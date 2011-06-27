Estimated values
2011 Buick Regal CXL Turbo 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,583
|$7,073
|$8,149
|Clean
|$5,185
|$6,575
|$7,569
|Average
|$4,389
|$5,580
|$6,409
|Rough
|$3,593
|$4,584
|$5,248
Estimated values
2011 Buick Regal CXL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,236
|$6,701
|$7,758
|Clean
|$4,863
|$6,229
|$7,205
|Average
|$4,116
|$5,286
|$6,101
|Rough
|$3,369
|$4,343
|$4,996