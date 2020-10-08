Used 2011 Acura TSX for Sale Near Me
- 101,592 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,995$1,072 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Mobile - Mobile / Alabama
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Basque Red Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. 2011 Acura TSX with 101,592mi. Looking for nice clean affordable transportation....here you go. Unit comes serviced to like new condition with a FREE limited AutoNation warranty. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2011 Acura TSX: While the TSX is considered Acura's entry-level sedan, it lacks in neither performance nor luxury. The TSX's base MSRP price of just over $29,000 belies its well-equipped nature, as it offers a host of luxury and convenience items on all trims. The 2011 TSX holds its own against more expensive competition like the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The new Sport Wagon model takes all of the luxury and performance of the TSX sedan and adds cargo-carrying practicality. Strengths of this model include new wagon model, aggressive styling, and Superior handling and acceleration All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F68BC010025
Stock: BC010025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 73,515 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$9,588$2,632 Below Market
Autowise - Melbourne / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX GUARANTEE DOCUMENTED SERVICE RECORDS FROM ACURA! LOADED ON BOARD COMPUTER LEATHER DUAL PWR HEATED SEATS 10 SPEAKER STEREO MOONROOF ALLOY WHEELS V-TECH MOST RELIABLE SAFE SPORTY FUN MACHINE 2 TO CHOOSE FROM ONLY 9988! WE HAVE SEVERAL FUN MACHINES AT AUTOWISE.NET WHERE ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE THE SMART CHOICE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F60BC016272
Stock: 016272
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
- 92,020 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$10,590$869 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia - Buford / Georgia
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Basque Red Pearl Parchment; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2011 Acura TSX we recently got in. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Enjoy an extra level of calm when purchasing this Acura TSX , it's a CARFAX One-Owner. The CARFAX report shows everything you need to know to confidently make your pre-owned purchase. The impressive Acura fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. With less than 92,020mi on this Acura TSX, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Acura TSX is in a league of its own If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. More information about the 2011 Acura TSX: While the TSX is considered Acura's entry-level sedan, it lacks in neither performance nor luxury. The TSX's base MSRP price of just over $29,000 belies its well-equipped nature, as it offers a host of luxury and convenience items on all trims. The 2011 TSX holds its own against more expensive competition like the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The new Sport Wagon model takes all of the luxury and performance of the TSX sedan and adds cargo-carrying practicality. Strengths of this model include new wagon model, aggressive styling, and Superior handling and acceleration All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F63BC003774
Stock: BC003774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 173,800 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,995$1,106 Below Market
Reynolds Auto Sales - Wakefield / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F65BC015120
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,470 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,888
Sportline Motors - Houston / Texas
2011 Acura TSX with Tech Package. Blue with black leather interior. Drives great. Call Rodney at 281-923-9814 for more details on this internet special. WE FINANCE-NO CREDIT CHECK-EZ TERMS. $2800 DOWN!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F63BC013205
Stock: 013205
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,115 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$10,971$730 Below Market
McGrath Acura of Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
2011 Acura TSX 2.4 Crystal Black Pearl FWD 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC Professionally inspected By Mcgrath Acura Certified Technician Ask Us For The report, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated Front Sport Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Memory seat, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Interior, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Premium AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Thank you for making your way to McGrath Acura of Libertyville, your certified Acura dealer serving drivers throughout Libertyville and the surrounding areas. At our dealership, youâ ll find a solid selection of new Acura for sale, as well as a carefully inspected lineup of pre-owned vehicles. We also have a well-connected finance center run by a qualified team of finance experts, who can help you get the right loan or lease in a quick, easy, and transparent manner. We proudly serving the communities of Palatine, Libertyville, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Morton Grove, Highland Park, Naperville, Westmont, Kenosha and many others in the Chicagoland area! Our commitment to our customers continues well beyond the date of purchase. We also have a professional team of Acura technicians on hand with the skills and equipment to handle all manner of maintenance and repairs, as well as a full stock of authentic parts. Make your way to McGrath Acura of Libertyville in Libertyville today for quality vehicles, a friendly team, and professional service at every step of the way. And if you have any questions for us, you can always get in touch at (847) 680-7333.At Mcgrath Acura In Libertville, We carry all makes and models as well as New and Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles with Automatic and Manual Transmission, Hybrid vehicles with 3rd Row Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, CD Player, Cruise Control, Disability Equipped, DVD Player, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Lift Kit, Multi-zone Climate Control, Navigation, Portable Audio Connection, Power Locks, Power Windows, Premium Audi, Premium Wheels, Security System, Steering Wheel Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof and Trailer Hitch.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F64BC015416
Stock: ZP1187A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 46,207 milesDelivery Available*
$16,990
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX Technology Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU4F6XBC000138
Stock: 2000633437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 93,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,458
IG Burton Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Milford / Delaware
