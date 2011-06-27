Used 2000 Chevrolet Camaro Consumer Reviews
2000 Z28
The engine is awsome. Handling is great. Matching panels is terrible. I don't use it when it rains and I store it in the winter. Had to purchase new tires after 12,000 miles. I don't hot rod it either. Sound system is great. I have the 500 Watt Monsoon. Paint is pretty good. I have not taken it for service since I purchased it. Not a family car. Only use it on week ends. I have added some body decals which give it a better apperance. Have lots of people tell me how nice the car looks. Runs very well. I guess the engine is what sold me.
Red Beauty
Nice, Nice, Nice. This red beauty has been great since the day I bought it new off the showroom floor on Halloween, 2000. Was actually looking for a Coupe w/ automatic tranny for rush hour commute. Luckily I didn't find one, and I have no complaints with this SLP 6-speed SS convertible! (Except perhaps original Goodyear F-1 tires which are now long gone!) Looks, performance, looks (and second looks)from women, comfort, decent mileage, plus lots of options (except traction control) make for a great car and ownership experience! Trick SLP options include exhaust system and chrome wheels, both of which I am very pleased with.
2000 V6 Automatic with T-Tops
I had my wonderful Camaro for 8 years, over 98000 miles. Although I went through 4 sets of tires and breaks on normal driving, which I feel was WAY too many replacements. I still loved her. No matter how old this car gets the body style is still something so appealing. Unfortunately she needed too much done to it for me to keep driving, antoher set of tires and other stuff, I had to get rid of her. Anyone who has had a chance to own this fun and awesome car knows what a gem it is, regardless of any issues. I miss her everyday still and it has been 3 years since she was traded in.
Simply put Camaro Z28
Best car I've ever owned. "A corvette with a back seat" Can not find performance like this for the money. I own a 2000 Camaro z28 with t-tops, it is seabring silver metallic with black leather. It is just beautiful. It can be sporty, a muscle car and it can be classy all at the same time.Great for everyday driving, or for just cruisin around. I love this car so much and would never trade it for another so called "sportscar".
I love this car.
Although gas mileage isn't ideal, you will have so much fun driving this car that it more than makes up for the gas. I will never sell my SS.
