Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me

Bentley Buick GMC - Huntsville / Alabama

Summary Our experienced Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. We are honored at the opportunity to earn your business. Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle. Vehicle Details Plenty of cargo room in this unit for everything that travels with you. This 2011 Lexus IS 250 sips fuel. It comes loaded with all the features that will meet your needs and then some. Be sure to review the options listed on this page. This unit has dependability you can trust. When it comes to any auto purchase, there is nothing more important than safety. this 2011 Lexus IS 250 will protect you and your passengers with innovative safety features. The interior and exterior are in good condition. Have peace of mind knowing it has never been smoked in. This vehicle has never been in an accident. This unit is aggressively priced to move. Financing this vehicle should be no trouble! Equipment Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This small car has an elegant black exterior finish. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this model. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Easily set your speed in the vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This model has a 2.5 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Bluetooth technology is built into the vehicle, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. This model is rear wheel drive. This small car has satellite radio capabilities. Small and nimble this Lexus IS 250 scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking. Packages Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. Additional Information Call today to schedule a vehicle showing with an experienced Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac consultant. If you have a quick question about this unit, dont hesitate to call. We understand at Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac that customer loyalty is earned one customer at a time. We want the opportunity to earn your business for life. Swing by today to view our entire Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac inventory. Thanks for viewing Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac's exclusive listings.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTHBF5C2XB5147691

Stock: ATB9039

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020