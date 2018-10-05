Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 31,671 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,699$6,007 Below Market
Atlanta Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Clean CARFAX.Extended Warranty Available, 5 Front Radio Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Outside temperature display, Power windows, Radio: Audio 15 AM/FM, Refrigerant Compressor (KMV), Tunja Seat Upholstery.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500V6 3D Cargo VanCargo 144 WB Arctic White7-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CC2E5826030
Stock: AB2453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 123,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,900$6,237 Below Market
Auto X-Change - Honolulu / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CC8E5879374
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,286 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,992$1,913 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
Recent Arrival!ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Clean CARFAX.At Mercedes Benz Of Burlington we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.Arctic White 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB RWD Automatic Diesel Turbocharged DOHC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Back-up camera, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CC6E5880141
Stock: K186740A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 90,255 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,888$521 Below Market
National Motors of Ellicott City - Ellicott City / Maryland
This 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB will not make it to the weekend!! Please call now to reserve your test drive appointment!! (410) 465-4545.Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees or average Reconditioning Fee of $1295.. Please contact seller first for vehicle availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CC2E5878564
Stock: 878564
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 29,389 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$38,995$3,597 Below Market
Colorado's Midway Motors Inc Used Cars Denver - Wheat Ridge / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CC2E5858780
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,471 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$44,500
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Rear Passenger Comfort Package Active Safety Plus Package Driver Efficiency Package Premium Appearance Package Black Blue Electric Sliding Step Driver/Passenger Window Airbag Driver Comfort Package 3rd Row Seat Black; Leatherette Upholstery Parametric Special Module (Psm) Bluetooth Connection 14V/250 A Generator 3.92 Axle Ratio 4-Cylinder Engine/7-Speed Transmission Engine: 2.1L Diesel This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Mercedes-Benz includes: PREMIUM APPEARANCE PACKAGE Aluminum Wheels HID headlights Headlights-Auto-Leveling REAR PASSENGER COMFORT PACKAGE A/C Rear A/C 4-CYLINDER ENGINE/7-SPEED TRANSMISSION 3.92 AXLE RATIO (STD) ELECTRIC SLIDING STEP PARAMETRIC SPECIAL MODULE (PSM) DRIVER EFFICIENCY PACKAGE Fog Lamps Navigation System Back-Up Camera Cruise Control DRIVER COMFORT PACKAGE Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Driver Adjustable Lumbar ACTIVE SAFETY PLUS PACKAGE Automatic Headlights Steering Wheel Audio Controls Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Tire Pressure Monitor Lane Departure Warning Power Mirror(s) Intermittent Wipers Heated Mirrors Trip Computer Blind Spot Monitor Rain Sensing Wipers 14V/250 A GENERATOR All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8DC7E5872575
Stock: E5872575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 14,528 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$124,995
Jims Auto Sales - Fontana / California
This 2014 Mercedes Benz Sprinter is Personally owned, it is not part of a fleet. Please give us a call to schedule a demo on this gorgeous custom limousine. - Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Drivers Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Tow Hooks - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CC1E5826399
Stock: SP826399
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-10-2018
- 47,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$36,995$1,253 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **3.0 V6 DIESEL**HIGH ROOF**170 WB**12 PASSENGER VAN**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera**Power Door Locks**Alloy Wheels**Power Windows** BlueTECÂ 3.0L V6 DOHC Turbodiesel, 5-Speed Automatic, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, High Performance Air Conditioning Package, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Air, Rear window defroster, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF PASSENGER VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 Diesel BlueTECÂ High Roof 170 WB RWD 12 Passenger Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CC4E5835047
