Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 for Sale Near Me
- 129,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$8,995$2,547 Below Market
St. Mary Auto Sales - Hilliard / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C22B5044723
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 139,429 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,950
AMD Auto - San Antonio / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C29B5135547
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 103,825 milesFrame damage, 5 Owners, Lease
$9,980
Chariot Auto Sales - Clearfield / Utah
**WE FINANCE**CERTIFIED**FREE 3 MONTH/3000 MILE WARRANTY**In house financing available. Good Credit Bad Credit or No Credit. No problem.**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C22B5138029
Stock: 20206-0
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,101 milesTheft history, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,991
Lapin Motor Co. - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C28B5047318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,635 milesTitle issue, 4 Owners, Lease
$9,995
Auto Mart Of Ohio - Columbus / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C20B5048169
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 126,165 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,950
Zara Auto - Denver / Colorado
AWD, 2.5L 4 CYL, 126K MILES, AUTOMATIC, HEATED AND COOLED LEATHER SEATS, SUNROOF AND MORE, REBUILT TITLE DUE TO A PREVIOUS FRONT END DAMAGE, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, NO KNOWN ISSUES OR LEAKS, GOOD TIRES AND BRAKES, 8301 E ILIFF AVE DENVER CO 80231 (Iliff&Quebec) (303) 900-7575 (text for fastest response) NO DEALER FEES! HAGGLE FREE PRICES! OUR ASKING PRICE INCLUDES A 3 MONTH OR 3000 LIMITED POWER TRAIN WARRANTY (CERTAIN MODELS EXCLUDED)! WE ACCEPT PERSONAL & CASHERIS CHECK, CREDIT & DEBIT CARDS (2% charge) FINANCING OPTIONS MAY BE AVAILABLE WWW.ZARAAUTO.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C25B5047051
Stock: 13941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,246 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,498$1,008 Below Market
Paul Miller Toyota of West Caldwell - West Caldwell / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options.***PAUL MILLER CERTIFIED***, ***Leather***, ***Navigation***, ***Sunroof / Moonroof / Roof***, AWD, Ecru w/Leather Seat Trim, Bi-Xenon High-Intensity Headlamps, Driver Memory Seat, Illuminated Scuff Plates, Lexus Enform, Luxury Plus Value Edition 17, Mark Levinson Premium Audio Package, Navigation System, Navigation System w/Mark Levinson Premium Audio, Perforated Semi-Aniline Leather Seat Trim, Power Rear Sunshade, Power Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel w/Memory, Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Back-Up Camera, Ventilated Front Seats, Wood Interior Trim, XM NavTraffic/XM NavWeather.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Certified. Certification Program Details: * PMCPO * 12 month Term ( Key Fob and Revolution Wheel) *6 month/6,000 mile (Limited Powertrain) *Non-Cancelable *Sign and Drive Emergency Roadside Assistance Benefits: $150 maximum per use/ incident *Rental Car Benefits: $50 per day for maximum of 4 days2011 Lexus IS 250Odometer is 17651 miles below market average! 20/27 City/Highway MPG Awards:* JD Power APEAL StudyWe pride ourselves in delivering a truly outstanding experience to our customers at all levels and across all departments. We work hard to ensure our customers are dealt with honestly, in a straightforward manner, professionally, and courteously - Paul Miller.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C20B5052366
Stock: 200264A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 79,040 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$13,107$987 Below Market
Advantage Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Mount Dora / Florida
This IS is equipped with features such as 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Lexus Premium Audio System, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers. Call Advantage CDJR and ask for Janene Black for your extra end of the month discount! 352-735-3777. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 20/27 City/Highway MPG Ultrasonic Blue Mica 2011 Lexus IS 250 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-i AWD Awards: * JD Power APEAL Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C21B5045085
Stock: 19T219A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 85,415 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$12,999$774 Below Market
509 CARS - Spokane Valley / Washington
LOW mileage, AWD loaded ride!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C26B5051528
Stock: 6535PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-10-2018
- 79,031 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,592$629 Below Market
Lexus of Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Leather Seats Preferred Accessory Package Premium Pkg Value Edition Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Ecru/Light Brown; Leather Seat Trim Matador Red Mica This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C20B5049242
Stock: B5049242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 70,841 milesFair Deal
$12,903
Sterling McCall Lexus - Houston / Texas
We are excited to offer this 2011 Lexus IS 250. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The IS 250 is well maintained and has just 70,741mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2011 Lexus IS 250: The Lexus IS family now includes something for most compact luxury coupe, convertible or sedan shoppers--with offerings ranging from conservative all-weather all-wheel drive sedans to sunny convertibles and serious track-duty sport sedans. The IS sedans ride and handle well and offer some of the tech options of larger luxury models, while the IS C models have excellent packaging with a tight-fitting, quick-folding automatic hardtop that stows away without taking up the entire trunk. While Lexus makes an ES 350 model that's roomier and more comfortable-riding, the IS is considerably sportier in every way. Interesting features of this model are high-tech features and options, sporty driving feel, Wide range of models, choice of rear- or front-wheel drive in sedans, and nicely appointed interior We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C22B5154716
Stock: B5154716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 116,014 milesFair Deal
$11,999$812 Below Market
McKenney Chevrolet Buick GMC - Lowell / North Carolina
