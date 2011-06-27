Used 2001 Chevrolet Express 1500 Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG14
Total Seating8
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)403/496 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size4.3 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4400 rpm
Turning circle45.1 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room68.8 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room63.8 in.
vinylyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39 in.
Rear hip Room55.5 in.
Rear leg room38.5 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length218.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity4700 lbs.
Curb weight5062 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Ground clearance7.2 in.
Height81.4 in.
Maximum payload2038 lbs.
Wheel base135 in.
Width79.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Summit White
  • Victory Red
  • Wheatland Yellow
  • Woodland Green
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Doeskin Tan
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Light Autumnwood Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
  • Dark Pewter
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P235/75R15 tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
