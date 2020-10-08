Used 2011 Acura TSX for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Mobile - Mobile / Alabama

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Bluetooth Connection Basque Red Pearl 2011 Acura TSX with 101,592mi. Looking for nice clean affordable transportation....here you go. Unit comes serviced to like new condition with a FREE limited AutoNation warranty. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2011 Acura TSX: While the TSX is considered Acura's entry-level sedan, it lacks in neither performance nor luxury. The TSX's base MSRP price of just over $29,000 belies its well-equipped nature, as it offers a host of luxury and convenience items on all trims. The 2011 TSX holds its own against more expensive competition like the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. The new Sport Wagon model takes all of the luxury and performance of the TSX sedan and adds cargo-carrying practicality. Strengths of this model include new wagon model, aggressive styling, and Superior handling and acceleration

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Acura TSX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

26 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JH4CU2F68BC010025

Stock: BC010025

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020