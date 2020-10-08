Used 2011 Acura TSX for Sale Near Me

278 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
TSX Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 278 listings
  • 2011 Acura TSX in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    101,592 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $1,072 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX in Black
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    73,515 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $9,588

    $2,632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    92,020 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $10,590

    $869 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX in White
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    173,800 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $1,106 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    128,470 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,888

    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX in Black
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    86,115 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $10,971

    $730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX Technology Package in White
    used

    2011 Acura TSX Technology Package

    46,207 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $16,990

    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    93,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,458

    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX in Black
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    139,120 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $9,450

    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX in Gray
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    38,138 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    64,382 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,998

    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX in Silver
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    95,726 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $11,590

    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX in Black
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    117,731 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,599

    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX in Gray
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    130,865 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $10,998

    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    119,653 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,700

    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX in White
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    31,924 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,499

    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    99,562 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $13,990

    Details
  • 2011 Acura TSX
    used

    2011 Acura TSX

    68,297 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,991

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Acura TSX searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 278 listings
  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura TSX
  4. Used 2011 Acura TSX

Consumer Reviews for the Acura TSX

Read recent reviews for the Acura TSX
Overall Consumer Rating
4.417 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
  • 5
    (47%)
  • 4
    (47%)
  • 2
    (6%)
Amazing
mikezpainter,11/09/2011
Bought in feb 2011, now 10 months & 16,000 miles later.... all i can say is simply amazing. I've heard good things about Acura but was sold from my first test drive. The handling of this car is by far better than most sports cars, & i've had my share in the past 35 yrs. I smile in the morning as i get out of the door looking forward to my 30 min drive. I look forward to freeways that merge so i can take the turn; i never decelerate and it asks for more. I also like the lumbar seats, my gas is over 20 atimes gets 24-26 when i can keep it at 65. Quiet, problem free, a dream car. I'm not usually at a loss 4 words so all i can say is i wish everyone could drive a car like this.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Acura
TSX
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Acura TSX info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.