2011 Acura TSX 2.4 ***THIS VEHICLE IS SCHEDULED TO LEAVE FOR MANHEIM AUTO AUCTION AND IS BEING OFFERED AT WHOLESALE PR, !!!((( SEE IT AT THE JEEP LOCATION!!!)))!!!, TSX 2.4, 4D Sedan, 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC, 5-Speed Automatic with Sequential SportShift, FWD, Vortex Blue Pearl. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 5596 miles below market average!Visit igburtonchrysler.com. Nobody Beats a Burton Deal, NOBODY! 1-302-233-7455.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F62BC017102
Stock: 7207496A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 139,120 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$9,450
Carbone Honda - Yorkville / New York
Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Ebony interior, TSX trim. Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Zone A/C, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Acura TSX with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and Ebony interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 201 HP at 7000 RPM*. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com explains "The TSX is tidy in size and handy on a back road.". VISIT US TODAY: Ever since inception, we have made a promise to our community to be the go-to dealership for an experience unlike any other. Our team of auto experts genuinely care about your happiness and will provide you with the automotive buying experience you deserve.If you're ready to experience a dealership unlike any other, visit Carbone Honda Yorkville. Our team of auto experts is ready to help you with all your automotive needs! Pricing analysis performed on 8/10/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F63BC000163
Stock: H23687AK
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 38,138 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$14,999
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: Thank you for your interest in one of Audi South Orlando's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2011 Acura TSX with 38,138mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. A Acura with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This TSX was gently driven and it shows. More information about the 2011 Acura TSX: While the TSX is considered Acura's entry-level sedan, it lacks in neither performance nor luxury. The TSX's base MSRP price of just over $29,000 belies its well-equipped nature, as it offers a host of luxury and convenience items on all trims. The 2011 TSX holds its own against more expensive competition like the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The new Sport Wagon model takes all of the luxury and performance of the TSX sedan and adds cargo-carrying practicality. Interesting features of this model are new wagon model, aggressive styling, and Superior handling and acceleration All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F67BC014857
Stock: BC014857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 64,382 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$14,998
CarMax Houston Katy Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Katy / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F60BC018846
Stock: 18934974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,726 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$11,590
Driver's Way - Pelham / Alabama
Fully Online Digital Buying Experience Available! Leather, Sunroof, 17s.....CARFAX One-Owner. Silver 2011 Acura TSX 2.4 2.4L I4 DOHC 16V i-VTEC 17 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Interior, Power moonroof. Come to Driver's Way to see this awesome vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F67BC015796
Stock: D53439A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 117,731 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,599
CarMax Puyallup - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Puyallup / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F67BC000277
Stock: 18952968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,865 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,998
Calidad Motors - Concord / California
VISIST US @ WWW.CALIDADMOTORS.COM EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS. EXCELLENT CREDIT? AMAZING INTEREST RATES! BAD CREDIT? YES! NO CREDIT? YES! REPOS? YES! BANKRUPTCIES? YES! NO DRIVERS LICENSE? YES! MATRICULAS? YES! ITIN NUMBERS? YES! NO SOCIAL? YES! NO ITIN? YES!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F63BC004584
Stock: 4802
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2018
- 119,653 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,700
G5 Auto Sales - Fishers / Indiana
Sporty Stylish Comfortable and Affordable!!Clean CARFAX!!2011 Acura TSX 2.4 Silver 4D Sedan FWD**Excellent Condition**Includes warranty**Service Records available**Good Tires**Good Brakes**Heated Leather Seating**Financing Available**Heated Power Door Mirrors**Heated Front Sport Seats w/Driver Memory Seat**Power Moonroof**Premium ELS Surround 10-Speaker Audio System w/ AM/FM/CD/AUX/USB22/30 City/Highway MPGThis vehicle been through a multi-point inspection by an independent certified technician! Buy with confidence knowing this vehicle is backed by a 30 day limited warranty* G5's process of getting you a quality vehicle at a fair price is above and beyond the competition. *See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F66BC018592
Stock: 018592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,924 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,499
Superior Acura Of Dayton - Centerville / Ohio
** MOONROOF SUNROOF **, ** LEATHER **, ** FUEL SAVER **, and NONSMOKER. TSX 2.4. Pad your wallet with the gas savings. Only one previous owner. Are you looking for an used vehicle that is in incredible condition? Well, with this good-looking 2011 Acura TSX, you are going to get it.. When you see this very clean TSX, you will know it was pampered by its previous owner. Awarded Consumer Guide's rating of a Recommended Premium Compact Car in 2011.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F64BC005209
Stock: D1008AC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,562 milesDelivery Available*
$13,990
Carvana - New York City - New York City / New York
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F68BC000286
Stock: 2000639473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 68,297 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,991
Acura Carland - Duluth / Georgia
Odometer is 29463 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Acura Carland is honored to offer this great-looking 2011 Acura TSX 2.4 in , Beautifully equipped with 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Front Sport Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Interior, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers! Enjoy the benefits of the complimentary 3mos/3000mile powertrain warranty on all late model used vehicles up to 150,000 miles! See this and all of our incredible inventory at www.acuracarland.com.Haven't found the feature you're looking for? This vehicle is just one of many available at Acura Carland. Need Bluetooth ? MP3 ? Navigation ? GPS ? Nav ? Moonroof ? Sunroof ? Power features ? Auto start or remote keyless entry ? Look no further!!! Check out our website at www.acuracarland.com for more details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JH4CU2F62BC005211
Stock: BC005211
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
