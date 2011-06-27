Used 2014 Chevrolet Express Consumer Reviews
2014 Chevrolet 15 Passenger Express Van
More room that any Ford model.
I've always had a Ford, but now I need this...
I had a F-150 that I would have kept forever, but things change. This vehicle is a Wheelchair van. I'm in the wheelchair, so I have to have Mobility. (That's the one thing I missed most, mobility.) I could of purchased any other kind of vehicle, but this one fit my needs. This has Automatic side doors that open with a push of a button, a wheelchair lift designed to lift me and my chair into the van, and a driver seat that moves back and turns 100 degrees to the right, to let me load myself into the seat and eventually behind the wheel. The are upfit items brought to you by Braunability, (lift & doors.) and B & D, ( for the drivers' seat.) So this is a very specialized van. Hand controls were also installed. I haven't driven it much, but I plan to.