Stock: 29015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-07-2020
- 126,893 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **TRAILER TOW PACKAGE**2.1 I4 DIESEL**144 WB**LOW ROOF**CARGO VAN**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Power Door Locks**Power Windows**Tow Package** BlueTECÂ 2.1L I4 DOHC Turbodiesel, 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic, 5 Speakers, 6.5J x 16" Steel Wheels, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF CARGO VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 Diesel 144 WB RWD Cargo Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7DC7E5878574
Stock: 27357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-25-2019
- 19,914 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX ONE OWNER **3.0 V6 DIESEL**170 WB**HIGH ROOF**EXTENDED**DOG TRANSPORT BOARDING KENNELS**NEW TIRES**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Power Door Locks**Power Windows**New Tires** BlueTECÂ 3.0L V6 DOHC Turbodiesel, 5-Speed Automatic, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Electronic Stability Control, Heated & Electrically Adjustable Exterior Mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Rear Window Defroster, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF CARGO VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 Diesel 170 WB High Roof Extended RWD Specialty Cargo Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE8CCXE5933008
Stock: 28818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-23-2020
- 105,971 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,995$2,114 Below Market
M & A Motors - Huntington / New York
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CC6E5930970
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 170,784 miles
$20,000
Hollywood Kia - Hollywood / Florida
Lift Gate in the rear EXTERIOR Length233.1 ' Body width79.7 ' Body height110.8 ' Wheelbase144.3 ' Curb5,556 Lbs. Gross weight9,990 Lbs. FUEL Fuel tank capacity26.4 Gal. PERFORMANCE Base engine size2.1 Liters Base engine typeI-4 Horsepower161 Hp Horsepower rpm3,800 Torque265 Lb-Ft. Torque rpm1,400 Payload4,434 Lbs. Maximum towing capacity7,500 Lbs. Drive typeRear-Wheel Turning radius23.8 ''
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo with Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7DC2E5907009
Stock: 41705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-22-2018
- 80,074 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,800
Mercedes-Benz of Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Cargo 170 WB BlueTEC® RWDLUXURY LIMO CONVERSION WITH 2 BIG SCREE TV'S,4 RECLINING LEATHER CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS, LIMO TINT,REFRIGERATOR,SOFA FOR 3, POLK AUDIO SYSTEM, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING AND TRAILER HITCH.PRIVATE OWNER, VERY CLEANBLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, POWER PACKAGE - POWER WINDOWS AND DOOR LOCKS DUAL POWER SEAT, APPLE CAR PLAY ANDROID CAR, ALLOY WHEELS, SOUND PACKAGE - SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, MERCEDES ME CONNECT. 3.92 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Front Radio Speakers, 5 Speakers, 6.5J x 16" Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alternator For Fuel Economy, AM/FM radio, Battery Management, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, ECO Power Steering Pump, Electric Fuel Pump, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Audio 15 AM/FM, Refrigerant Compressor (KMV), Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Tunja Seat Upholstery.Thank you for choosing Fields Auto Group...as part of our unique level of service, all of our customers enjoy automatic enrollment in our Fields Matters Loyalty Program. This program offers you and your vehicle a wide array of exclusive amenities such as; Complimentary Car Washes, 10% off Accessories and Clothing, Internet Work Stations, Fields Gourmet Coffee Bar and Ice Cream, Free Service Loaners with Scheduled Appointments, Local Shuttle, Free Wi-Fi and much more. Please call or visit us for complete Fields Matters details!Reviews:* When it comes to cargo, Mercedes-Benz knows best and the Sprinter Cargo Van is proof of that. With both high roof and standard roof options, choose what is right for you. The outside features front and rear mud flaps. A right side sliding door allows for another loading point for maximum efficiency. Plus the rear doors open a full 270 degrees for the easiest access available. A cargo van is nothing without volume and Sprinter Cargo vans are exceedingly spacious. The standard roof option has a cargo volume of 318 cubic feet. The interior height is 65 inches and the floor has a maximum width of 70.1 inches. The high roof option further extends the cargo volume to 371 cubic feet, and the extended 170 inch wheelbase options allows you to further