2011 Lexus IS Obsidian Clean CARFAX. RWD 6-Speed 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-i Check out all the great features this vehicle has to offer like. Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Keyless Entry, Traction Control, Alpine w/Two-Tone Leather Trimmed Seats. All of our vehicles go through a 127 multi-point inspection and we perform all necessary repairs and maintenance required to meet factory standards. For more information please contact one of our Pre-Owned professionals at 704-823-1040.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C25B5154127
Stock: PC6934A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 77,190 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$12,209$980 Below Market
Hudson Nissan of Charleston - Charleston / South Carolina
CALL TODAY 843-571-2810 TO CONFIRM AVAILABILITY. OR VISIT US IN WEST ASHLEY AT 1714 SAVANNAH HWY CHARLESTON, SC.Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price..2011 Lexus IS 4D Sedan 250 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with ECT-i 2.5L V6 DOHC 24V VVT-i 21/30 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 44984 miles below market average!Price includes motor vehicle closing fee of $629. Buyer is responsible for state, county and city taxes, tag, title and registration fees in the state where the vehicle will be registered. Price does not include any dealer-installed options. Offer good while supplies last. Mention this advertisement to the dealer to receive the advertised price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C21B5137213
Stock: K137213
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 83,466 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,700$530 Below Market
Bentley Buick GMC - Huntsville / Alabama
Summary Our experienced Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. We are honored at the opportunity to earn your business. Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac's mission is to ensure all our customers have a positive auto buying experience and are completely satisfied with their new vehicle. Vehicle Details Plenty of cargo room in this unit for everything that travels with you. This 2011 Lexus IS 250 sips fuel. It comes loaded with all the features that will meet your needs and then some. Be sure to review the options listed on this page. This unit has dependability you can trust. When it comes to any auto purchase, there is nothing more important than safety. this 2011 Lexus IS 250 will protect you and your passengers with innovative safety features. The interior and exterior are in good condition. Have peace of mind knowing it has never been smoked in. This vehicle has never been in an accident. This unit is aggressively priced to move. Financing this vehicle should be no trouble! Equipment Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. The high efficiency automatic transmission shifts smoothly and allows you to relax while driving. This small car has an elegant black exterior finish. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this model. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Easily set your speed in the vehicle with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. This model has a 2.5 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Bluetooth technology is built into the vehicle, keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. Control your garage door with its built in HomeLink System. This model is rear wheel drive. This small car has satellite radio capabilities. Small and nimble this Lexus IS 250 scoots through traffic. It offers great fuel mileage and ease of parking. Packages Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. Additional Information Call today to schedule a vehicle showing with an experienced Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac consultant. If you have a quick question about this unit, dont hesitate to call. We understand at Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac that customer loyalty is earned one customer at a time. We want the opportunity to earn your business for life. Swing by today to view our entire Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac inventory. Thanks for viewing Bentley Buick GMC Cadillac's exclusive listings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C2XB5147691
Stock: ATB9039
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 145,837 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$10,995
Mazari Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Sport Package, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 540-898-5555 or sales@mazarimotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C24B5048739
Stock: 48739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 123,165 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,950$915 Below Market
Top Gear Motors - Lynnwood / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHBF5C22B2101516
Stock: 1318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,797 milesFair Deal
$13,599
Kars - Des Moines / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C24B5046389
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,150 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$11,799
AutoNation Toyota Weston - Davie / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Leather Seats Rear Lip Spoiler Preferred Accessory Package Premium Pkg Value Edition Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seat Trim Tungsten Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. When the Lexus IS 250 was created, it was automatically enhanced by having the performance ability of all wheel drive. Not only will you notice improved steering and superior acceleration, but you can also rest easy knowing that your vehicle comes standard with increased stability and safety. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus IS 250 . More information about the 2011 Lexus IS 250: The Lexus IS family now includes something for most compact luxury coupe, convertible or sedan shoppers--with offerings ranging from conservative all-weather all-wheel drive sedans to sunny convertibles and serious track-duty sport sedans. The IS sedans ride and handle well and offer some of the tech options of larger luxury models, while the IS C models have excellent packaging with a tight-fitting, quick-folding automatic hardtop that stows away without taking up the entire trunk. While Lexus makes an ES 350 model that's roomier and more comfortable-riding, the IS is considerably sportier in every way. Strengths of this model include high-tech features and options, sporty driving feel, Wide range of models, choice of rear- or front-wheel drive in sedans, and nicely appointed interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Lexus IS 250 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (20 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHCF5C24B5047140
Stock: B5047140
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-02-2020
