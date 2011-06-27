Vehicle overview

When it comes to commercial vans, the same two manufacturers have dominated the segment for decades, which helps explain why the cargo van category hasn't exactly been a hotbed of innovation. But the 2013 Nissan NV is a somewhat radical reimagining of the lowly work van, and it stands ready to beat those traditional best-sellers at their own game.

While this is admittedly no small feat, the folks at Nissan gave themselves a leg up by talking to and incorporating feedback from a large number of owners of the Ford E-Series and Chevrolet Express. The result of that input is a classic case of form following function.

As far as that form is concerned, the NV's profile is admittedly a bit odd, especially the high-roof version, but that shape serves a very definite purpose. By pushing the engine forward under an elongated pickup-style hood, designers created much roomier front seats free from the intrusion of the engine cowling found in old-school vans. This design also makes regular maintenance much easier, an important advantage when you're talking about commercial vehicles that rack up several times the annual mileage of the average passenger car.

On the function front, the availability of a high-roof version with more than 6 feet of headroom and a low step-in height represent significant improvements over the Ford and GM designs. Then there are the countless clever details like the laptop-size center console designed to accommodate hanging file folders and a flat-folding front passenger seat that makes a dandy desktop. Finally there are inspired practical touches like the wear patches on the rip-prone outside edges of the front seats designed to hold up to the rough treatment that comes with commercial use.

Aside from the Ford and GM entries, the NV's only other competitor is the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, which offers more cargo room but significantly less towing capacity than the V8-powered NV's impressive 9,500-pound rating. While it's true the Sprinter offers a somewhat more fuel-efficient diesel engine, that advantage is offset by a much higher sticker price.

All said, the 2013 Nissan NV is a solid choice for van shoppers looking for an innovative alternative to the status quo.