29,136 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Government Use
$18,950
Hilltop A-1 Auto Sales - Floral Park / New York
2014 Ford Econoline E350 12 passenger van call 718 962 2628 : This is one GORGEOUS Ford E350 XL Passenger Van with only 29K! This van is absolutely beautiful! It is equipped with ps pb dual ac/heat pw pl stereo 12 passenger seating and more. Come on in and take a look. We have many vans in stock. This is the last year Ford Econoline vans are made! Hill Top A1 Auto Sales Inc. specialise in Cargo Vans Passenger Vans Mini Vans Pick Ups Box Trucks and Suvs. We offer E-Z Financing Full Service Extended Warranties ON PREMISES DMV SERVICE and ACCEPT MAJOR CREDIT CARDS. Many vehicles in stock...Bins/shelves/roof racks available/removable...TRADES ARE WELCOME.. We are the all starone stop van depot. Come visit us at: Hill Top A-1 Auto Sales Inc.255-07 Jericho Tpke.Floral ParkNY 11001tel:(718)962-2628 Welcome to Hill Top A1 Auto Sales Inc. where excellent running clean vehicles and customer satisfaction are a number one priority. We have over 60 years combined experience. This is a family owned business and have been at this location since 1998. We have vans mini vans cargo vans passenger vans trucks pickups Chevrolet ( Chevy ) GMC Ford E150 E250 E350 1500 2500 3500 utility bodies box trucks we install and remove bins we have a full service shop we are more than trucks for sale - we are the truck and van stop . we finance we do NYS DMV work we accept most trades we accept most major credit cards. extended warranties Please call 718 962 2628. We are not responsible any misprints or errors. No harm intended. ( Jericho Tpke Jamaica Ave NY NJ CT MD PA MA Route RT 46 Fleet Hillside Ave Queens Blvd Merrick Road Rt 112 Woodhaven Blvd Sons Levittown Son . Sunrise Highway 27 25 25a Automotive Depot Northern Blvd Curms Hempstead Tpke Curm Remarketing Long Island Windsor Blauvelt Woodside Brooklyn Queens Bronx Manhattan Statin Island auction Lindenhurst Massapequa Locks Elmhurst 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 ) 255 07 Jericho Turnpike Floral Park NY 11001 . Thank you in advance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL1EDA71311
Stock: 15825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,380 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,674$587 Below Market
Lithia Ford of Fresno - Fresno / California
LOW MILES - 64,372! Third Row Seat, Rear Air, MEDIUM FLINT, CLOTH CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, ENGINE: 5.4L EFI V8 FFV CAPABLE, WHEELS: 16" X 7" STEEL, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, PRIVACY GLASS CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: BACK UP CAMERA IN REAR LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, PRIVACY GLASS Dark glass is from B-pillar back only, RUNNING BOARDS door length on driver side and full length on passenger side, REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY/PANIC ALARM Passively activated system, Panic Button w/Audible Alarm, Remote Entry Transmitter Locks and unlocks doors, 2 transmitters, MEDIUM FLINT, CLOTH CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS, ENGINE: 5.4L EFI V8 FFV CAPABLE (STD), WHEELS: 16" X 7" STEEL (STD). 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon with Oxford White exterior and Medium Flint interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 4500 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com's review says "Fortunately, the controls are simple to use and storage is plentiful, plus you can always add more bins and drawers if needed.". BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: Lithia Ford Lincoln of Fresno has a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL4EDB01062
Stock: EDEB01062T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 108,825 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,950
Jacob's Auto Sales - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
Check out this rare 15 Passenger Wagon! This vehicle is CARFAX certified and is very clean! Call today to schedule a test drive. This vehicle comes equipped with V8 - 5.4L Engine, auto, 108K easy miles, rare 15 passenger, dual air, pw, pdl, backup camera & sensor, remote key less entry, fully loaded, newer tires, extra Clean, just serviced, comes with a clean CARFAX report and a full warranty. You can call me at (508)588-7050 or email me at jmkaleh@aol.com. Always over 40 trucks in stock. Please check our web site at jacobsautosales.net for latest inventory.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL6EDA90402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,349 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,995
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
Vehicle Highlights:Clean CARFAX 1 - Owner>>>5.4L V8 Engine>>>15 Passenger Seating>>>Vinyl Floors and Seats>>>Running Boards>>>Auxiliary Input for Audio Devices>>>Tilt Wheel with Cruise Control>>>Traction Control>>>33 Gallon Fuel Tank>>>Engine Block Heater>>>Rear Air and Heat>>>Quick Release Bench Seating>>>AM/FM Stereo W/Clock>>>Dual Front Bucket Seats>>>Power Windows Locks w/ Manual Exterior Mirrors>>>More vehicle options listed below......................................... If you have any questions please contact our professional sales staff...Michael/Jake/Spenser at 952-447-2237... For more photos a Carfax History report or our complete inventory visit our website at ….. www.velishekautosales.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL8EDB20869
Stock: 16271-116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
