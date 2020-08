Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon for Sale Near Me

MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia

The automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride on top of that enjoy the power and performance of this fun to drive 8 Cylinder engine.Enjoy better handling and stopping with the rear wheel drive.Thanks to the third row seating you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore moreover the AUX input is a must have in this world of smartphones. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers while the cruise control improves your fuel consumption. The tire pressure monitoring system keeps an eye on tire inflation continually for maximum safety in everyday driving situations meanwhile the power windows are so convenient that it's hard to make do without them.This traction control system allows for smooth acceleration on slippery roads. Visit Maxkar Motors online at maxkars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 540-370-8888 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FBNE3BL2EDB06535

Stock: 6535

Certified Pre-Owned: No