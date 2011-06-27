Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Express 3500 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,128
|$3,554
|$4,291
|Clean
|$1,958
|$3,270
|$3,956
|Average
|$1,618
|$2,702
|$3,287
|Rough
|$1,278
|$2,134
|$2,617
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Express 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,163
|$8,967
|$10,934
|Clean
|$4,750
|$8,250
|$10,081
|Average
|$3,926
|$6,816
|$8,374
|Rough
|$3,101
|$5,383
|$6,668
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Express 2500 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,136
|$3,460
|$4,143
|Clean
|$1,966
|$3,183
|$3,819
|Average
|$1,624
|$2,630
|$3,173
|Rough
|$1,283
|$2,077
|$2,526
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Express 1500 LT 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,765
|$6,894
|$8,515
|Clean
|$3,464
|$6,343
|$7,850
|Average
|$2,863
|$5,241
|$6,521
|Rough
|$2,261
|$4,138
|$5,193
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Express 2500 3dr Ext Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,275
|$3,913
|$4,761
|Clean
|$2,093
|$3,600
|$4,389
|Average
|$1,730
|$2,975
|$3,646
|Rough
|$1,366
|$2,349
|$2,903
Estimated values
2001 Chevrolet Express 3500 3dr Ext Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,288
|$3,705
|$4,434
|Clean
|$2,106
|$3,408
|$4,088
|Average
|$1,740
|$2,816
|$3,396
|Rough
|$1,374
|$2,224
|$2,704