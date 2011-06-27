Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 SS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,450
|$5,125
|$6,049
|Clean
|$3,056
|$4,550
|$5,370
|Average
|$2,268
|$3,401
|$4,012
|Rough
|$1,480
|$2,252
|$2,655
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,367
|$10,072
|$12,108
|Clean
|$5,639
|$8,943
|$10,749
|Average
|$4,185
|$6,684
|$8,031
|Rough
|$2,730
|$4,426
|$5,313
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Camaro 2 Dr Z28 Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,614
|$3,603
|$4,153
|Clean
|$2,316
|$3,199
|$3,687
|Average
|$1,718
|$2,391
|$2,755
|Rough
|$1,121
|$1,583
|$1,823
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Camaro 2 Dr Z28 SS Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,087
|$4,582
|$5,408
|Clean
|$2,734
|$4,069
|$4,801
|Average
|$2,029
|$3,041
|$3,587
|Rough
|$1,324
|$2,013
|$2,373
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Camaro 2 Dr STD Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,755
|$2,732
|$3,271
|Clean
|$1,555
|$2,426
|$2,903
|Average
|$1,154
|$1,813
|$2,169
|Rough
|$753
|$1,200
|$1,435
Estimated values
2000 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,301
|$3,420
|$4,038
|Clean
|$2,038
|$3,036
|$3,585
|Average
|$1,512
|$2,270
|$2,679
|Rough
|$987
|$1,503
|$1,772