maximize your space with up to 547 cubic feet. The high roof option increases the height to a comfortable 6 feet 6 inch maximum and you have the option of a cargo bed length which ranges from 128.5 to 185 inches. Plus, the 3,426 lbs max payload is more than enough to get the job done. The Sprinter gives you the most customization for any your endeavors, or a breadth of options for your fleet. The Sprinter Cargo Van is powered by the BlueTEC Diesel Engine which delivers more power while producing fewer emissions thanks to BlueTEC SCR technology. The Sprinter Cargo Van complies with the strict emissions limits of the EPA / CARB 2010 standards. Adaptive ESP is an advanced system which helps to keep you and cargo safe. Featuring Load Adaptive Control and Roll Over Mitigation, it helps maintain stability and vehicle control by adjusting to conditions on the road and the weight of your payload. Plus, the Sprinter is customizable and has upfitter friendly" features like near vertical walls and a Mercedes-Benz partnership with proven upfitters Source: The Manufacturer Summary2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 170 WB BlueTEC® Jet Black
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Upgraded Headlights.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE8CC4E5914275
Stock: PBC5227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 37,223 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,995
Dadeland Chrysler Jeep Dodge - Miami / Florida
Dadeland Dodge is excited to offer this 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Vans . Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Vans is the perfect example of the modern luxury. In addition to being well-cared for, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Vans has very low mileage making it a rare find. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Passenger Vans: The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, with its easy entry and exit, comfortable seating and economical operation, is ideally suited to airport shuttles, church groups and retirement homes. Mercedes-Benz diesel engines are known for their longevity and durability, as well as their low cost of operation over many years of ownership. Mercedes-Benz says that the Sprinter offers best-in-class roof height and the easiest step-in height among large vans. Interesting features of this model are Amazing interior space, fuel-efficiency, responsive turbo-diesel engines, easy ingress/egress, seating comfort, and reputation for longevity
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CC6E5853095
Stock: PE5853095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-10-2020
- 55,027 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$29,886
Sound Ford - Renton / Washington
2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Cargo 144 WB Arctic WhiteRWD V6 7-Speed AutomaticReviews:* When it comes to cargo, Mercedes-Benz knows best and the Sprinter Cargo Van is proof of that. With both high roof and standard roof options, choose what is right for you. The outside features front and rear mud flaps. A right side sliding door allows for another loading point for maximum efficiency. Plus the rear doors open a full 270 degrees for the easiest access available. A cargo van is nothing without volume and Sprinter Cargo vans are exceedingly spacious. The standard roof option has a cargo volume of 318 cubic feet. The interior height is 65 inches and the floor has a maximum width of 70.1 inches. The high roof option further extends the cargo volume to 371 cubic feet, and the extended 170 inch wheelbase options allows you to further maximize your space with up to 547 cubic feet. The high roof option increases the height to a comfortable 6 feet 6 inch maximum and you have the option of a cargo bed length which ranges from 128.5 to 185 inches. Plus, the 3,426 lbs max payload is more than enough to get the job done. The Sprinter gives you the most customization for any your endeavors, or a breadth of options for your fleet. The Sprinter Cargo Van is powered by the BlueTEC Diesel Engine which delivers more power while producing fewer emissions thanks to BlueTEC SCR technology. The Sprinter Cargo Van complies with the strict emissions limits of the EPA / CARB 2010 standards. Adaptive ESP is an advanced system which helps to keep you and cargo safe. Featuring Load Adaptive Control and Roll Over Mitigation, it helps maintain stability and vehicle control by adjusting to conditions on the road and the weight of your payload. Plus, the Sprinter is customizable and has upfitter friendly features like near vertical walls and a Mercedes-Benz partnership with proven upfitters Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Cargo with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE7CC1E5837584
Stock: 209089A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 179,567 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$20,995
