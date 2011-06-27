  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Camaro
  4. Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Base Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Camaro
Overview
See Camaro Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/470.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room53.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room43.7 in.
Rear leg room26.8 in.
Rear shoulder room43.5 in.
Measurements
Length193.5 in.
Curb weight3500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.6 cu.ft.
Height51.8 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.
Width74.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sebring Silver Metallic
  • Hugger Orange
  • Monterey Maroon Metallic
  • Bright Rally Red
  • Arctic White
  • Light Pewter Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Onyx Black
  • Mystic Teal Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Gray
  • Neutral
  • Ebony
See Camaro Inventory

Related Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles