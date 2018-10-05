Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Cargo 170 WB BlueTEC® RWDLUXURY LIMO CONVERSION WITH 2 BIG SCREE TV'S,4 RECLINING LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS, LIMO TINT,REFRIGERATOR,SOFA FOR 3, POLK AUDIO SYSTEM, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING AND TRAILER HITCH.PRIVATE OWNER, VERY CLEANBLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER PACKAGE - POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS DUAL POWER SEAT, APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID CAR, ALLOY WHEELS, SOUND PACKAGE - SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, MERCEDES ME CONNECT. 3.92 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Front Radio Speakers, 5 Speakers, 6.5J x 16" Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alternator For Fuel Economy, AM/FM radio, Battery Management, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, ECO Power Steering Pump, Electric Fuel Pump, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Audio 15 AM/FM, Refrigerant Compressor (KMV), Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Tunja Seat Upholstery.2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 170 WB BlueTEC® Jet Black

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Upgraded Headlights .

VIN: WD3PE8CC4E5914275

