Used 2009 Cadillac Escalade Consumer Reviews

King of the road motorcity11 , 09/01/2013 19 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought the truck new in 2009, 4 years and 60k later I have not had a single issue, this is in part cause I take extremely good care of her. I read all these negative reviews on here. it has been my experience that most people are cheap when it comes to vehicle maintenance and to rough when operating them ,when something goes bad they blame the make or model when its really the driver that caused the issue.

2009 Cadillac Escalade AWD Platinum Matthew , 09/20/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I stepped inside GM's full-size super luxury SUV, and I was immediately enveloped in luxury. With so many standard features like a voice- activated Navigation system, DVD entertainment system, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with radio and climate controls, heated and cooled front and 2nd row seats, bucket seats, a universal garage door opener, and SO much more, this car will easily destroy competitors like the Lexus LX570 and Land Rover Range Rover, in luxury. The Honda Civic Sedan gets to 60mph in 11.3, this Escalade Platinum gets to 60 mph in 6.1; that's pretty impressive for any car and very impressive for a large SUV. Cadillac has done a SUPERB job on this model, and I love it.

SIMPLY AMAZING!!! Aviad , 02/01/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful traded my ugly lexus lx 430 for this and cant be happier. FIRST OFF i cant stand when people like the guy below me complain about GAS this is a 403 hp beast of a car u know its not an econobox when u buy it so dont complain about GAS! i love this car their is nothing that compares to it its my 3rd escalade and truly the best the ride and handling are amazing and its so fastt!! i love it do yourself a favor and test drive it you wont be dissapointed and best of all its AMERICAN!

Car Seat - 3rd Row trk003 , 11/20/2009 6 of 7 people found this review helpful We purchased this vehicle to accommodate our family size. Since the original purchase GM has redesigned seat belts in the 3rd row. Seat belts that accommodate a car seat will lock when pulled completely out to safely secure a car seat. 2008 ESV's had the ability to place car seats in 3rd row with a seat belt but in 2009 the belt was redesigned and includes 2010. Car seats can only be secured in the 2nd row. Please note the second row also has anchors for securing. Only 2 car seats can be secured in an Escalade ESV. Kind of a waste for vehicle size.