Best Auto Buy - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Passenger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE8CC2E5829201
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 257,038 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,990
DK Auto Sales - Hollywood / Florida
* WE FINANCE EVERYONE * TRADE IN WELCOME * DOWN PAYMENT AS LOW AS 10% * INSTANT APPROVAL * EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE * FREE CAR FAX AVAILABLE * ACCEPT ALL TYPE OF INCOMES * JOB LETTERS, SSI, DISABILITY, BANK STATEMENTS, PAY STUBS AND MORE * BAD CREDIT/NO CREDIT NO PROBLEM * BANKRUPTCY, REPOS NO PROBLEM * SE HABLA ESPANIOL 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo 2500 3dr 170 in. WB High Roof Extended Cargo Van 3.0L V6 Turbocharger DIESEL FOR SALE LOADED WITH OPTIONS , RWD AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, ICE COLD AC, ALLOY WHEELS, LOADED, POWER WINDOWS , POWER MIRROR , POWER STEERING, POWER SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, PEARL WHITE METALLIC COLOR WITH BLACK CLOTH INTERIOR, RUNS GREAT, CLEAN TITLE CARS, TRUCKS, VANS, AND BIKES WELCOME IN TRADE, FINANCING AVAILABLE, EVERYONE APPROVED , GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, CALL DAVID AT 954-513-5310/OUR OFFICE AT 954-667-4904 OR COME SEE OUR CARS MON -SAT FROM 10 TO 8 AT 900 N STATE ROAD 7, HOLLYWOOD , FLORIDA ,33021 WE HAVE EXCELLENT STAFF READY TO ASSIST YOU IN YOU TRANSPORT NEEDS FOR OUT OF STATE OR OUT OF COUNTRY PURCHASES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 170 WB Cargo with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WD3PE8CC2E5865335
Stock: 865335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,281 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,795
Garvin Buick Chevrolet GMC - Powell / Wyoming
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 Passenger 144 WB RWD Automatic Diesel Turbocharged DOHC THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH THE FOLLOWING FEATURES AND OPTIONS: 6-Cylinder Engine/5-Speed Transmission (14 Volt/220 Amp Alternator), 13 Speakers, 3.92 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4th-Row Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5 Front & 8 Rear Radio Speakers, 6.5J x 16' Steel Wheels, ABS brakes, Adjustable Front Passenger Seat, Air Conditioning, Alternator For Fuel Economy, AM/FM radio, Battery Management, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bucket Seats, Driver door bin, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, ECO Power Steering Pump, Electric Fuel Pump, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Audio 15 AM/FM, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Refrigerant compressor (KMV), Remote keyless entry, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, and Tunja Seat Upholstery.Clean Carfax, 14 Volt/220 Amp Alternator, 6-Cylinder Engine/5-Speed Transmission. Odometer is 52451 miles below market average!Reviews:* The Mercedes-Benz Crew Van is the perfect amalgam of Cargo Van space and Passenger Van comfort. With both high roof and standard roof options, choose what is right for you. The outside features front and rear mud flaps. A right side sliding door allows for another loading point for maximum efficiency. Plus the rear doors open a full 270 degrees for the easiest access available. The standard roof option has a cargo volume of 141.3 cubic feet. The interior height is 65 inches and the floor has a maximum width of 70.1 inches. The high roof option further extends the cargo volume to 158.9 cubic feet, and the extended 170 inch wheelbase options allows you to further maximize your space with up to 187.2 cubic feet. The high roof option increases the height to a comfortable 6 feet 6. The Sprinter gives you the most customization for any your endeavors, or a breadth of options for your fleet. The Sprinter Passenger Van has the power to move you and 11 passengers with a very inviting interior. Engineered for comfort, the Passenger Van is the only way to move forward. Passengers will take the first step to a relaxing ride with the low, side step-in height of the Sprinter Passenger Van. Plus, there is plenty of space for your passenger's carry-on items behind the rear bench seat of the Sprinter Passenger Van. The Sprinter Cargo Van is powered by the BlueTEC Diesel Engine which delivers more power while producing fewer emissions thanks to BlueTEC SCR technology. The Sprinter Cargo Van complies with the strict emissions limits of the EPA / CARB 2010 standards. Adaptive ESP is an advanced system which helps to keep you and cargo safe. Featuring Load Adaptive Control and Roll Over Mitigation, which helps maintain stability and vehicle control by adjusting to conditions on the road and the weight of your payload. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500 144 WB Passenger with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Back-up camera.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WDZPE7CC1E5864905
Stock: AU349
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
